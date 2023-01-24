ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Examiner

These are San Francisco's 5 priciest neighborhoods to rent an apartment

You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes. The apartment listing company RentHop included the zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114). ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite

Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Popular Venue To Close Two Bay Area Locations

Citing ongoing pandemic pressures, the local performing arts venue PianoFight announced it would close its SF and Oakland locations in March. Known for its quirky and affordable stage productions, both PianoFight locations—one in San Francisco’s Theater District and another in Downtown Oakland—will shutter on March 18. In...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
multifamilybiz.com

The Martin Group Acquires 170-Unit Anton Edge and Alice House Apartment Communities in Sought-After Oakland Neighborhoods

OAKLAND, CA - The Martin Group and STARS REI announced the acquisition of two apartment properties located in Oakland, California. The partners closed on the acquisition of Anton Edge, a brand-new 91-unit luxury apartment complex located in the heart of Oakland's Pill Hill neighborhood. The partners also closed on the recapitalization of Alice House, a recently completed 79-unit luxury apartment complex located in Oakland's Lakeside neighborhood. Anton Edge will be rebranded as Edson House and operated in conjunction with Alice House to create a 170-unit portfolio.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Alameda wants a mulligan on lawsuit against operators of its prestigious Bay Area golf course

ALAMEDA — A legal battle that drove relationships at Alameda’s municipal greens into the rough may soon run its course. Accusations of poor management, parochial retaliation and a “systematic campaign” to control the historic greens at Corica Park evolved last year into a pair of opposing lawsuits filed by Alameda officials and the business they enlisted to run it.
ALAMEDA, CA
sfstandard.com

A Young Black Trans Advocate Featured at SFMOMA Was Found Dead

Ivory Nicole Smith, a well-known Black transgender activist and entrepreneur, was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday. She was 27. A San Francisco native and Tenderloin resident, she had served as a program associate at the Transgender District and as a member of the Trans Advisory Committee with the city’s Office of Transgender Initiatives. At the time of her death, Smith was a site supervisor at the Taimon Booton Navigation Center, a trans-specific project of St. James Infirmary, the SF nonprofit that provides health care and resources to sex workers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
amadorvalleytoday.org

New store Kpop 1004 opens at the Livermore Outlets

The Livermore Outlets is home to dozens of stores, ranging from designer stores to small businesses. With the new addition of the Kpop 1004 store early this year, it continues to expand its range and diversity of stores. The store is located next to Aeropostale and resides in the back end of the mall.
LIVERMORE, CA
them.us

Trans Activism Community Shares Tributes to Ivory Nicole Smith

A beloved member of San Francisco’s trans community was reportedly found dead last night. Although local news has yet to cover the incident, the San Francisco Transgender District’s official Instagram account posted the news of Ivory Nicole Smith’s death last night. The Transgender District is the first legally recognized cultural district of its kind, according to the project’s website. Comprising several blocks in the Tenderloin, the district was founded by three Black trans women in 2017, and aims to create a “safe, welcoming and empowering neighborhood led by trans people.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vince Martellacci

New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay

Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.
CONCORD, CA

