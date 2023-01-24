Read full article on original website
Related
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: Grants of $1,000 to $50K for Small Businesses and Trucking Industry
When a vital industry to the national economy such as the trucking industry is struggling, public and private segments come together by providing grants and other forms of assistance. This is precisely what is taking place right now. There are great opportunities for trucking companies, truck driving schools, truck drivers and potential owners/operators for grants.
monitordaily.com
Mitsubishi HC Capital America Expands Inventory Financing Focus
Mitsubishi HC Capital America is expanding its commercial specialty vehicle financing solutions, specifically aimed at fire and emergency vehicles, wreckers and shuttle/transit buses. “We see a tremendous need in this market,” Gary Furnas, vice president and general manager of inventory finance for Mitsubishi HC Capital America, said. “Our consultative approach...
monitordaily.com
Equipment Finance New Business Volume Rose 6% Y/Y in 2022
The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25) showed overall new business volume for December was $12.9 billion, up 9% year over year from new business volume in December 2021. Volume was up 50% from $8.6 billion in November in a typical end-of-quarter, end-of-year spike. Cumulative new business volume for 2022 was up 6% compared to 2021.
monitordaily.com
DSV Places Hypertruck ERX Order with Hyliion Holdings
Hyliion Holdings, a provider of electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, announced that DSV has placed an initial order for 10 Hypertruck ERX units to be deployed in its North American road freight business. DSV will implement the electrified powertrain technology across its Pan-American routes. “A global leader not...
Wells Fargo Is Suspending Most Of Its Mortgage Services
As the real estate market continues to go through a significant shift, we take a look at why Wells Fargo is suspending most of its mortgage services.
How Can a Property Management Company Help with Your Rental Property?
Having rental properties can be an excellent investment and a dream come reality for many property owners. Some owners choose the DIY landlord approach to managing their rentals. Here are a few reasons why smart landlords choose instead to work with a professional to lease and manage their rentals. #1...
How Running Your Credit at a Car Dealership Works
Applying for a car loan at a car dealership can be confusing. Here is what you can expect when the car salesperson runs your credit. The post How Running Your Credit at a Car Dealership Works appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Progressive, State Farm raising rates for Kia and Hyundai owners
Two insurance companies may be changing their rates for Hyundai and Kia cars. Progressive and State Farm are reportedly refusing to issue new policies for those vehicles in the St. Louis area and raising the rates for people who already have them.
monitordaily.com
CCES Promotes Forward to VP of Remarketing, Strategic & National Accounts
Corcentric Capital Equipment Solutions (CCES), a business of Corcentric and provider of capital equipment, fleet procurement, supply management and remarketing services, promoted Jason Forward to vice president of remarketing, strategic and national accounts for CCES. In this expanded role, Forward will be responsible for forging strategic relationships that have resulted in the expansion of remarketing services and acquisition of new lenders that enable sales of used equipment.
6 States With the Most Sales Tax on New and Used Car Sales
Here's a look at the six states in the U.S. that have the most sales tax on new and used vehicle purchases, and why that is. The post 6 States With the Most Sales Tax on New and Used Car Sales appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
20 young real-estate leaders forecast what'll happen in 2023, from home prices finally dipping to the rise of the South
Whizzes in residential and commercial real estate are bracing for change this year. Here's one: investors will keep snapping up single-family homes.
monitordaily.com
Clifford Chance Appoints Pozen Regional Managing Partner for the Americas
International law firm Clifford Chance appointed Sharis Arnold Pozen as regional managing partner for the Americas, a key strategic area of focus for the firm, effective May 1. Pozen is co-chair of the firm’s Global Antitrust Group. She joined the firm in 2019 having held senior positions at General Electric, the US Department of Justice and the US Federal Trade Commission. Sharis holds numerous leadership positions in the firm and was recently inducted into the American Bar Association’s Women.Connected Hall of Fame-inism.
monitordaily.com
Seacoast Bank Names Martland Chief Marketing Officer
Seacoast Bank of Florida announced Amanda Martland has been named chief marketing officer. She will lead marketing efforts across the enterprise, reporting to executive vice president Jeff Lee to drive new customer acquisition, deepen customer relationships and promote the Seacoast brand. Martland joined Seacoast Banking in 2004. Her career with...
monitordaily.com
ACT Research: Freight Market Balance Loose with Signs of Bottoming
The latest release of ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index showed volumes and the supply-demand balance increased in December, while freight trucking rates continued to decline. Concerning volume, Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst at ACT Research, said, “We’re now nine months into this freight volume soft patch with...
monitordaily.com
Ritchie Bros. Receives $500MM Investment from Starboard Value
Ritchie Bros. entered into a securities purchase agreement with Starboard Value and certain of its affiliates pursuant to which Starboard will make a concurrent $485 million convertible preferred equity and $15 million common share investment in Ritchie Bros. In connection with the investment, Jeffrey Smith, CEO of Starboard, will join...
monitordaily.com
ELFA to Host Upcoming 2023 Equipment Management Conference
The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association will host its 2023 Equipment Management Conference & Exhibition on Feb. 26-28 at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, FL. The annual conference draws asset managers, equipment appraisers, remarketers and service providers to the industry. “We’re excited to welcome everyone to the 2023...
monitordaily.com
AV AirFinance Appoints Rubinett SVP – Loan Origination Americas
AV AirFinance Limited, a global commercial aviation loan servicer, appointed Michael Rubinett senior vice president of loan origination for the Americas at its U.S. affiliate, AV AirFinance. Rubinett will be responsible for sourcing loan opportunities and developing customer relationships in the Americas. Rubinett more than five years of experience in...
marketplace.org
Commercial lending is a mixed bag across the country, bankers say
How is the economy doing? It depends a lot on whom you ask. Homebuilders, for instance, will tell you that things are looking pretty bad, given the sorry state of the housing market. Airlines might tell you things are going so well that they’re struggling to keep up with demand.
WXYZ
Best Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Direct Lenders Only
All opinions and views are the advertiser's and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of WXYZ Channel 7. Are you looking for the best guaranteed installment loans with bad credit? With today's lenders with 400%+ APRs and inflexible loan terms, we're happy to report cheaper alternatives, many of which offer no credit checks or minimum required credit score. Most of our picks are from installment direct lenders.
demolitionandrecycling.media
More North American expansion for EvoQuip
Terex brand EvoQuip has continued its expansion into North America with the appointment of a distributor for the province of Saskatchewan in Canada. Redhead Equipment will sell the Northern Ireland-based manufacturer’s range of crushing and screening equipment in the province, while its factory-trained technicians will provide parts, service and warranty support for the region.
Comments / 0