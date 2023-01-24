Read full article on original website
CCES Promotes Forward to VP of Remarketing, Strategic & National Accounts
Corcentric Capital Equipment Solutions (CCES), a business of Corcentric and provider of capital equipment, fleet procurement, supply management and remarketing services, promoted Jason Forward to vice president of remarketing, strategic and national accounts for CCES. In this expanded role, Forward will be responsible for forging strategic relationships that have resulted in the expansion of remarketing services and acquisition of new lenders that enable sales of used equipment.
ACT Research: Freight Market Balance Loose with Signs of Bottoming
The latest release of ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index showed volumes and the supply-demand balance increased in December, while freight trucking rates continued to decline. Concerning volume, Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst at ACT Research, said, “We’re now nine months into this freight volume soft patch with...
CEFI Sets Company Record for Originations, Increases Financing Volume by 68% in 2022
Commercial Equipment Finance (CEFI), an independent equipment finance and leasing company headquartered in Puerto Rico, reported its 2022 originations reached a company record $147 million. In addition, CEFI increased its financing volume by 68% in comparison with 2021 originations. “2022 was a remarkable year for CEFI. Year after year, we...
Summit Funding Group Adds Trio of Industry Veterans to Sales Team
Rob Munz joined Summit Funding Group as vice president of enterprise sales. In this role, Munz will be responsible for relationship development within the Midwest region. He has experience working with a wide variety of industries, including agriculture, automotive, aerospace, aviation, communications, media and entertainment, construction corporate aircraft, distribution, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, marine, material handling, mining, packaging, printing, private equity, retail, technology, transportation, transmission and distribution (utility), as well as waste and recycling.
WebBank Names Asadi SVP – Head of Asset Finance
WebBank announced the appointment of Eraj Asadi as senior vice president – head of asset finance. In his new role, Asadi will be responsible for leading the asset finance team in the expansion, management and strategy of the bank’s asset finance platform. Asadi joined WebBank in May 2022,...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
: Some home builders are offering mortgage rates as low as 3%. Here’s why they’re doing it.
Home builders are playing hardball by offering mortgage rates as low as 3% on new homes to boost buyer demand. So how and why are they doing that?. For starters, home builders are feeling a lot less gloomy these days, as mortgage rates dip and buyer demand picks up. Mortgage demand surged on Wednesday, with buyers rushing in to catch a dip in rates.
Best Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approval: No Credit Check Loans From Top Direct Lenders
When it comes to emergencies, everyone wants to have a great time without worrying about their financial situation and savings. That’s why people look for bad credit loans with guaranteed approval decisions. But finding the right lender can be tricky because many options are available online. So how do you know which one is the best choice? If you are looking for the best bad credit loans (guaranteed approval decisions), then our list of direct lenders will help you find the right one.
Home Sales Are Down Again, But Disappearing Inventory Is What Investors Should Be Worried About
Home sales were down again in December, the 11th straight month of decline, according to the latest report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). And while home prices continue to rise, it’s the lack of inventory that has many investors and observers concerned. According to the NAR report,...
How to Buy a Car With Bad Credit
Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. When it comes to auto loans, most lenders will require good or excellent credit, leaving buyers with bad credit with few financing options. However, if that’s your case, there are some options. For example, some creditors are willing to work with subprime borrowers. And if you can't find a favorable loan, saving up to buy a car from a private seller could also be a solution.
These housing markets could be a first-time buyer’s best bet in 2023
As dark as prospects may seem for first-time house shoppers, a recent analysis found that there are still markets where dreams of settling down without crushing, monthly payments is a reality.
Home sellers turn to "mortgage buydowns" as housing cools
As rising mortgage rates dent housing sales, many "Zoom towns" — areas that boomed during the pandemic thanks to an influx of remote workers — are seeing their housing markets cool. That's leading sellers to get creative and giving buyers a bit of leverage in finding a home.One new strategy that's making inroads: The mortgage "buydown," which can help buyers line up a slightly lower mortgage rate than the 6% or 7% interest on on most home loans today.Taylor Marr, deputy chief economist at Redfin, explained how this works on CBS News Mornings. In a "2-to-1" buydown, a common arrangement, a...
Current Refinance Rates on Jan. 23, 2023: 30-Year Rate Trends Higher
The mean rates for 10-year and 15-year fixed refinances dropped significantly over the last seven days, while 30-year fixed-rate refinances went in the opposite direction. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate seven times in 2022. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall in 2023 depends largely on how things play out with inflation: If it cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if it persists, refinance rates will continue their upward trajectory.
Vartana Unveils B2B Enterprise Sales Closing and Financing Platform
Vartana unveiled its new sales closing and technology financing platform to provide sales teams with a range of new products that provide access to upfront cash flow for B2B buyers and sellers of software and hardware. The company also received a $12 million Series A round of financing led by Mayfield, with strategic investment from Xerox Ventures and continued investment from Flex Capital and Audacious Ventures. This comes a year after the company emerged with $7 million in seed equity funding and $50 million in committed credit from the i80 Group. With this round, Patrick Salyer, a partner at Mayfield, will join Vartana’s board of directors.
Rocket Power: CFO Predicts Consolidation To Drive Buying And Lower Home Prices
As the mortgage industry braces for a decline in activity, Rocket Companies Inc RKT CFO Brian Brown predicts that consolidation will be necessary, but potential homebuyers may see a silver lining in the form of lower home prices. What Happened: According to an analysis by Fitch Ratings, home values in...
How Running Your Credit at a Car Dealership Works
Applying for a car loan at a car dealership can be confusing. Here is what you can expect when the car salesperson runs your credit. The post How Running Your Credit at a Car Dealership Works appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Seacoast Bank Names Martland Chief Marketing Officer
Seacoast Bank of Florida announced Amanda Martland has been named chief marketing officer. She will lead marketing efforts across the enterprise, reporting to executive vice president Jeff Lee to drive new customer acquisition, deepen customer relationships and promote the Seacoast brand. Martland joined Seacoast Banking in 2004. Her career with...
Proptech in Review: Investors predict slower growth in 2023
It’s not a huge stretch to say that today, as tech increasingly permeates property development and housing, few except those operating in the sector can truly pinpoint what’s happening in the fast-developing world of proptech. So in order to pull back that veil, toward the end of 2022,...
Equipment Finance New Business Volume Rose 6% Y/Y in 2022
The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25) showed overall new business volume for December was $12.9 billion, up 9% year over year from new business volume in December 2021. Volume was up 50% from $8.6 billion in November in a typical end-of-quarter, end-of-year spike. Cumulative new business volume for 2022 was up 6% compared to 2021.
MUFG Outlines ‘New Macro Supercycle’ in 2023 Capital Markets Outlook
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group‘s capital markets strategy team released its 2023 outlook titled “The New Macro Supercycle,” providing a forward-looking perspective on the global economy, monetary policy and markets in the next 12 months and highlighting prevalent themes driving the worldwide economic environment in the decade ahead.
