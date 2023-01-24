Read full article on original website
Related
Al Nassr Knocked Out Of Saudi Super Cup As Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Another Blank
Al-Ittihad, managed by former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, got the better of Ronaldo and Co in Thursday's semi-final.
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to find the back of the net for second game running as Al-Nassr lose 3-1
It looked for all the world as though the striker had opened his account in Saudi Arabia just before half-time with a powerful close-range header but the wait goes on.
Poland appoint former Portugal boss Fernando Santos as their new coach
Michniewicz left at the end of December after the FA decided not to renew his contract after he had guided the team to their first World Cup knockout stage appearance in 36 years.
Ronaldo, Messi and the 2030 World Cup? A week of watching Saudi Arabia's major soccer ambitions
The Middle East isn't shy when it comes to bold statements of intent, but its big week of elite soccer hints at a seismic future for the region.
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Turkey says it is "meaningless" to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden, Finland
ANKARA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it was "meaningless" to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after protests this month in Stockholm.
overtimeheroics.net
USMNT vs. Serbia Breakdown
It’s certainly been a chaotic January for the United States Men’s National Team off of the soccer pitch. First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. Gregg Berhalter‘s contract as the USMNT’s manager expired at the stroke of 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Sporting News
USMNT coach candidates for USA soccer men's team: Latest reports on Mourinho, Bielsa, Berhalter and Marsch
The U.S. men's national team has a few directions it can go to determine who will take charge as its next head coach for the most important four-year cycle in the program's history. Ahead of the expanded 2026 World Cup, which the USA will host alongside Canada and Mexico, the...
Full List of NATO Countries Sending Tanks to Ukraine
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced Berlin would deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, after appearing reluctant to do so.
msn.com
NATO Countries Are Giving Ukraine Hundreds Of Their Old Howitzers—and Replacing Them With South Korea’s Excellent K-9
NATO’s eastern and northern members have been at the center of the alliance’s effort to reequip the Ukrainian army with new and better artillery. And there’s a secret ally in this artillery coalition: South Korea, whose own K-9 self-propelled howitzer is replacing older guns in the arsenals of many NATO countries—and freeing up those guns for onward delivery to Ukraine.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic disappointed in 'badly behaved' Argentina World Cup winners
"I'm not worried about Messi, I'm worried about the others," a concerned Zlatan Ibrahimovic said
Top Brazilian talents could be European transfer targets
SAO PAULO (AP) — European clubs looking for last-minute deals in the January transfer window could find some future stars among Brazil’s current crop of young soccer talents. The focus on Brazilian players is always big during transfer periods and the spotlight only intensified after Real Madrid’s signing...
Report: Chelsea Monitoring Sporting Lisbon Defender Pedro Porro
Chelsea are monitoring Pedro Porro's situation at Sporting Lisbon. Tottenham are currently trying very hard to try and sign the Spanish defender.
The big names Cristiano Ronaldo will face in Saudi Arabia after £175m-a-year Al-Nassr move
Sportsmail looks at some of the familiar faces Ronaldo could come up against in the Saudi Pro League after finally making his debut for Al-Nassr at the weekend.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stewart, McBride exit US Soccer, leaving Berhalter in limbo
NEW YORK (AP) — The American men's national team shakeup that began after a public spat erupted between two well-known soccer families accelerated Thursday when sporting director Earnie Stewart announced he is quitting the U.S. Soccer Federation to join PSV Eindhoven. Men's general manager Brian McBride also is resigning,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United.
Citrus County Chronicle
Olympic champion Clément Noël wins night slalom in Austria
SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — With his home world championships looming, French skier Clément Noël finally ended his long victory drought on the World Cup circuit. The slalom specialist won a night race Tuesday for his first victory since winning Olympic gold last February. It was the 10th career win for Noël, but first on the World Cup since triumphing at his home race in Val d’Isère in December 2021.
Rui Costa wins Trofeo Calvia, the Challenge Mallorca opener
Portuguese rider claims first scalp for new Intermarché team as defending champ McNulty crashes out
Sporting director Earnie Stewart leaves USMNT
Earnie Stewart has opted to leave his post as sporting director for the U.S. men’s national soccer team amid top-down
Citrus County Chronicle
Guardiola's protege Arteta is now Man City's biggest threat
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It wasn’t so long ago that Mikel Arteta was widely considered a Manchester City manager-in-waiting. Now Pep Guardiola’s former assistant has emerged as the greatest threat to his mentor’s Premier League dominance after deciding to go it alone at Arsenal.
Comments / 0