mymoinfo.com

More Winter Weather Could Be On The Way

(St. Louis) We may not have to wait too long for our next snowfall. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says there’s a chance of freezing rain and snow next Tuesday that could develop into something more intense. Temperatures are expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Winter Storm Warning Going Into Effect Tonight

(St. Louis) A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for the area tonight. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says some areas will see a lot more snow than others. So where is all this snow coming from?. The Winter Storm Warning...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Where will the snow storm hit hardest?

ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday, with snow beginning tonight and into the early morning commute. This will begin as rain and quickly turn to snow. Some of the overnight snowfall rates could be 1” per hour. Expect moderate to heavy snow in spots. Anywhere from 4” to 6” of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots getting a little more than that.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX 2

How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
vandaliaradio.com

Snow on the way for Tuesday night and Wednesday

Snow is on the way to the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis, currently maps are showing the heavier snowfall to stay well off to our southwest. As of this time, the NWS says we have a 52% chance of 1 inch of snow here, a 25% chance of 2 inches of snow and a 2% chance of 3 inches. The National Weather Service says there is still some uncertainty in the track of the storm, so the amounts could shift and potentially bring heavier snow to the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Snowy, slick roads lead to accidents Weds. morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Slicks roads have led to accidents on St. Louis area roads Wednesday morning. A MoDOT truck overturned in Jefferson County on Route WW near Dittmer. The driver was not injured. Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX2now.com

Crews in Belleville and Waterloo prepare for winter storm

In Belleville, Illinois, trucks will be ready to clear snow routes on Tuesday, and primary routes will be the first to be cleared in this community. Crews in Belleville and Waterloo prepare for winter …. In Belleville, Illinois, trucks will be ready to clear snow routes on Tuesday, and primary...
BELLEVILLE, IL
feastmagazine.com

Lousies on the Loop brings Midwest cult classic loose meat sandwiches to St. Louis

A new casual Delmar Loop eatery specializes in loose meat sandwiches, a classic style of sandwich that was popularized in the Midwest nearly a century ago but never quite hit the St. Louis area. Lousies on the Loop debuted in University City in late October featuring its take on the loose meat sandwich – including vegan and breakfast options – alongside a menu of Southern-inspired sides, salads and desserts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

