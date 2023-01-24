Read full article on original website
Forecast: More snow expected this weekend
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon.
mymoinfo.com
More Winter Weather Could Be On The Way
(St. Louis) We may not have to wait too long for our next snowfall. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says there’s a chance of freezing rain and snow next Tuesday that could develop into something more intense. Temperatures are expected...
mymoinfo.com
Winter Storm Warning Going Into Effect Tonight
(St. Louis) A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for the area tonight. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says some areas will see a lot more snow than others. So where is all this snow coming from?. The Winter Storm Warning...
Where will the snow storm hit hardest?
ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday, with snow beginning tonight and into the early morning commute. This will begin as rain and quickly turn to snow. Some of the overnight snowfall rates could be 1” per hour. Expect moderate to heavy snow in spots. Anywhere from 4” to 6” of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots getting a little more than that.
KSDK
'That's when it all came down': Trees, power lines fall after Wednesday snowfall in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Farmington received up to 10 inches of snow Wednesday. Some other parts of St. Francois County also got nearly 10 inches of snow. Those were the highest totals in our area from the storm. According to the Farmington Fire Department, they received at least two dozen...
Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
Map of St. Louis area snowfall totals shows Farmington with ten inches of snow
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service has released the snowfall totals from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Areas south of St. Louis, like Farmington, are reporting six to ten inches of snow. The region was bracing to be hit with a lot of snow. A “Memphis Low” path...
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
Heavy Snow Is Coming to St. Louis Again This Week
Expect 3 to 6 inches in the St. Louis area
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
vandaliaradio.com
Snow on the way for Tuesday night and Wednesday
Snow is on the way to the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis, currently maps are showing the heavier snowfall to stay well off to our southwest. As of this time, the NWS says we have a 52% chance of 1 inch of snow here, a 25% chance of 2 inches of snow and a 2% chance of 3 inches. The National Weather Service says there is still some uncertainty in the track of the storm, so the amounts could shift and potentially bring heavier snow to the area.
KMOV
Snowy, slick roads lead to accidents Weds. morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Slicks roads have led to accidents on St. Louis area roads Wednesday morning. A MoDOT truck overturned in Jefferson County on Route WW near Dittmer. The driver was not injured. Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car...
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
KMOV
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
FOX2now.com
Crews in Belleville and Waterloo prepare for winter storm
In Belleville, Illinois, trucks will be ready to clear snow routes on Tuesday, and primary routes will be the first to be cleared in this community. Crews in Belleville and Waterloo prepare for winter …. In Belleville, Illinois, trucks will be ready to clear snow routes on Tuesday, and primary...
Are snow days a thing of the past? Here's how schools decide
ST. LOUIS — Missouri is preparing for a winter storm Tuesday night into the Wednesday morning commute. Some areas could see between 4–9 inches of snow. So how do school districts make an attendance decision on snow days?. "When I was a superintendent ours was always, 'When in...
