Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
At least one in custody after stolen van, motorcycle found in southwest Topeka park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was in custody Thursday morning after a van and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen were recovered in a southwest Topeka park, authorities said. Police around 7:45 a.m. Thursday were at Clarion Woods Park, just southwest of S.W. 37th and Fairlawn,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kearney Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Wednesday
A Kearney woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:15 Wednesday morning on Lightburne Street, at I-35, as 32-year-old Kalli J. Simons drove southbound. Troopers say Simons struck another southbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Green City resident...
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: Olathe pedestrian hurt, Emporia driver cited after Monday incident outside Emporia State University
Emporia Police says an Olathe man was hurt in Monday night’s pickup-pedestrian incident outside Emporia State University. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the incident happened just after 6:50 pm in the 1500 block of Merchant. The pedestrian, 21-year-old William Hillyer, was in the pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a truck driven by 78-year-old Larry Hartup of Emporia.
KVOE
Bike rider hurt after crash involving SUV in east Emporia
A crash in east Emporia between an SUV and bicycle sent the bike rider to Newman Regional Health for treatment Tuesday evening. A vehicle collided with a bike at Ninth and Sylvan around 6:40 pm. Emporia Police Officer Dominick Vortherms says the bike, driven by Raul Reyes of Emporia, was westbound on Ninth when it was hit by an SUV driven by Carla Flores-Rodriguez, also of Emporia. Reyes suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
KMBC.com
Lenexa police cruiser struck by fleeing vehicle in area of Interstate 35, 87th Street
LENEXA, Kan. — A Lenexa police cruiser was struck by a fleeing vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Lenexa police said they were checking on a person who was passed out behind the wheel at the QuikTrip at 87th Street and Interstate 35. After...
esubulletin.com
Emporia State student struck by car
Around 6:53 p.m. last night, junior art education major William Hillyer was hit by a 2006 blue Chevy pickup while walking in the crosswalk located on 1500 Merchant Street, according to Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes. After a night of preparing clay to use for his art projects, Hillyer was...
Emporia gazette.com
Rose Elaine Madrigal
Rose Elaine Madrigal of Emporia died Saturday, December31, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center. She was 75. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
WIBW
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
WIBW
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
kttn.com
Four vehicle chain reaction crash on Interstate 35 injures one person
A Cameron resident went to Liberty Hospital following an accident involving four vehicles on Monday afternoon on northbound Interstate 35 in Clay County. Fifty-three-year-old Russell Reynolds of Cameron received minor injuries. The chain reaction accident also involved vehicles driven by 32-year-old Stefon Jordan of Kansas City, 47-year-old James Martin of...
Kia dragged under semi truck on I-435 from State Line Road to Lackman Road
A Kia Forte was trapped under a semi truck after a collision at Interstate 435 and State Line Road in Leawood, Kansas, and dragged by the semi truck to the area of I-435 and Lackman Road.
WIBW
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic is clearing as I-70 has been reopened following a lane closure as crews cleared a crash in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicates that just after 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officials have closed the left lane of westbound I-70 for a collision in Topeka.
KCTV 5
Firefighters identify 36-year-old man who died in KCK house fire
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fatal house fire remained under investigation Tuesday evening. Fire officials stated that just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 16, neighbors reported seeing massive flames through the roof of a residence in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
KVOE
Santa Fe Trail High School burglary suspect charged after arrest in Topeka
Hearing dates are pending against a man accused of breaking into an Osage County school earlier this month. Dalton Ray Quimby is now charged with single counts of aggravated burglary, felony theft and criminal damage after an alleged incident at Santa Fe Trail High School in Carbondale on Jan. 12. Full case details have not been announced, but documents posted on the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal accuse Quimby of taking around $1,000, along with candy bars and “various foodstuffs.”
WIBW
Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Topeka’s College Hill neighborhood. The blaze was reported around 8:45 a.m. at a two-story residence at 1422 S.W. Jewell Ave. Light smoke could be seen coming from the chimney area on the south side of the...
WIBW
Topeka drivers warned of area highway delays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in the Topeka area have been warned of delays on area highways due to the completion of core drilling. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that maintenance crews will reduce lanes at two spots on Highway 75 and one spot on K-4 around Topeka as core drilling work is completed on Thursday, Jan. 26, weather allowing.
KMBC.com
Driver of suspected stolen vehicle hospitalized after crashing into a culvert on 7 Highway
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The driver fleeing police in Cass County is in the hospital after crashing a stolen vehicle on northbound 7 Highway. Police were tracking a car believed to be involved in a burglary at approximately 7:15 a.m. The unidentified driver went off the road after police...
Armed suspect taken into custody after nearly 9 hour standoff in Lawrence
Armed suspect, Shawn Daniels, taken into custody following standoff at Naismith Place Apartments off W. 25th Court in Lawrence, Kansas.
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
Comments / 0