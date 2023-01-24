NCNW HIRES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO: Lauded Civil Rights Organization Changes Governance Structure First Time in 88-Years

Read full article on original website
Related
Major funders call for increased support of Black feminists
The need to increase funding for Black feminist organizations is urgent, according to an open letter released Thursday from some of philanthropy's most influential organizations including Melinda Gates' Pivotal Ventures, Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, as well as the Ford Foundation and MacArthur Foundation. “It’s time to fund Black feminist movements...
Sen. Kennedy stumps Biden nominee with basic questions about the Constitution
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy grilled four Biden judicial nominees on the Constitution during a confirmation hearing Wednesday and one could not answer his questions.
Uncle Nearest Launches Initiative To Raise $1M for Underfunded Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the top-selling Black-owned spirits brand in the world, announced the launch of its HBCU Old Fashioned Challenge, a nationwide initiative to raise $1 million dollars for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Kicked off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and extending through Black History Month...
aao.org
Academy Leadership Sets 2023 Advocacy Priorities
Academy leaders have identified military veterans’ eye care, physician payment and practice burdens as some of our top advocacy priorities for 2023. Prioritization was the result of separate meetings last week involving the Academy’s Secretariat for Federal Affairs and the Ophthalmic Leadership Advocacy Group, a group of ophthalmology subspecialty leaders.
Essence
Apprenticeships Are The Answer To Advancing Black Workforce, New Data Says
For those without four-year college degrees, skilled trade work is a key pathway to family sustaining careers according to a new report from OneTen Coalition. Many may not realize it, but trade work can lead to incredibly lucrative careers and new data says the sector is the way to economic prosperity.
qhubonews.com
President Joe Biden has released a comment concerning the decrement of insulin costs and the current joblessness levels in different states.
Today’s state unemployment rates give even more reasons for optimism all over the country. We see record lows from Pennsylvania to South Dakota to Alaska. 38 states are now at or below 4 percent unemployment, including 15 States at or below 3 percent. At the same time, with the...
Teach For America to see major layoffs in latest shakeup
Teach For America, once a centerpiece of the nation’s impassioned education reform debates, will cut more than a quarter of its staff by June.The organization will reduce its staff by roughly 400 positions, according to a video shared with staff in mid-December. Officials this week acknowledged the internal shakeup, which comes after TFA’s 2022 cohort was its smallest crop of first-year teachers in more than a decade. The organization projects its incoming...
qhubonews.com
The Biden-Harris Administration is expanding access to capital and providing additional aid to small businesses
From its first day in office, the Biden-Harris Administration has focused on helping the nation’s businesses recover from the economic impact of the pandemic and grow. Last week, the Census Bureau released data that showed that over the last two years Americans have applied to start 10.5 million new businesses, making 2021 and 2022 the strongest two years on record for new business applications. With unemployment at a record low and the two strongest years of job creation in our history, this is just the latest confirmation that the President’s economic plan is working to build our economy from the bottom up and middle out.
wealthinsidermag.com
From Graduating the Top Ivy League level Institute to doing Manual Labour: The Struggles of an Immigrant Engineer Soham Gupta
For immigrants in the tech / Engineering industry, finding a job can be an uphill battle. Not only that, but many immigrants face prejudice and bias due to their backgrounds. Such is the story of Soham Gupta, who immigrated from India with a degree from a top Ivy League level engineering institute (IITKGP). The same institute where Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai graduated from. He faced numerous struggles as he tried to make his way in Canada, including multiple survival jobs and rejection from employers due to his foreign background. But this all changed when he found an engineering job related to warehousing and material storage—one that allowed him to thrive in his new home country.
Closing the Global Gender Gap Requires CEOs to Adopt a Moonshot Mindset
Research shows that based on our current trajectory, we will not see gender parity until 2154—132 years from now
Comments / 0