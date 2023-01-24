Read full article on original website
Did Liam Hemsworth Really Cheat on Miley Cyrus With 14 Women? The ‘Flowers’ Rumor Explained
Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” turned the heads of millions. The pop singer’s latest single became one of the most popular songs of 2023, and the year just started! But after many conspiracy theories popped up about their relationship, one that took the internet by storm was that Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus. Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018 when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the...
Liam & Miley Were ‘Screaming’ & ‘In Tears’ Over Their Prenup Negotiations—Here’s What Their Divorce Settlement Looked Like
With every marriage that’s highly profiled, a prenup is always ideal. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s prenup helped them divorce quickly, but there were problems along the way for the couple. Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018 when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the Hunger Games star “lost everything.” Miley references the disaster in the first verse “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched...
Brandi Cyrus Calls Sister Miley A ‘Genius’ For Releasing ‘Flowers’ On Ex Liam’s Birthday
Brandi Cyrus loves her sister Miley Cyrus’ new song “Flowers” and all the fan theories that come with it. “Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It’s so good,” the 35-year-old DJ told Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams on their Your Favorite Thing podcast. “The song did come out on [Miley’s ex, Liam Hemsworth‘s] birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say. Genius, though.”
Miley Cyrus' Sister Brandi On 'Flowers' Fan Theories: 'Was That On Purpose?'
Miley Cyrus entered a new era in her career, and everyone is loving it-after all, it was thanks to her sneakiness that she is now back on top of the music charts. The "Wrecking Ball" singer dropped "Flowers" last Jan. 13, which also happens to be the birthday of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. This move along has spurred fans into overdrive, churning out as many theories as they could.
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Fiancee Has Brutally Honest Admission On Breakup
Aaron Rodgers' ex-fiancee, Shailene Woodley, recently opened up about their breakup in an interview with "Porter." While she was dealing with her split from Rodgers, Woodley was filming "Three Women." She referred to it as the "darkest, hardest time" in her life. Woodley revealed that ...
‘Married at First Sight’ Nashville Predictions: Which Husband Tries to Cheat With Another Cast Member’s Wife?
Things will get tense for the 'Married at First Sight' Nashville couples when one husband makes a pass at another man's wife during the honeymoon.
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Apollo Nida Secretly Married Sherien Almufti—Find Out About The Couple's Small Church Wedding!
Apollo Nida is married! The ex-husband of former 'RHOA' star Phaedra Parks shared the news with TMZ on Thursday (Jan. 12). According to Apollo, he married his wife Sherien Almufti on October 14, 2022 in Atlanta. Surrounded by close friends and family members, the couple tied the knot with a small church ceremony.
Brad Pitt Makes Surprise Appearance at Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Shower
Kaley Cuoco, 37, and Tom Pelphrey, 40, celebrated their baby girl over the weekend with a huge baby shower bash… that included Brad Pitt!. Kaley shared a series of photos from the special night, which took place at a horse ranch, writing, “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.”
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares new family photos
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared photos from a day spent at the beach with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti.
Enkyboys’ Randy Gonzalez shared heartbreaking last post with son Brice before TikToker’s tragic death at age 35
WEEKS before his tragic death, TikTok star Randy Gonzalez shared his last post with his son, Brice. The father-son duo with more than 15million followers on the platform shared a short five-second clip back in December. Brice could be seen comically yelling at Gonzalez, lip-synching along to a popular sound...
Storm Reid and Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Euphoria star Storm Reid just hard launched the new love in her life, and yes, it’s both red carpet *and* Instagram official. On January 12, at the premiere of her new movie “Missing,” Storm made her debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders, a quarterback on the University of Colorado football team and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders.
Inside pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s over-the-top baby shower
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey used 400 drones to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming arrival at an epic baby shower on Saturday. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” the pregnant actress wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.” Cuoco, 37, showed the bash’s cute cake, balloon display and drone show in the social media slideshow. The “Big Bang Theory” alum called the latter the “coolest most...
Tish Cyrus Snuggles Up To New BF Dominic Purcell In Miami After The New Year: Photos
Tish Cyrus and boyfriend Dominic Purcell were seen sharing a snuggle as they celebrated New Year’s Day! Miley Cyrus’s mother, 55, and the Prison Break actor, 52, jetted off to Miami, Florida for the big night were they also relaxed on their hotel room balcony. Tish could be seen sitting on an outdoor chair looking at her phone as Dominic gently hugged her while standing over her shoulder. Later, he took a seat across from Tish as they engaged in a conversation.
"Unholy" Singer Sam Smith Banned From Tinder and Hinge — Here's Why
Leading dating apps, Tinder and Hinge accidentally booted musician Sam Smith off of their apps in a hilarious mistake. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Smith revealed they haven’t had the best luck with dating apps. “I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.” They admitted they failed to verify their accounts, which has become essential in the age of the Tinder Swindler and other sexploitation debacles.
Andy Cohen Explains Why Snooki Won’t Join ‘RHONJ’ Amid ‘Public War’: ‘I Take It Too Far’
Making amends. Andy Cohen revealed why he said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will never join the cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey. One year after Andy, 54, began his feud with Nicole, 35, by stating the RHONJ superfan would likely never appear on the show, the pair spoke about the conflict during the Monday, January 23, episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”
Mack & Domynique Reportedly Had An "Epic" Breakup On Married At First Sight
Despite going through a thorough matchmaking process, Married at First Sight Season 16 couple Domynique Kloss and Mackinley “Mack” Gilbert seemed to have the least in common of the five Nashville-based pairs. That could have something to do with Mack being “vague” when describing what he was looking for in a wife, as he admitted to his friends on the Lifetime reality series. Meanwhile, Domynique, who’s 25 and nearly 10 years Mack’s junior, didn’t even sign up for the eight-week social experiment: Her mom, Toya, submitted the application on her behalf. That all lends credence to the many clues that Mack and Domynique are no longer together after MAFS.
Shakira, Gerard Pique Drama Timeline Amid Clara Chia Marti Pic Controversy
Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué has officially moved on, going Instagram official with his 23-year-old girlfriend. The former Barcelona soccer player, 35, posed with Clara Chia Marti in a selfie that attracted 2.7 million likes in just 11 hours. He dated Shakira for 12 years. Pique posted the photo without...
