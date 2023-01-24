ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

WHIO Dayton

Potty mouth: Area FedEx driver fired for urinating on wall of business, threatening woman; report

DAYTON — A FedEx driver was reportedly fired after threatening a woman who tried to stop him from urinating inside of a Dayton business. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a FedEx delivery truck pulled into the garage of Lewis & Michael Moving & Storage on Watterson Street. According to a Dayton Police incident report, the delivery driver got out of the truck and went to an interior wall of the warehouse and started urinating on it.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

One shot, injured in Olive Garden parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said. Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police seek car in Washington Twp. drive-by shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are asking for help identifying a car officials say may be involved in a shooting in Washington Township on Friday, January 20. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews in Washington Township. When crews arrived […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Report: Dayton home sales tumbled in 2022

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The Miami Valley housing market stumbled in December adding on to a rough overall year. Total sales of homes and condos last month tallied 1,100, down 25% compared to the same period the previous year, according to Dayton Realtors. On the bright side, the...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Power restored to Centerville residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents were in the dark Wednesday as crews worked to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio were responding to the Centerville area to try and turn the power back on for customers on Wednesday night. Power has since […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

2 kilos of fentanyl found in Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl after serving a search warrant in Dayton Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched a home in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton. Detectives found 2 kilos of fentanyl inside the home and arrested an individual on […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Area officer indicted on OVI, weapons charges

CENTERVILLE — An area officer arrested in Centerville last month was indicted Tuesday. Patrick J. Bucci, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated. On Dec. 14 Centerville police pulled...
CENTERVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20. Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Aldi grocery chain plans to open new store in Troy

TROY — Aldi Inc. plans to locate a grocery store along Troy Town Drive in Troy. The address is listed as 50 Troy Town Drive, just west of Interstate 75 and south of Ohio 41. The store would be between the Holiday Inn Express and a Super 9 Motel.
TROY, OH
1017thepoint.com

FAMILY BLAMES CELL PHONE CHARGER FOR FIRE

(Richmond, IN)--Here’s an update on a fire that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Wednesday morning on Arbor Drive in Richmond. Family members now indicate that the fire broke out in a girl’s bedroom at around 6 a.m. The girl was sleeping in her bed and woke up to see flames. A total of five girls were in the house. All five were able to escape and firefighters were able to contain the fire mostly to one bedroom. Family members claim that a faulty cell phone charger started the fire.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern

A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.
MIAMISBURG, OH

