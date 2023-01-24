Read full article on original website
WVNews
Passenger in vehicle pulled over in front of Clarksburg (West Virginia) school facing felony drug charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Clarksburg woman who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police in front of Washington Irving Middle School is facing a felony drug allegation. Anna Marie Lafferty, 32, of Clarksburg, has been charged by Bridgeport Pfc. Aaron Lantz with possession with intent...
WVNews
The 3 E's caused WVU's losing season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — To Albert Einstein, E equals MC-squared. That, you see, is his formula for relativity.
WVNews
Tygart Valley United Way accepting appointments for free tax prep
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This week, the Tygart Valley United Way began offering free tax prep to residents through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, a service they’ll provide twice a week for the next few months. The nonprofit is offering free tax on Mondays and...
WVNews
Drug trafficker sentenced in overdose, dismemberment case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for...
WVNews
Rodney Gallagher is the face of WVU’s class of 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s football program had to hold on for seven months to secure Rodney Gallagher’s signature on a National Letter of Intent. The four-star recruit from Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, committed to the Mountaineers on May 25 and stuck with that decision, signing his NLI on Dec. 21.
WVNews
Bittinger News
A blood drive will be held at the Grantsville Fire Hall from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 6. The fire hall is located at 178 Springs Road, Grantsville.
WVNews
Hand-knitted items donated to Garrett County Social Services
OAKLAND — Civic Club of Oakland member Jean Skinner recently made a donation of her hand-knitted items to the Garrett County Department of Social Services. The donation included 20 baby blankets and eight scarf and hat sets for men and women. She also donated 10 pairs of gloves, although she did not knit them herself.
WVNews
GHS Wrestlers
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Grafton Bearcats wrestling team racked up 51 team points…
WVNews
Subs, smaller lineup lead WVU to road win over Texas Tech
After Saturday's loss to Texas, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some players on his team that were getting minutes that they did not deserve. He didn't identify any of them, but it wasn't the first time that he intimated that changes might be coming to the Mountaineer rotation.
WVNews
Nancy Lee Coffman
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Nancy Lee Coffman, 82, of New Milton, departed this life on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in New Milton on April 4, 1940, a daughter of the late Stacy Lee and Freda Ashworth McClain.
WVNews
Bittinger 4-H Club
The Bittinger 4-H Club held its monthly January meeting on January 10 at Bittinger Fire Hall. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledges were led by James Guingrich and Nathan Brenneman. Each club member turned in their record books to the leader.
WVNews
St. John's mitten tree donations collected
BITTINGER — During the Advent and Christmas season, St. John’s Lutheran Church of Meadow Mountain collected gloves, hats and socks to be distributed to needy children enrolled in the Garrett County school system and needy clients of the Dove Center. These donations totaled 69 pairs of mittens and...
WVNews
'Red Velvet Cake War' auditions postponed until Monday, Tuesday
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Auditions for "The Red Velvet Cake War" have been postponed until Monday and Tuesday at 6:30-8:30 p.m., officials with the Buckhannon Community Theatre announced. Theatre officials cited inclement weather.
WVNews
The Red Velvet Cake War
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Auditions for "The Red Velvet Cake War" have been postponed un…
WVNews
WVU baseball picked sixth in Big 12
The West Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, the league announced on Thursday. The Mountaineers tallied 28 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, after narrowly missing a postseason bid in 2022.
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Union District Ministerial Association has released the 2023 Lenten Services schedule, beginning with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red House. All services will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. More information will be forthcoming later in February. The St. Paul’s Lutheran...
