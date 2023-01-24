ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ritchie Bros. Receives $500MM Investment from Starboard Value

Ritchie Bros. entered into a securities purchase agreement with Starboard Value and certain of its affiliates pursuant to which Starboard will make a concurrent $485 million convertible preferred equity and $15 million common share investment in Ritchie Bros. In connection with the investment, Jeffrey Smith, CEO of Starboard, will join...
WebBank Names Asadi SVP – Head of Asset Finance

WebBank announced the appointment of Eraj Asadi as senior vice president – head of asset finance. In his new role, Asadi will be responsible for leading the asset finance team in the expansion, management and strategy of the bank’s asset finance platform. Asadi joined WebBank in May 2022,...
Crypto Options Exchange Deribit Plans Move to Dubai: Report

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin and ether options exchange Deribit — the world’s largest by volume and open interest – is eyeing a move to Dubai as regulators begin to provide greater clarity on crypto regulatory guardrails there.
Avant Brands Provides Outlook For FY 2023, Expects To Increase Cannabis Production Capabilities By ~60%

Avant Brands Inc. AVTBF AVNT(FRA:1BU0) provided a corporate update. On December 8, 2022, the company announced that Avant Brands K1 Inc., an entity of which Avant owns 50% of the issued and outstanding shares, was the successful bidder to purchase The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc., including its 80,000 square-foot production facility in Kelowna, BC . On December 19, 2022, the company announced it has entered into a binding share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining 50% equity stake of 3PL Ventures Inc. for its flagship production facility in Vernon, BC.
CRC Evans Launches Welding and Coating Services Business Following Quadruple Merger

(P&GJ) — CRC Evans has announced the creation of a world-leading welding and coating services provider following a merger between four market-leading organizations. “The energy and infrastructure industries are evolving, and we are evolving with them. The creation of CRC Evans helps to position our growing suite of services more accurately, indicating our evolution within these sectors,” Fréderic Castrec, CEO of CRC Evans, said.
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
SAP to cut 3,000 roles, explore sale of Qualtrics stake

SAP became the latest tech giant to announce significant layoffs, with plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs, or about 2.5% of its workforce. It also announced that it was going to explore the sale of its stake in American business software provider Qualtrics, which it acquired in Nov. 2018 for $8 billion.
ACT Research: Freight Market Balance Loose with Signs of Bottoming

The latest release of ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index showed volumes and the supply-demand balance increased in December, while freight trucking rates continued to decline. Concerning volume, Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst at ACT Research, said, “We’re now nine months into this freight volume soft patch with...
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
Chevron To Spend $75 Billion On Share Buybacks

Chevron will allocate $75 billion for share repurchases, effective April 1, without an expiration date, the company said, as it declared a quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share. The new share repurchase sums will replace the previous buyback budget of the supermajor, which stood at $25 billion and will be...
NEA now manages over $25 billion in assets — oh, and it’s looking beyond venture

The two-fund structure is a first that begets another first for the 45-year old firm: TechCrunch has learned that NEA has filed to be considered as a registered investment adviser, which, if passed, would give the firm a status similar to the likes of other storied firms including Andreessen Horowitz, SoftBank and Sequoia Capital.
CEFI Sets Company Record for Originations, Increases Financing Volume by 68% in 2022

Commercial Equipment Finance (CEFI), an independent equipment finance and leasing company headquartered in Puerto Rico, reported its 2022 originations reached a company record $147 million. In addition, CEFI increased its financing volume by 68% in comparison with 2021 originations. “2022 was a remarkable year for CEFI. Year after year, we...
CCES Promotes Forward to VP of Remarketing, Strategic & National Accounts

Corcentric Capital Equipment Solutions (CCES), a business of Corcentric and provider of capital equipment, fleet procurement, supply management and remarketing services, promoted Jason Forward to vice president of remarketing, strategic and national accounts for CCES. In this expanded role, Forward will be responsible for forging strategic relationships that have resulted in the expansion of remarketing services and acquisition of new lenders that enable sales of used equipment.
Adani Group shares tumble as short seller Hindenburg alleges fraud

Investing.com -- Shares of the seven publicly listed firms under the Adani Group tumbled on Wednesday after short seller Hindenburg Research said it had taken positions against the firms, alleging that the company had likely engaged in fraud, and that it was significantly overvalued. Adani Enterprises Ltd (NS:ADEL), Adani Total...
Seacoast Bank Names Martland Chief Marketing Officer

Seacoast Bank of Florida announced Amanda Martland has been named chief marketing officer. She will lead marketing efforts across the enterprise, reporting to executive vice president Jeff Lee to drive new customer acquisition, deepen customer relationships and promote the Seacoast brand. Martland joined Seacoast Banking in 2004. Her career with...
