7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, which tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
5-year-old saved 1-year-old brother in deadly crash that killed their parents
KONDININ, Australia — Three children were rescued days after a deadly crash that killed their parents on Christmas. The family had been driving in a rural part of Western Australia on Christmas when their red Land Rover Discovery flipped and crashed, according to Perth Now. The wreckage was not found until shortly before noon on Tuesday.
Copilot feared dead in the Nepal plane crash was married to a pilot killed in similar crash 16 years earlier, report says
The Yeti Airlines copilot, Anju Khatiwada, paid for her training with the insurance money she received after her husband's death, Reuters reported.
Airplane Makes Emergency Landing, Pilot and Passenger Injured Moments Later in Car Crash
What happens when a Nissan Rogue goes toe-to-toe with an airplane? The post Airplane Makes Emergency Landing, Pilot and Passenger Injured Moments Later in Car Crash appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
