Two matches that will decide who will contest the WTA final of the Australian Open will be played on Thursday and we have the potential for some history happening. The first semi-final will feature Aryna Sabalenka take on Magda Linette. Both of these players have had incredible runs at this event but it's rather expected of Sabalenka. Linette surprised many but it's unlikely she'll get the job done once more. She will battle hard but Sabalenka has the tools and confidence to win the match. She also has experience having played in a couple of semi-finals before.

1 DAY AGO