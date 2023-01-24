Read full article on original website
monitordaily.com
Ritchie Bros. Receives $500MM Investment from Starboard Value
Ritchie Bros. entered into a securities purchase agreement with Starboard Value and certain of its affiliates pursuant to which Starboard will make a concurrent $485 million convertible preferred equity and $15 million common share investment in Ritchie Bros. In connection with the investment, Jeffrey Smith, CEO of Starboard, will join...
monitordaily.com
WebBank Names Asadi SVP – Head of Asset Finance
WebBank announced the appointment of Eraj Asadi as senior vice president – head of asset finance. In his new role, Asadi will be responsible for leading the asset finance team in the expansion, management and strategy of the bank’s asset finance platform. Asadi joined WebBank in May 2022,...
Ritchie Bros. Secures $500M Strategic Investment From Starboard; Raises Cash Payout In IAA Proposal
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc RBA has changed the terms of its acquisition proposal of IAA Inc IAA, increasing the cash consideration to IAA shareholders. Under the terms of the amended agreement, IAA shareholders will receive $12.80 per share in cash and 0.5252 common shares of Ritchie Bros. for each share of IAA common stock they own.
CoinDesk
Crypto Options Exchange Deribit Plans Move to Dubai: Report
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin and ether options exchange Deribit — the world’s largest by volume and open interest – is eyeing a move to Dubai as regulators begin to provide greater clarity on crypto regulatory guardrails there.
Avant Brands Provides Outlook For FY 2023, Expects To Increase Cannabis Production Capabilities By ~60%
Avant Brands Inc. AVTBF AVNT(FRA:1BU0) provided a corporate update. On December 8, 2022, the company announced that Avant Brands K1 Inc., an entity of which Avant owns 50% of the issued and outstanding shares, was the successful bidder to purchase The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc., including its 80,000 square-foot production facility in Kelowna, BC . On December 19, 2022, the company announced it has entered into a binding share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining 50% equity stake of 3PL Ventures Inc. for its flagship production facility in Vernon, BC.
pgjonline.com
CRC Evans Launches Welding and Coating Services Business Following Quadruple Merger
(P&GJ) — CRC Evans has announced the creation of a world-leading welding and coating services provider following a merger between four market-leading organizations. “The energy and infrastructure industries are evolving, and we are evolving with them. The creation of CRC Evans helps to position our growing suite of services more accurately, indicating our evolution within these sectors,” Fréderic Castrec, CEO of CRC Evans, said.
Adani Group firms lose $9bn in value amid short-seller claims
msn.com
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
CNBC
SAP to cut 3,000 roles, explore sale of Qualtrics stake
SAP became the latest tech giant to announce significant layoffs, with plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs, or about 2.5% of its workforce. It also announced that it was going to explore the sale of its stake in American business software provider Qualtrics, which it acquired in Nov. 2018 for $8 billion.
monitordaily.com
ACT Research: Freight Market Balance Loose with Signs of Bottoming
The latest release of ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index showed volumes and the supply-demand balance increased in December, while freight trucking rates continued to decline. Concerning volume, Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst at ACT Research, said, “We’re now nine months into this freight volume soft patch with...
Lonza to buy back $2.17 billion worth of shares, backs mid-term growth
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Lonza (LONN.S) on Wednesday said it will buy back shares worth 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.17 billion), despite an expected drop in annual margins, as the Swiss drug contract manufacturer backed its growth prospects for the near future.
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
OilPrice.com
Chevron To Spend $75 Billion On Share Buybacks
Chevron will allocate $75 billion for share repurchases, effective April 1, without an expiration date, the company said, as it declared a quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share. The new share repurchase sums will replace the previous buyback budget of the supermajor, which stood at $25 billion and will be...
TechCrunch
NEA now manages over $25 billion in assets — oh, and it’s looking beyond venture
The two-fund structure is a first that begets another first for the 45-year old firm: TechCrunch has learned that NEA has filed to be considered as a registered investment adviser, which, if passed, would give the firm a status similar to the likes of other storied firms including Andreessen Horowitz, SoftBank and Sequoia Capital.
monitordaily.com
CEFI Sets Company Record for Originations, Increases Financing Volume by 68% in 2022
Commercial Equipment Finance (CEFI), an independent equipment finance and leasing company headquartered in Puerto Rico, reported its 2022 originations reached a company record $147 million. In addition, CEFI increased its financing volume by 68% in comparison with 2021 originations. “2022 was a remarkable year for CEFI. Year after year, we...
monitordaily.com
CCES Promotes Forward to VP of Remarketing, Strategic & National Accounts
Corcentric Capital Equipment Solutions (CCES), a business of Corcentric and provider of capital equipment, fleet procurement, supply management and remarketing services, promoted Jason Forward to vice president of remarketing, strategic and national accounts for CCES. In this expanded role, Forward will be responsible for forging strategic relationships that have resulted in the expansion of remarketing services and acquisition of new lenders that enable sales of used equipment.
ValueWalk
International Distributions Services – Strike Contingencies Keep A Lid On Losses At Royal Mail
International Distributions Services PLC (LON:IDS) saw revenue down 5.4% to £9.1bn over the first 9 months of the financial year. That reflected a 12.8% decline from Royal Mail that was partially offset by GLS, which rose by 9.7%. Royal Mail continues to feel the impact of structurally lower demand...
Quartz
A US-based financial forensic firm has alleged that India’s Adani Group, led by the world’s third-richest person Gautam Adani, is involved in a massive and “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud scheme.”. In a report published yesterday (Jan. 24), the New York-based short seller said...
investing.com
Investing.com -- Shares of the seven publicly listed firms under the Adani Group tumbled on Wednesday after short seller Hindenburg Research said it had taken positions against the firms, alleging that the company had likely engaged in fraud, and that it was significantly overvalued. Adani Enterprises Ltd (NS:ADEL), Adani Total...
monitordaily.com
Seacoast Bank Names Martland Chief Marketing Officer
Seacoast Bank of Florida announced Amanda Martland has been named chief marketing officer. She will lead marketing efforts across the enterprise, reporting to executive vice president Jeff Lee to drive new customer acquisition, deepen customer relationships and promote the Seacoast brand. Martland joined Seacoast Banking in 2004. Her career with...
