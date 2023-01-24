Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
Related
Potty mouth: Area FedEx driver fired for urinating on wall of business, threatening woman; report
DAYTON — A FedEx driver was reportedly fired after threatening a woman who tried to stop him from urinating inside of a Dayton business. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a FedEx delivery truck pulled into the garage of Lewis & Michael Moving & Storage on Watterson Street. According to a Dayton Police incident report, the delivery driver got out of the truck and went to an interior wall of the warehouse and started urinating on it.
Miamisburg Kroger location to celebrate grand opening
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with Kroger leadership, Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins, the Miamisburg City Council and the Miamisburg High School Marching Band.
Beavercreek Police seeking help locating suspects concerning Apple Store break-in
BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize the people or the car in these pictures? Beavercreek Police Department is asking for public help locating these suspects who broke into the Apple store at The Greene on January 23, around 5:40 a.m. According to a department spokesperson, the three suspects stole more...
One shot, injured in Olive Garden parking lot
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said. Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect […]
Police seek car in Washington Twp. drive-by shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are asking for help identifying a car officials say may be involved in a shooting in Washington Township on Friday, January 20. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews in Washington Township. When crews arrived […]
dayton247now.com
Report: Dayton home sales tumbled in 2022
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The Miami Valley housing market stumbled in December adding on to a rough overall year. Total sales of homes and condos last month tallied 1,100, down 25% compared to the same period the previous year, according to Dayton Realtors. On the bright side, the...
Power restored to Centerville residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents were in the dark Wednesday as crews worked to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio were responding to the Centerville area to try and turn the power back on for customers on Wednesday night. Power has since […]
2 kilos of fentanyl found in Dayton home
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl after serving a search warrant in Dayton Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched a home in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton. Detectives found 2 kilos of fentanyl inside the home and arrested an individual on […]
Area officer indicted on OVI, weapons charges
CENTERVILLE — An area officer arrested in Centerville last month was indicted Tuesday. Patrick J. Bucci, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated. On Dec. 14 Centerville police pulled...
Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20. Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into...
dayton.com
Aldi grocery chain plans to open new store in Troy
TROY — Aldi Inc. plans to locate a grocery store along Troy Town Drive in Troy. The address is listed as 50 Troy Town Drive, just west of Interstate 75 and south of Ohio 41. The store would be between the Holiday Inn Express and a Super 9 Motel.
Armed suspect apprehended in Greene Co. home invasion
The Greene County Prosecutor's Office has approved felony charges for the suspect, Raymond Martin. Authorities believe he may be armed.
Check your accounts: Area McDonald’s employees accused of photographing customer credit, debit cards
MORAINE — Moraine Police are looking into reports that two local McDonald’s employees allegedly stole customers’ credit and debit card information. Police got a call from a representative from McDonald’s loss prevention department about potential fraudulent behavior at the location on West Alex Bell Road. “Apparently,...
1017thepoint.com
FAMILY BLAMES CELL PHONE CHARGER FOR FIRE
(Richmond, IN)--Here’s an update on a fire that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Wednesday morning on Arbor Drive in Richmond. Family members now indicate that the fire broke out in a girl’s bedroom at around 6 a.m. The girl was sleeping in her bed and woke up to see flames. A total of five girls were in the house. All five were able to escape and firefighters were able to contain the fire mostly to one bedroom. Family members claim that a faulty cell phone charger started the fire.
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
Woman says she was dragged from car after couple stole puppy in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield woman said an SUV dragged her when she tried to stop two people from stealing her dog. Kelsie Wilcoxen got a brindle pit bull puppy named Sheeba for Christmas. Less than a week later she was in a Family Dollar parking lot when a man...
Crashes reported as snow and rain cover roads throughout the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY — Multiple crashes have been reported across the area as heavy snow moves through the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says roads will become snow-covered and icy as the wet roads...
7 people, including police officer injured in 2 separate crashes in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — Seven people were injured, including an officer after two separate serious crashes in Huber Heights Tuesday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Huber Heights, police were notified by Harrison Township deputies that a white BMW that was reported stolen out of Clark County had fled from them and rammed a car in the process.
dayton.com
3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood
Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
dayton.com
Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern
A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.
Comments / 0