Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

OHIO (WJW) – Flags are lowered in Ohio in remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Monterey Park, California .

In accordance with the order issued by President Joe Biden, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that United States flags in the state be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state, according to a press release from the governor’s office .

This order is in effect until sunset on January 26.

A gunman shot and killed 11 people in a dance hall in California on Saturday. The 72-year-old suspect was captured Sunday night.

