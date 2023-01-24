ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

overtimeheroics.net

USMNT vs. Serbia Breakdown

It’s certainly been a chaotic January for the United States Men’s National Team off of the soccer pitch. First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. Gregg Berhalter‘s contract as the USMNT’s manager expired at the stroke of 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve.
msn.com

NATO Countries Are Giving Ukraine Hundreds Of Their Old Howitzers—and Replacing Them With South Korea’s Excellent K-9

NATO’s eastern and northern members have been at the center of the alliance’s effort to reequip the Ukrainian army with new and better artillery. And there’s a secret ally in this artillery coalition: South Korea, whose own K-9 self-propelled howitzer is replacing older guns in the arsenals of many NATO countries—and freeing up those guns for onward delivery to Ukraine.
The Associated Press

Top Brazilian talents could be European transfer targets

SAO PAULO (AP) — European clubs looking for last-minute deals in the January transfer window could find some future stars among Brazil’s current crop of young soccer talents. The focus on Brazilian players is always big during transfer periods and the spotlight only intensified after Real Madrid’s signing...
Citrus County Chronicle

Stewart, McBride exit US Soccer, leaving Berhalter in limbo

NEW YORK (AP) — The American men's national team shakeup that began after a public spat erupted between two well-known soccer families accelerated Thursday when sporting director Earnie Stewart announced he is quitting the U.S. Soccer Federation to join PSV Eindhoven. Men's general manager Brian McBride also is resigning,...
Citrus County Chronicle

Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run

LONDON (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United.
Citrus County Chronicle

Olympic champion Clément Noël wins night slalom in Austria

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — With his home world championships looming, French skier Clément Noël finally ended his long victory drought on the World Cup circuit. The slalom specialist won a night race Tuesday for his first victory since winning Olympic gold last February. It was the 10th career win for Noël, but first on the World Cup since triumphing at his home race in Val d’Isère in December 2021.
Citrus County Chronicle

Guardiola's protege Arteta is now Man City's biggest threat

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It wasn’t so long ago that Mikel Arteta was widely considered a Manchester City manager-in-waiting. Now Pep Guardiola’s former assistant has emerged as the greatest threat to his mentor’s Premier League dominance after deciding to go it alone at Arsenal.

