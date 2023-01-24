ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Hofstra plays Elon following Thomas' 28-point game

Hofstra Pride (13-8, 6-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-18, 0-7 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -10; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the Elon Phoenix after Tyler Thomas scored 28 points in Hofstra's 70-46 win against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks. The Phoenix are 2-6 on their home court. Elon...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Porterville Recorder

Rider faces Marist on 3-game win streak

Rider Broncs (9-9, 6-3 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-11, 3-6 MAAC) BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Broncs take on Marist. The Red Foxes are 3-6 on their home court. Marist averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Porterville Recorder

Mount St. Mary's and Fairfield face off for conference showdown

Fairfield Stags (9-10, 5-4 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (7-13, 3-6 MAAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary's -1.5; over/under is 124.5. BOTTOM LINE: Supreme Cook and the Fairfield Stags visit Jalen Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in MAAC action. The Mountaineers are 3-5 in home games....
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy