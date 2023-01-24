Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo sent message by Al-Nassr captain after taking armband for his first game in Saudi Arabia
CRISTIANO RONALDO received a message of support from Al-Nassr captain Abdullah Madu after taking the armband from him. The Portuguese made his debut for Al Nassr in the 1-0 win over Ettifaq at the weekend. And Ronaldo was named as the captain despite Madu also starting the game. After the...
overtimeheroics.net
USMNT vs. Serbia Breakdown
It’s certainly been a chaotic January for the United States Men’s National Team off of the soccer pitch. First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. Gregg Berhalter‘s contract as the USMNT’s manager expired at the stroke of 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Sporting News
USMNT coach candidates for USA soccer men's team: Latest reports on Mourinho, Bielsa, Berhalter and Marsch
The U.S. men's national team has a few directions it can go to determine who will take charge as its next head coach for the most important four-year cycle in the program's history. Ahead of the expanded 2026 World Cup, which the USA will host alongside Canada and Mexico, the...
Chelsea ‘launch new Enzo Fernandez transfer bid worth £88m plus players’ but joined by Real Madrid and Barcelona
CHELSEA are preparing to launch another huge transfer bid for Enzo Fernandez - with Real Madrid and Barcelona waiting in the wings. The Blues have stormed through the January transfer window and splashed out nearly £200million already this month to try and revive the team. Only Benfica have shown...
msn.com
NATO Countries Are Giving Ukraine Hundreds Of Their Old Howitzers—and Replacing Them With South Korea’s Excellent K-9
NATO’s eastern and northern members have been at the center of the alliance’s effort to reequip the Ukrainian army with new and better artillery. And there’s a secret ally in this artillery coalition: South Korea, whose own K-9 self-propelled howitzer is replacing older guns in the arsenals of many NATO countries—and freeing up those guns for onward delivery to Ukraine.
Ronaldo, Messi and the 2030 World Cup? A week of watching Saudi Arabia's major soccer ambitions
The Middle East isn't shy when it comes to bold statements of intent, but its big week of elite soccer hints at a seismic future for the region.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic disappointed in 'badly behaved' Argentina World Cup winners
"I'm not worried about Messi, I'm worried about the others," a concerned Zlatan Ibrahimovic said
Yardbarker
Al Nassr Knocked Out Of Saudi Super Cup As Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Another Blank
Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting for his first Al Nassr goal after his new team were beaten by Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday. Ronaldo had made his debut for Al Nassr in a 1-0 win over Ettifaq four days earlier. That result saw Al Nassr go top...
Poland appoint former Portugal boss Fernando Santos as their new coach
Michniewicz left at the end of December after the FA decided not to renew his contract after he had guided the team to their first World Cup knockout stage appearance in 36 years.
USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged
LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the firing of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro
Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
Report: Chelsea Monitoring Sporting Lisbon Defender Pedro Porro
Chelsea are monitoring Pedro Porro's situation at Sporting Lisbon. Tottenham are currently trying very hard to try and sign the Spanish defender.
Sporting director Earnie Stewart leaves USMNT
Earnie Stewart has opted to leave his post as sporting director for the U.S. men’s national soccer team amid top-down
Exclusive-JPMorgan looking to finance Italy's Serie A for up to 1 billion euros -sources
MILAN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has written to Italy's top soccer league to express a preliminary interest in supporting the development of Serie A's media business, three people close to the matter said.
The big names Cristiano Ronaldo will face in Saudi Arabia after £175m-a-year Al-Nassr move
Sportsmail looks at some of the familiar faces Ronaldo could come up against in the Saudi Pro League after finally making his debut for Al-Nassr at the weekend.
Will Russian athletes compete at next year’s Paris Olympics? Here’s what the IOC is considering
Russian athletes who disavow their country’s war in Ukraine and meet other “strict conditions” might be able to compete in the Paris Olympics. Read about it here.
Chase for Champions League spots intensifying in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — While it seems only a total collapse could keep Napoli from winning its first Serie A title in 33 years, the chase for the three remaining Champions League spots is intensifying. Napoli’s victory over Salernitana on Saturday combined with losses for AC Milan and Inter Milan...
Why Brazil’s Yanomami are being decimated by disease, mining
chatsports.com
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Soccer-Juventus eye Pogba, Vlahovic return to spark chase for European spot
Jan 26 (Reuters) - After the 15-point deduction that plunged them from third to 10th place, Juventus have recalibrated their Serie A goal to snatching a European slot, and the possible return of Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic against Monza on Sunday should help.
