Read full article on original website
Related
College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else
Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.
The Best Entrepreneurs Are Experts at Self-Improvement. Here's How to Master That Skill.
Entrepreneurs are the individuals who spark change and innovation in the world. But first, they must make changes within themselves.
grayingwithgrace.com
Unleashing Your Passion With a New Hobby: Best Hobbies for Seniors
Spending time on the right hobby can help reduce stress and boost mental health. Participating in hobbies can be an enjoyable and fulfilling experience for seniors, allowing them to stay healthy, active, and engaged. So, to help recent retirees and older adults discover the hobbies they might want to try,...
sheenmagazine.com
Waking Up With Purpose And A Passion For Helping Others
Fifteen percent. Yes, only 15% of the 188,000 and more social workers in the U.S. are Black women. This may be a shock to some but it’s an accepted challenge to those who carry the touch within the profession daily. It truly takes a special person to have a social work career and Nicole Crawford-Sumerall is a licensed, clinical social worker who is making waves to help others in her home state of Kentucky. “Social work is my passion. It’s challenging yet rewarding, but it’s still my calling,” she explains.
You Need to Address Skills Gaps Before It's Too Late
Does your workforce face a skills gap? Here's how to tell and what to do about it.
Devon Kennard, NFL Player and Investor, Unveils Financial Success Strategies in New Book It All Adds Up
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Professional linebacker, real estate investor, entrepreneur and now author, Devon Kennard, announces the release of his highly anticipated book: It All Adds Up. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005539/en/ Devon Kennard, NFL linebacker, investor, and philanthropist, shares his game plan for financial and life success in his new book, “It All Adds Up,” now available for pre-order. Kennard is winning the financial game off the field, with proven strategies to generate income that will support him and his family long after he is playing in the stadium. In this book, Devon provides clear guidance and practical tools to help you create your money success story. Readers will learn how to: transform passions into ideas that earn passive income; get into the real estate game, and learn different investment methods; cultivate a positive, wealth-building mindset to overcome financial fears and withstand setbacks; and more. At last, there is an ultimate game plan to create a version of the American Dream that works on your terms and builds lasting wealth for you and your family. (Photo: Business Wire)
businesspartnermagazine.com
The Impact of Having Soft Skills in the Business World
The right soft skills in the business world can have an incredible impact. The skills that make you successful include compassion, adaptability, and emotional intelligence. Having the right skills can also help you be more comfortable with social situations and make communication easier. These skills will help you become a more effective and confident leader.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Financial Literacy That Entrepreneur Moms Should Teach Their Children
Children are the future of our country and economy. They need to be prepared for the responsibilities that come with adult life, including managing money. This is especially true in today’s challenging conditions, where the inflation rate is increasing rapidly. A CNBC article states that around 50% of Americans are falling further into debt due to rising inflation.
beatingbroke.com
How We Plan to Help Our Kids with College
My husband and I have been on a tight budget for most of our married life. Luckily, one of us has always worked at a college, so we planned to send our kids to college where ever we worked so that the kids would get a tuition discount. Since our budget was so tight, we didn’t have the money to save for college (we still drive an 18-year-old vehicle!), so this plan worked perfectly. . .until it didn’t. My husband couldn’t pass up an excellent job opportunity last year—our oldest’s senior year in high school—so he left his job at the university. While staying at his old job for the tuition discount was tempting, the new job offered a better position, more money, and more opportunities for advancement. However, we then had to work out how we plan to help our kids with college.
Comments / 0