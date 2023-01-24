Read full article on original website
AT&T Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend Support
"We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey.
Why STMicroelectronics Shares Are Trading Higher Today
STMicroelectronics STM shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong guidance. STM reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.32, beating analyst estimates of $1.13. The company expects first-quarter net revenues of $4.20 billion versus analyst consensus estimates of $3.92 billion. The company also guided 2023 revenue...
Zacks.com
IBM Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported modest fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net...
Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Boosts Dividend
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year to $26.23 billion, beating the consensus of $25.41 billion. Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 16.3% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 1.9%, and Nutrition climbed 7%. Gross profit increased 6.8% Y/Y to $1.7 billion with a margin of 6.7%.
Zacks.com
PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
Why XPeng Stock Is Popping Off After Tesla Earnings
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading higher by 4.81% to $10.24 Thursday afternoon. Shares of EV companies at large are trading higher during Thursday's session. Strength in the sector may be in sympathy with Tesla Inc TSLA, which reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Tesla Earnings Highlights, Recap. Tesla reported...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
NASDAQ
ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.82%. A quarter...
General Electric Stock Gains After Solid Q4 Earnings, Soft 2023 Forecast
"Looking ahead, GE is positioned to drive growth, profit, and cash, and our outlook reflects our confidence in our businesses," said CEO Larry Culp.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
NASDAQ
Union Pacific Corp. Q4 Profit misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Kemper Corp (KMPR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.55MM shares of Kemper Corp (KMPR). This represents 8.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.86MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.33% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Got $500? 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
McDonald's and Vector Group both look positioned for lasting success, for different reasons.
NASDAQ
Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Equity Bancshares (EQBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.23%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Canaccord Genuity Group's Preferred Shares, Series C, Cross 8.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: CF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7092), with shares changing hands as low as $19.90 on the day. As of last close, CF.PRC was trading at a 19.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
NASDAQ
European shares gain on earnings optimism
Jan 26 (Reuters) - European shares marched higher on Thursday as upbeat quarterly results from STMicroelectronics, Sabadell and Nokia eased some worries about the impact of stubborn inflation and slowing economic growth on corporate profit. The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.4% in morning trade, with retail .SXRP and financial...
NASDAQ
Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.29%. A...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) releases Q4 2022 results: beats earnings and misses on revenue
Tesla (TSLA) has released its financial results and shareholders letter for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 after market close today. We are updating this post with all the details from the financial results, shareholders’ letter, and the conference call later tonight. Refresh for the latest information. Tesla Q4...
NASDAQ
Ameriprise (AMP) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, AUM Balance Dips
Ameriprise Financial’s AMP fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings (excluding unlocking) of $6.94 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35. The bottom line reflects a rise of 13% from the year-ago quarter. We had projected the same to be $6.20. Results were aided by lower expenses. However,...
datafloq.com
STMicroelectronics posts fourth-quarter sales rise
LONDON (Reuters) – European chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday beat fourth-quarter sales expectations, despite challenging economic conditions, benefiting from strong customer demand. Net revenue rose to $4.42 billon from $4.32 billion the previous quarter. Analysts had on average expected sales of $4.32 billion, IBES data from Refinitiv Eikon showed. STMicro,...
