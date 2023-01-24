Read full article on original website
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Medical News Today
What are suitable blood sugar target ranges for people with type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a health condition that may cause a person’s blood sugar levels to become too high. It is important to monitor blood glucose and keep it within an appropriate range to help manage the condition. T2D occurs when a person’s body can no longer effectively...
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
Study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss
BOSTON -- A new study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss over time. When you have your blood pressure checked, you're given a top number, the systolic pressure, and a bottom number, which is the diastolic pressure. Researchers at Northwestern measured the blood pressures of more than 2,000 people 65 or older over the course of 12 years and found that higher systolic blood pressure (the top number) is tied to a higher risk of developing dementia. The relationship between systolic blood pressure and dementia was even stronger for people who were not taking certain blood pressure medications called calcium channel blockers.
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Statins and thiazides can increase blood sugar, risk of diabetes
Dear Dr. Roach: My question regards the results of my fasting glucose tests for the past couple of years. I am 81 and weigh around 150 pounds. The medications I am taking concern me, with relevance to the A1C levels of my quarterly blood work. My A1C levels have mostly been near mid 5%; last was 6%. Medications relevant to this that I am suspicious of are 100-12.5 mg of losartan/hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) and 20 mg of simvastatin. I have read that these medications can have an effect of raising blood glucose. My doctor is adamant that this does not exist, but it seems to me that there is a conflict on this.
Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Could old antipsychotic drugs be an alternative to metformin?
A new study finds that an older class of antipsychotic medications can lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. These drugs may address the needs of people who cannot take existing diabetes medications, or for whom they have become less effective. The antipsychotics address the expression of an...
Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods
The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Rybelsus Approved as First-Line Treatment Option for Type 2 Diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) — the only GLP-1 agonist drug that is taken as a pill — as a first-line treatment option for type 2 diabetes, according to a press release from its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Commercial Dishwashers Can Damage the Gut and Lead to Chronic Disease
According to researchers from the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research working with organoids, residue from rinse agents on dishes after cleaning in professional-grade dishwashers can harm the natural protective layer in the gut and contribute to the development of chronic diseases. Commercial dishwashers are a convenient way to...
hcplive.com
Bexagliflozin (Brenzavvy) Receives FDA Approval for Type 2 Diabetes in Adults
Announced on January 23, the US FDA's approval of bexagliflozin (Brenzavvy) was awarded to TheracosBio and indicates the SGLT2 inhibitor for use as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved bexagliflozin (Brenzavvy) for...
hcplive.com
VEXAS Syndrome More Prevalent Than Previous Estimates, Certain Types Of Rheumatologic Conditions
The syndrome, although rare, has a high mortality rate, with approximately half of patients dying within 5 years of diagnosis. VEXAS syndrome, which stands for vacuoles in blood cells, E1-ubiquitin-activating enzyme, X-linked, autoinflammatory, and somatic, presents with rheumatologic and hematologic features caused by somatic variants in UBA1 and pathogenic variants, which are linked to a variety of clinical manifestations. According to research published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA),1 the condition is much more common than previous estimates, affecting approximately 13,200 men and 2,300 women over the age of 50 in the United States. This prevalence is higher than other rheumatologic conditions, such as myeloid dysplasia syndrome and vasculitis.
hcplive.com
Study Indicated Erosion-Free Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis Had Less Severe Disease Course
A total of 608 patients from an early RA cohort that had baseline radiographs of hands and feet, as well as at 1, 2, 5, and 8 years, were included in the long-term study. Patients with early rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who were erosion-free during an 8-year study period had a less severe disease course as to disease activity. These patients were also more often seronegative when compared with those with erosive disease, according to a study published in BMC Rheumatology.1.
contagionlive.com
COVID-19 Patients Retain Elevated Risk of Death for 1.5 Years After Acute Infection
COVID-19 patients had a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular disease and death in both the short- and long-term. New research definitively linked COVID-19 infection to a heightened risk of cardiovascular disease and death—both short- and long-term. The study, published in Cardiovascular Research, evaluated the association between COVID-19 and development...
hcplive.com
Low Diastolic BP Does Not Increase Risk of Cognitive Impairment with Intensive Blood Pressure Lowering
The SPRINT MIND trial is providing new evidence related to the effects of intensive blood pressure lowering on cognitive impairment and risk of dementia according to baseline diastolic blood pressure. A posthoc analysis of data from the SPRINT MIND trial is providing clinicians with further evidence of the safety of...
pharmacytimes.com
Study Results Link COVID-19 to Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Disease, Death
Individuals with the virus had an 81 times higher risk of dying in the first 3 weeks of infection, and that remained 5 times higher for up to 18 months, analysis shows. COVID-19 is associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and death in short- and long-term, according to the results of a study published in Cardiovascular Research, the journal of the European Society of Cardiology.
