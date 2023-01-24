ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hastings Star Gazette

Public Works Superintendent Mark Peine honored by Hastings City Council for his 35 years of service

The City Council issued a proclamation honoring Public Works Superintendent Mark Peine for his 35 years of service to the City of Hastings. Peine is retiring at the end of the month. In their proclamation, the City touted Mark's “can do attitude” and said that his service to the community has always gone above and beyond to "make normal happen".
HASTINGS, MN
kymnradio.net

Pursell says abortion bill invokes ‘big feelings’ and is necessary; Xcel stepping up to help Northfield attract commercial industrial business; School Board meets tonight

On Thursday night, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that would protect the rights of a woman in. the state to have an abortion. The House passed the PRO (Protect Reproductive Options) Act by a 69-65 vote after what was reportedly a session filled with high emotions from both the legislators on the floor and spectators in the gallery.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KROC News

Dozens of Teacher Lay-Offs Possible in Rochester School District

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester School Board is meeting for a special study session today to discuss major spending reductions for the next school year. Superintendent Kent Pekel is presenting the elected officials with his recommendations for cutting spending by $14 million. The reduction target was previously at around $7 million, but Pekel says the higher wages and benefits approved for the Rochester Education Association and other school district employee bargaining units have caused that number to double.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Nursing home neglect leads to death

(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester fire respond to New Horizon Academy

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to New Horizon Academy on Kutzky Court NW Thursday morning, after a malfunctioning electrical outlet required students to be evacuated from a classroom. The outlet began smoking around 10 a.m., but there was no fire or injury, according to the...
ROCHESTER, MN
96.7 The River

See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza

This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
BLOOMINGTON, MN
mcknightshomecare.com

Minneapolis home care provider ordered to pay $1.6M

The U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota in Minneapolis recently ordered a Minneapolis private home care provider to pay $1.6 million in back wages and damages in connection with unpaid overtime wages for 136 healthcare workers in the Twin-Cities area. The U.S. Department of Labor obtained the consent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crescent Cove, one of only 3 children's hospice homes in U.S., thrives on generosity of donors

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Hospice homes are common for adults, with over 4,700 across the country. For children, there are just a handful. There is only one in Minnesota.Crescent Cove is the only children's respite and hospice home in the Midwest and one of only three in the country. It offers compassionate care for children and young adults who have a shortened life expectancy.On the first day of her first visit, Christina Kademan's smile lit up the entire home and her voice spoke joy. Fittingly, she spent part of her music therapy at Crescent singing Katy Perry's "Firework.""She has spastic...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
redlakenationnews.com

For minors convicted as adults, the sentence is 'purgatory'

From the bowels of Lino Lakes prison, Carlos Dickerson Jr. bided his time. The baby-faced boy sought refuge in books to survive periods of social isolation while serving as the lone inmate in a cell block built for 20 troubled teens. Sometimes, he passed the hours playing cards with a case worker. Daily programming was so limited that he could do little else but pursue his GED.
LINO LAKES, MN
B102.7

Wild Turkey Harassing Minnesota Community

This probably isn't a headline you thought you'd read today but a wild turkey is making headlines this week for reigning terror on Minnesotans. The turkey is so aggressive that even national news outlets are reporting on it!. The turkey does not have a name and has been wreaking havoc...
COON RAPIDS, MN
River Falls Journal

Inmate escapes in Hudson

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office was alerted that Brian Fern, 55, who was serving a sentence at the county jail, had escaped, according to a recent sheriff's office news release. Fern was arrested Nov. 17, 2022. Here is what we know from...
HUDSON, WI
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy