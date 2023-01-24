Read full article on original website
Royal Oak has extremely high rate of parking tickets
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Business owners and residents in downtown Royal Oak said the city's issue with its new parking meters must get better, or else people are going to avoid the area. "I see these people all day long, they will go around the block multiple times," said Henry Pardike, manager of UHF Records on Washington Avenue. Pardike said customers are getting fed up with the new camera parking meters. "More than anything, it's just a huge increase in complaints. Probably tenfold to what we used to have," Pardike said. Next door at Lost & Found Vintage, Andrew Nazzaro...
Plow crews in city of Wayne prepared to work around the clock
As a main artery through the city of Wayne, Michigan Avenue gets top priority for salting and plowing.
Close calls with speeding drivers in Farmington leads to push for change
A woman in Farmington is fighting for safety changes after her Nest camera recorded a near-tragedy on Slocum Drive.
fox2detroit.com
Trailer full of $40K worth of snow removal equipment stolen from Lake Orion
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A landscaping company plans to shovel clients' sidewalks and driveways after a thief stole a trailer full of their equipment from their Lake Orion storage yard last week. "It took a long time and a lot of money," said Jacob Ryan, with U.S. Lawn...
candgnews.com
Meijer celebrates new store in Macomb Township with local brands, charitable giving
MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Macomb residents will have a new store to shop at on Jan. 26, as Meijer opens up its new grocery-focused concept at 24 Mile and Hayes roads. Dubbed Meijer Grocery and opening alongside a similar store in Lake Orion, the new concept aims to provide shoppers with a convenient experience focusing on everyday essentials.
Man dead after fall from downtown Ann Arbor parking structure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man is dead after falling from a parking structure in Ann Arbor, police said. The Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, stating someone was jumping off the Ann-Ashley parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor, according to Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan Winter Weather: Snow totals and when to expect streets to be plowed
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The biggest snow storm of the season dropped 6.5 inches on Metro Detroit, with some higher figures reported further to the east. Less snow fell to the west. But the snow isn't done yet. Southeast Michigan can expect several more pockets of snow and rounds of accumulating flurries through the weekend.
fox2detroit.com
Storm cleanup continues from winter blast; 6,300 without power
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Metro Detroit spent Wednesday night digging out after five to seven inches of snow from today's storm. Right now, 6,300 DTE Energy customers are left in the dark, while Michigan State Police reported about 20 to 25 crashes on freeways in southeast Michigan today. "Well the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meijer opens up 2 new convenience grocery stores in Metro Detroit
Meijer, a Michigan-based box store chain, is opening up two new grocer stores in Metro Detroit this week. The new Meijer grocery stores will be in Lake Orion and Macomb Township and will open on Jan. 26 at 6 a.m. The two new grocery stores are smaller than a normal...
Detroit News
Storm dumps more than 7 inches of snow in some Metro Detroit areas
Metro Detroiters on Thursday continued to dig out of the first big snowstorm of the season, which dumped more than 7 inches of snow in some areas, and residents can expect to see more accumulation leading into the weekend coupled with cold, the National Weather Service said. A slight chance...
Royal Oak’s Winter Blast rescheduled due to cold weather
Organizers have pushed the winter festival back two weeks
whmi.com
Abandoned Building To Be Demolished In City Of South Lyon
An abandoned home and building are slated for demolition in the City of South Lyon. At the last City Council meeting, a bid was awarded to take down the structures located at 464 South Lafayette Street and remove hazardous waste. City Manager Paul Zelenak stated as part of their efforts...
HometownLife.com
What's up with Sears? Livonia building has been empty since 2020
Correction: An earlier version of this story listed an incorrect address for the former Sears property. Ever drive by the old Sears in Livonia and wonder what's going on with it?. Us, too. The former Sears, at the corner of Middlebelt and Seven Mile roads, is one of several large...
fox2detroit.com
I-94 reopens in Detroit after tanker crash
(FOX 2) - After a tanker crash closed I-94 in Detroit on Wednesday morning, the road has reopened. State Police said around 11:15 a.m. the driver of a tanker who was traveling east on I-94 near Mt. Elliott was going too fast. They then lost control and struck the median. The crash damaged the wall and sent debris into the westbound lanes of the highway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit
DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
fox2detroit.com
Check your flight status -- Snow causes delays at Detroit Metro
If you're planning on flying Wednesday night, be sure to check in on the status of your flight. The weather is canceling and delaying flights at Detroit Metro Airport. At least it's good snow for snowballs, as Charlie Langton demonstrated during his live report.
See Mid-Michigan school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Several Mid-Michigan schools have announced they are closed tomorrow, some for the second day in a row, after a winter storm left several inches of snow across the region. Lapeer Community Schools, Imlay City Schools, Dryden Schools, all in Lapeer County, have already announced closings for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tanker going too fast for snowy weather on I-94 crashes into median, spills fuel, causes 2nd crash
DETROIT – A tanker that was being driven too fast for the wintry conditions in Detroit crashed into the I-94 median, spilled debris and fuel all over the highway, and caused a secondary crash, according to police. Michigan State Police troopers were called around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25)...
Detroit News
Winter storm cancels school in dozens of districts in southeast Michigan
A winter storm expected to dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of southeast Michigan Wednesday has prompted school closures across Metro Detroit. The impending storm prompted dozens of school districts to close Wednesday, including Detroit, Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Ile Township Schools, Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield. To see a complete list, click here.
candgnews.com
County officials urge homeowners to test for radon
Radon test kits, including this one by Air Check Inc., are available at local health departments across the state for at-home radon testing. Image provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Macomb County Health Department. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s...
