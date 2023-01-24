ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

CBS Detroit

Royal Oak has extremely high rate of parking tickets

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Business owners and residents in downtown Royal Oak said the city's issue with its new parking meters must get better, or else people are going to avoid the area. "I see these people all day long, they will go around the block multiple times," said Henry Pardike, manager of UHF Records on Washington Avenue. Pardike said customers are getting fed up with the new camera parking meters. "More than anything, it's just a huge increase in complaints. Probably tenfold to what we used to have," Pardike said. Next door at Lost & Found Vintage, Andrew Nazzaro...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man dead after fall from downtown Ann Arbor parking structure

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man is dead after falling from a parking structure in Ann Arbor, police said. The Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, stating someone was jumping off the Ann-Ashley parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor, according to Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Storm cleanup continues from winter blast; 6,300 without power

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Metro Detroit spent Wednesday night digging out after five to seven inches of snow from today's storm. Right now, 6,300 DTE Energy customers are left in the dark, while Michigan State Police reported about 20 to 25 crashes on freeways in southeast Michigan today. "Well the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Storm dumps more than 7 inches of snow in some Metro Detroit areas

Metro Detroiters on Thursday continued to dig out of the first big snowstorm of the season, which dumped more than 7 inches of snow in some areas, and residents can expect to see more accumulation leading into the weekend coupled with cold, the National Weather Service said. A slight chance...
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Abandoned Building To Be Demolished In City Of South Lyon

An abandoned home and building are slated for demolition in the City of South Lyon. At the last City Council meeting, a bid was awarded to take down the structures located at 464 South Lafayette Street and remove hazardous waste. City Manager Paul Zelenak stated as part of their efforts...
SOUTH LYON, MI
HometownLife.com

What's up with Sears? Livonia building has been empty since 2020

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed an incorrect address for the former Sears property. Ever drive by the old Sears in Livonia and wonder what's going on with it?. Us, too. The former Sears, at the corner of Middlebelt and Seven Mile roads, is one of several large...
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 reopens in Detroit after tanker crash

(FOX 2) - After a tanker crash closed I-94 in Detroit on Wednesday morning, the road has reopened. State Police said around 11:15 a.m. the driver of a tanker who was traveling east on I-94 near Mt. Elliott was going too fast. They then lost control and struck the median. The crash damaged the wall and sent debris into the westbound lanes of the highway.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Check your flight status -- Snow causes delays at Detroit Metro

If you're planning on flying Wednesday night, be sure to check in on the status of your flight. The weather is canceling and delaying flights at Detroit Metro Airport. At least it's good snow for snowballs, as Charlie Langton demonstrated during his live report.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

See Mid-Michigan school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Several Mid-Michigan schools have announced they are closed tomorrow, some for the second day in a row, after a winter storm left several inches of snow across the region. Lapeer Community Schools, Imlay City Schools, Dryden Schools, all in Lapeer County, have already announced closings for...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Winter storm cancels school in dozens of districts in southeast Michigan

A winter storm expected to dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of southeast Michigan Wednesday has prompted school closures across Metro Detroit. The impending storm prompted dozens of school districts to close Wednesday, including Detroit, Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Ile Township Schools, Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield. To see a complete list, click here.
MICHIGAN STATE
candgnews.com

County officials urge homeowners to test for radon

Radon test kits, including this one by Air Check Inc., are available at local health departments across the state for at-home radon testing. Image provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Macomb County Health Department. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

