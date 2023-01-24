ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

cbs19news

Virginia Tax begins accepting returns, urges people to file online

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia residents can now begin to file their state income tax returns for 2022. The Virginia Department of Taxation says tax filing season is getting underway, and people are encouraged to file online. “We strongly encourage you to file electronically,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M....
chathamstartribune.com

After lost deal, Berry Hill moves forward

While it is unclear if Virginia — and more specifically — the Berry Hill mega site — was the final selection for a Ford Co. battery plant, nevertheless, local leaders and residents were dismayed at the possible loss of a future large employer. Last week, the Richmond...
thenewsprogress.com

Republicans Were Right on Crime

Week Two of the General Assembly Session is underway, and we’ve heard from community leaders and police all over the Commonwealth: crime is a rising problem in Virginia, and our constituents expect action. This isn’t partisan. Local Democratic leaders have asked for this as they see an unacceptable spike...
WAVY News 10

SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia

Day 2 of Public hearing into Coast Guard’s investigation …. Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers weigh abortion …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake …. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals …. Petersburg casino bill moves...
Augusta Free Press

December 2022 jobs report: Hiring up and more Virginians looking for employment

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that the number of employed Virginians rose by 4,485 to 4,228, 407 in December 2022. According to the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia’s labor force increased by 9,611 to 4,357,319. From one year ago this month, nearly 90,000 more Virginians are working, and more Virginians began looking for work in December 2022. Yet, the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate for December increased 0.2 percentage points to 3.0, and remains below the United States’ rate of 3.5 percent.
royalexaminer.com

Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law

In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
WSLS

Assault weapon ban proposed in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Gun control remains a top priority for lawmakers this year as at least 39 mass shootings have happened already in 2023. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine introduced legislation Tuesday that they say will protect the community from assault weapons. “I for one am tired of...
