Rider Broncs (9-9, 6-3 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-11, 3-6 MAAC) BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Broncs take on Marist. The Red Foxes are 3-6 on their home court. Marist averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO