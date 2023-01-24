Read full article on original website
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
pgjonline.com
CRC Evans Launches Welding and Coating Services Business Following Quadruple Merger
(P&GJ) — CRC Evans has announced the creation of a world-leading welding and coating services provider following a merger between four market-leading organizations. “The energy and infrastructure industries are evolving, and we are evolving with them. The creation of CRC Evans helps to position our growing suite of services more accurately, indicating our evolution within these sectors,” Fréderic Castrec, CEO of CRC Evans, said.
Lowe's CEO: Physical stores are 'biggest central competitive advantage' in retail
Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said that physical stores are the "biggest central competitive advantage" that retail companies can have in today's environment.
PYMNTS
FINN Launches B2B Car Subscription Service in US
FINN has launched its car subscription service for businesses in the United States. This business-to-business (B2B) service, which is already offered in Germany, allows businesses to access six- or 12-month contracts and dedicated customer success managers, FINN said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Traditional B2B providers in the...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
AT&T earmarks $60 million in compensation payments to customers
The sum of $7 million, out of a total of $60 million, is the amount AT&T has left to distribute to millions of users who had unlimited plans and saw their data speeds reduced. This information was released yesterday by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
Customers report missing money from accounts; Bank of America intervenes
A mishap at one of the most recognizable banking chains in the country has been resolved after numerous customers reported funds missing from their accounts.
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
The Federal Trade Commission has finalized its order, forcing Credit Karma to pay prospective customers $3 million for tricking them into applying for "pre-approved" credit card offers.
Walmart's plan to build trust through its cybersecurity operations
Walmart has launched a concerted effort to share more about its extensive cybersecurity strategy as it continues to evolve from a big-box retailer to a big-tech competitor. Driving the news: The retail giant hosted its first-ever cybersecurity media day with six reporters earlier this week at its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.
TechCrunch
Spatial Labs, a web3 infrastructure and hardware company, closes $10M seed round
“The metaverse to us is not a virtual space that people go to spend time in. It’s a world in which we can add more context to your real world and make your real world more enjoyable,” Sandu told TechCrunch. “We’re going to be responsible for catalyzing a completely new generation to be more conscious of their environment; more conscious of how they spend and how they buy.”
monitordaily.com
Main Street Alliance and Biz2Credit Partner to Expand Small Business Financing
Main Street Alliance, a nonprofit organization that works with small businesses across the United States to create an equitable economy, is partnering with Biz2Credit to provide working capital and other commercial financing solutions to its business owner members. “We are excited about partnering with Biz2Credit to support our members nationwide...
monitordaily.com
AV AirFinance Appoints Rubinett SVP – Loan Origination Americas
AV AirFinance Limited, a global commercial aviation loan servicer, appointed Michael Rubinett senior vice president of loan origination for the Americas at its U.S. affiliate, AV AirFinance. Rubinett will be responsible for sourcing loan opportunities and developing customer relationships in the Americas. Rubinett more than five years of experience in...
monitordaily.com
CCES Promotes Forward to VP of Remarketing, Strategic & National Accounts
Corcentric Capital Equipment Solutions (CCES), a business of Corcentric and provider of capital equipment, fleet procurement, supply management and remarketing services, promoted Jason Forward to vice president of remarketing, strategic and national accounts for CCES. In this expanded role, Forward will be responsible for forging strategic relationships that have resulted in the expansion of remarketing services and acquisition of new lenders that enable sales of used equipment.
7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay
America’s largest banks are working to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. The post 7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay appeared first on KYMA.
