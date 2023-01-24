Read full article on original website
WHSV
Income tax changes are not just federal: what has changed at the state level
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s time to file your taxes. Harrisonburg Commissioner of the Revenue, Karen Rose, said similar to federal income taxes, there are some changes to taxes in the Commonwealth also for the 2023 tax season. One of the biggest adjustments is the increased standard deduction. This...
Despite Bon Secours investigation, hospital transparency bill shot down in Virginia General Assembly
Following a recent New York Times investigation into Bon Secours, Virginia leaders proposed a bill to increase financial transparency with hospitals. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the bill was rejected by the Republican-led panel.
WJLA
Emergency SNAP benefits to end after helping nearly 1M Virginia residents in pandemic
(WSET) — If you've depended on the emergency SNAP benefits over the pandemic, that support will end in February. The last extra benefits will be uploaded to EBT cards on February 16. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program--known as SNAP--was established by the Virginia Department of Social Services as a...
cbs19news
Virginia Tax begins accepting returns, urges people to file online
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia residents can now begin to file their state income tax returns for 2022. The Virginia Department of Taxation says tax filing season is getting underway, and people are encouraged to file online. “We strongly encourage you to file electronically,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M....
chathamstartribune.com
After lost deal, Berry Hill moves forward
While it is unclear if Virginia — and more specifically — the Berry Hill mega site — was the final selection for a Ford Co. battery plant, nevertheless, local leaders and residents were dismayed at the possible loss of a future large employer. Last week, the Richmond...
Virginia emergency SNAP benefits will soon end for good, decreasing total assistance
Those receiving assistance from SNAP benefits in Virginia will soon see a decrease in the amount they have been receiving as emergency funds are set to expire in March.
thenewsprogress.com
Republicans Were Right on Crime
Week Two of the General Assembly Session is underway, and we’ve heard from community leaders and police all over the Commonwealth: crime is a rising problem in Virginia, and our constituents expect action. This isn’t partisan. Local Democratic leaders have asked for this as they see an unacceptable spike...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Convicted Va. employee speaks out; gov. works to address waste, fraud & abuse
A News 3 Investigation has been looking into waste, fraud, and abuse in government agencies and tracked down a former state employee who said he was very remorseful for his decisions.
WAVY News 10
SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia
Day 2 of Public hearing into Coast Guard’s investigation …. Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers weigh abortion …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake …. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals …. Petersburg casino bill moves...
wfirnews.com
Lawmakers discuss possible establishment of retail marijuana market in Virginia
A bill that lays the groundwork for a retail marijuana market in Virginia is advancing in the General Assembly. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that details.
WJLA
Emergency Bill could lower Maryland sales, use tax rates as inflation continues to soar
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An emergency bill could lower Maryland's sales and use tax rates as inflation continues to soar across the country. According to House Bill 1405, the bill would decrease the rate from 6% to 5% for a full year if Maryland's comptroller confirms a certain inflation rate is at least 6%.
Proposal banning blue headlights is passed by Virginia senate
A ban on installing blue headlights in Virginia could soon become a law after the Virginia senate passed a bill.
Augusta Free Press
December 2022 jobs report: Hiring up and more Virginians looking for employment
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that the number of employed Virginians rose by 4,485 to 4,228, 407 in December 2022. According to the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia’s labor force increased by 9,611 to 4,357,319. From one year ago this month, nearly 90,000 more Virginians are working, and more Virginians began looking for work in December 2022. Yet, the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate for December increased 0.2 percentage points to 3.0, and remains below the United States’ rate of 3.5 percent.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law
In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
WSLS
Assault weapon ban proposed in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Gun control remains a top priority for lawmakers this year as at least 39 mass shootings have happened already in 2023. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine introduced legislation Tuesday that they say will protect the community from assault weapons. “I for one am tired of...
Tracking tool collecting location data for use by marketing firms, law enforcement, including Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police (VSP) is one of several law enforcement agencies across the country making use of a Loudon County-based tracking tool that allows authorities to examine location data collected through applications on citizens' phones.
Invasive species to deforestation: Virginia evaluates the state of the forest for 2022
Virginia's trees play a major role in benefiting our overall health by protecting the water supply and purifying the air. Because of this, the Virginia Department of Forestry evaluates the "State of the Forest" each year.
cardinalnews.org
House panel to consider transforming Catawba Hospital into substance use treatment center
RICHMOND – When Del. Sam Rasoul asked Virginia’s legislature last year to fund a study looking into the feasibility of transforming Catawba Hospital into a state-of-the-art campus offering substance use disorder treatment and addiction recovery, the Democrat from Roanoke knew that the need for such a facility was beyond dire.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia named among worst in nation for policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use
Virginia is listed is among states with the worst policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today. The state earned mostly failing grades on this year’s report but does receive a thumbs up...
