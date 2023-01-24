ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

By Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

OHIO (WJW) – Flags are lowered in Ohio in remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Monterey Park, California .

In accordance with the order issued by President Joe Biden, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that United States flags in the state be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state, according to a press release from the governor’s office .

Elderly woman who killed ill husband in hospital faces murder charge

This order is in effect until sunset on January 26.

A gunman shot and killed 11 people in a dance hall in California on Saturday. The 72-year-old suspect was captured Sunday night.

