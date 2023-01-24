Avant Brands Inc. AVTBF AVNT(FRA:1BU0) provided a corporate update. On December 8, 2022, the company announced that Avant Brands K1 Inc., an entity of which Avant owns 50% of the issued and outstanding shares, was the successful bidder to purchase The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc., including its 80,000 square-foot production facility in Kelowna, BC . On December 19, 2022, the company announced it has entered into a binding share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining 50% equity stake of 3PL Ventures Inc. for its flagship production facility in Vernon, BC.

