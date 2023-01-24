ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nftgators.com

Accenture Ramps Up Metaverse Campaign with a Strategic Investment in Forma Vision

Accenture Ventures has announced a strategic investment in Forma Vision. Forma Vision provides 3D technology that enables the creation of holographic images of people, objects and environments. The partnership is part of Accenture’s mission of developing technologies that connect the physical and digital worlds. Accenture Ventures, the investment arm...
monitordaily.com

Summit Funding Group Adds Trio of Industry Veterans to Sales Team

Rob Munz joined Summit Funding Group as vice president of enterprise sales. In this role, Munz will be responsible for relationship development within the Midwest region. He has experience working with a wide variety of industries, including agriculture, automotive, aerospace, aviation, communications, media and entertainment, construction corporate aircraft, distribution, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, marine, material handling, mining, packaging, printing, private equity, retail, technology, transportation, transmission and distribution (utility), as well as waste and recycling.
monitordaily.com

Mitsubishi HC Capital America Expands Inventory Financing Focus

Mitsubishi HC Capital America is expanding its commercial specialty vehicle financing solutions, specifically aimed at fire and emergency vehicles, wreckers and shuttle/transit buses. “We see a tremendous need in this market,” Gary Furnas, vice president and general manager of inventory finance for Mitsubishi HC Capital America, said. “Our consultative approach...
monitordaily.com

CEFI Sets Company Record for Originations, Increases Financing Volume by 68% in 2022

Commercial Equipment Finance (CEFI), an independent equipment finance and leasing company headquartered in Puerto Rico, reported its 2022 originations reached a company record $147 million. In addition, CEFI increased its financing volume by 68% in comparison with 2021 originations. “2022 was a remarkable year for CEFI. Year after year, we...
TechSpot

Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more

— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
TechCrunch

Walmart readies another $2.5 billion investment in India’s e-commerce and payments

Walmart spent about $780 million earlier this month in taxes after PhonePe, in which the retailer owns a majority stake, moved its domicile to India from Singapore. Walmart is also looking to invest between $200 million to $300 million in PhonePe’s ongoing funding round, according to a source familiar with the matter. (PhonePe declined to comment.)
PYMNTS

FINN Launches B2B Car Subscription Service in US

FINN has launched its car subscription service for businesses in the United States. This business-to-business (B2B) service, which is already offered in Germany, allows businesses to access six- or 12-month contracts and dedicated customer success managers, FINN said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Traditional B2B providers in the...
monitordaily.com

ACT Research: Freight Market Balance Loose with Signs of Bottoming

The latest release of ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index showed volumes and the supply-demand balance increased in December, while freight trucking rates continued to decline. Concerning volume, Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst at ACT Research, said, “We’re now nine months into this freight volume soft patch with...
WWD

Spatial Labs on Its Milestone $10M Seed

The vision driving Web3 start-up Spatial Labs is vast in its implications for fashion, but also deeply personal for its Gen Z founder, Iddris Sandu. The 25-year-old tech entrepreneur raised $10 million in seed funding from high-profile investors for a blockchain technology business with global ambitions. “It’s definitely difficult being...
monitordaily.com

Main Street Alliance and Biz2Credit Partner to Expand Small Business Financing

Main Street Alliance, a nonprofit organization that works with small businesses across the United States to create an equitable economy, is partnering with Biz2Credit to provide working capital and other commercial financing solutions to its business owner members. “We are excited about partnering with Biz2Credit to support our members nationwide...
monitordaily.com

CCES Promotes Forward to VP of Remarketing, Strategic & National Accounts

Corcentric Capital Equipment Solutions (CCES), a business of Corcentric and provider of capital equipment, fleet procurement, supply management and remarketing services, promoted Jason Forward to vice president of remarketing, strategic and national accounts for CCES. In this expanded role, Forward will be responsible for forging strategic relationships that have resulted in the expansion of remarketing services and acquisition of new lenders that enable sales of used equipment.
monitordaily.com

Ritchie Bros. Receives $500MM Investment from Starboard Value

Ritchie Bros. entered into a securities purchase agreement with Starboard Value and certain of its affiliates pursuant to which Starboard will make a concurrent $485 million convertible preferred equity and $15 million common share investment in Ritchie Bros. In connection with the investment, Jeffrey Smith, CEO of Starboard, will join...
monitordaily.com

WebBank Names Asadi SVP – Head of Asset Finance

WebBank announced the appointment of Eraj Asadi as senior vice president – head of asset finance. In his new role, Asadi will be responsible for leading the asset finance team in the expansion, management and strategy of the bank’s asset finance platform. Asadi joined WebBank in May 2022,...

