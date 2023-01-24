Hearing dates are pending against a man accused of breaking into an Osage County school earlier this month. Dalton Ray Quimby is now charged with single counts of aggravated burglary, felony theft and criminal damage after an alleged incident at Santa Fe Trail High School in Carbondale on Jan. 12. Full case details have not been announced, but documents posted on the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal accuse Quimby of taking around $1,000, along with candy bars and “various foodstuffs.”

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO