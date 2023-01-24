PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Professional linebacker, real estate investor, entrepreneur and now author, Devon Kennard, announces the release of his highly anticipated book: It All Adds Up. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005539/en/ Devon Kennard, NFL linebacker, investor, and philanthropist, shares his game plan for financial and life success in his new book, “It All Adds Up,” now available for pre-order. Kennard is winning the financial game off the field, with proven strategies to generate income that will support him and his family long after he is playing in the stadium. In this book, Devon provides clear guidance and practical tools to help you create your money success story. Readers will learn how to: transform passions into ideas that earn passive income; get into the real estate game, and learn different investment methods; cultivate a positive, wealth-building mindset to overcome financial fears and withstand setbacks; and more. At last, there is an ultimate game plan to create a version of the American Dream that works on your terms and builds lasting wealth for you and your family. (Photo: Business Wire)

1 DAY AGO