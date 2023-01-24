SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — They held their on-ice embrace a for a few extra moments this time, kneeling in an end pose moments after a near-flawless short program. Overwhelming favorite and reigning world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier scored a personal-best of 81.96 on Thursday for a commanding lead in the first day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

