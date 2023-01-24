ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, KY

Central Kentucky driver killed after vehicle exited road, hit a tree

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

A person in Scott County has died after being involved in a single-vehicle accident Monday, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened on Long Lick Pike. The sheriff’s office said a small van went off the road and fell down an embankment before hitting a tree.

The driver of the van was declared dead on scene, the sheriff’s office said. The victim’s identity has not yet been publicly released.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office. Several other agencies responded to the incident, including the Scott County Fire Department, Scott County Emergency Medical Services, the Scott County Coroner’s Office and Scott County Emergency Management.

