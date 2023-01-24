Snow is on the way to the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis, currently maps are showing the heavier snowfall to stay well off to our southwest. As of this time, the NWS says we have a 52% chance of 1 inch of snow here, a 25% chance of 2 inches of snow and a 2% chance of 3 inches. The National Weather Service says there is still some uncertainty in the track of the storm, so the amounts could shift and potentially bring heavier snow to the area.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO