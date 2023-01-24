Read full article on original website
nftgators.com
Accenture Ramps Up Metaverse Campaign with a Strategic Investment in Forma Vision
Accenture Ventures has announced a strategic investment in Forma Vision. Forma Vision provides 3D technology that enables the creation of holographic images of people, objects and environments. The partnership is part of Accenture’s mission of developing technologies that connect the physical and digital worlds. Accenture Ventures, the investment arm...
monitordaily.com
Summit Funding Group Adds Trio of Industry Veterans to Sales Team
Rob Munz joined Summit Funding Group as vice president of enterprise sales. In this role, Munz will be responsible for relationship development within the Midwest region. He has experience working with a wide variety of industries, including agriculture, automotive, aerospace, aviation, communications, media and entertainment, construction corporate aircraft, distribution, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, marine, material handling, mining, packaging, printing, private equity, retail, technology, transportation, transmission and distribution (utility), as well as waste and recycling.
monitordaily.com
Mitsubishi HC Capital America Expands Inventory Financing Focus
Mitsubishi HC Capital America is expanding its commercial specialty vehicle financing solutions, specifically aimed at fire and emergency vehicles, wreckers and shuttle/transit buses. “We see a tremendous need in this market,” Gary Furnas, vice president and general manager of inventory finance for Mitsubishi HC Capital America, said. “Our consultative approach...
monitordaily.com
CEFI Sets Company Record for Originations, Increases Financing Volume by 68% in 2022
Commercial Equipment Finance (CEFI), an independent equipment finance and leasing company headquartered in Puerto Rico, reported its 2022 originations reached a company record $147 million. In addition, CEFI increased its financing volume by 68% in comparison with 2021 originations. “2022 was a remarkable year for CEFI. Year after year, we...
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
How to start a cleaning business, from a millennial founder who booked $150,000 in revenue last year
Kaylie Hill has 1.1 million followers on TikTok who watch her clean homes and learning organizational tips.
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
The Federal Trade Commission has finalized its order, forcing Credit Karma to pay prospective customers $3 million for tricking them into applying for "pre-approved" credit card offers.
TechCrunch
Walmart readies another $2.5 billion investment in India’s e-commerce and payments
Walmart spent about $780 million earlier this month in taxes after PhonePe, in which the retailer owns a majority stake, moved its domicile to India from Singapore. Walmart is also looking to invest between $200 million to $300 million in PhonePe’s ongoing funding round, according to a source familiar with the matter. (PhonePe declined to comment.)
PYMNTS
FINN Launches B2B Car Subscription Service in US
FINN has launched its car subscription service for businesses in the United States. This business-to-business (B2B) service, which is already offered in Germany, allows businesses to access six- or 12-month contracts and dedicated customer success managers, FINN said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Traditional B2B providers in the...
monitordaily.com
ACT Research: Freight Market Balance Loose with Signs of Bottoming
The latest release of ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index showed volumes and the supply-demand balance increased in December, while freight trucking rates continued to decline. Concerning volume, Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst at ACT Research, said, “We’re now nine months into this freight volume soft patch with...
IBM planning to cut almost 4,000 jobs from spin-off of company, divestment from analytics business
IBM is planning to cut nearly 4,000 jobs as a result of one of its branches spinning off to become its own company and divesting a health care data analytics business. Tim Davidson, a spokesperson for IBM, said the company is laying off roughly 3,900 employees. The company is also taking on a $300 million…
Xerox CEO incorporates AI, augmented reality to change future of servicing equipment
Xerox CEO Steven Bandrowczak discussed the company's plans for growth and how AI paired with augmented reality will help customers become more successful.
Spatial Labs on Its Milestone $10M Seed
The vision driving Web3 start-up Spatial Labs is vast in its implications for fashion, but also deeply personal for its Gen Z founder, Iddris Sandu. The 25-year-old tech entrepreneur raised $10 million in seed funding from high-profile investors for a blockchain technology business with global ambitions. “It’s definitely difficult being...
monitordaily.com
Main Street Alliance and Biz2Credit Partner to Expand Small Business Financing
Main Street Alliance, a nonprofit organization that works with small businesses across the United States to create an equitable economy, is partnering with Biz2Credit to provide working capital and other commercial financing solutions to its business owner members. “We are excited about partnering with Biz2Credit to support our members nationwide...
monitordaily.com
CCES Promotes Forward to VP of Remarketing, Strategic & National Accounts
Corcentric Capital Equipment Solutions (CCES), a business of Corcentric and provider of capital equipment, fleet procurement, supply management and remarketing services, promoted Jason Forward to vice president of remarketing, strategic and national accounts for CCES. In this expanded role, Forward will be responsible for forging strategic relationships that have resulted in the expansion of remarketing services and acquisition of new lenders that enable sales of used equipment.
monitordaily.com
Ritchie Bros. Receives $500MM Investment from Starboard Value
Ritchie Bros. entered into a securities purchase agreement with Starboard Value and certain of its affiliates pursuant to which Starboard will make a concurrent $485 million convertible preferred equity and $15 million common share investment in Ritchie Bros. In connection with the investment, Jeffrey Smith, CEO of Starboard, will join...
monitordaily.com
WebBank Names Asadi SVP – Head of Asset Finance
WebBank announced the appointment of Eraj Asadi as senior vice president – head of asset finance. In his new role, Asadi will be responsible for leading the asset finance team in the expansion, management and strategy of the bank’s asset finance platform. Asadi joined WebBank in May 2022,...
