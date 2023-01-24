ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Business owners and residents in downtown Royal Oak said the city's issue with its new parking meters must get better, or else people are going to avoid the area. "I see these people all day long, they will go around the block multiple times," said Henry Pardike, manager of UHF Records on Washington Avenue. Pardike said customers are getting fed up with the new camera parking meters. "More than anything, it's just a huge increase in complaints. Probably tenfold to what we used to have," Pardike said. Next door at Lost & Found Vintage, Andrew Nazzaro...

ROYAL OAK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO