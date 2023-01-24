ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pgjonline.com

CRC Evans Launches Welding and Coating Services Business Following Quadruple Merger

(P&GJ) — CRC Evans has announced the creation of a world-leading welding and coating services provider following a merger between four market-leading organizations. “The energy and infrastructure industries are evolving, and we are evolving with them. The creation of CRC Evans helps to position our growing suite of services more accurately, indicating our evolution within these sectors,” Fréderic Castrec, CEO of CRC Evans, said.
PYMNTS

FINN Launches B2B Car Subscription Service in US

FINN has launched its car subscription service for businesses in the United States. This business-to-business (B2B) service, which is already offered in Germany, allows businesses to access six- or 12-month contracts and dedicated customer success managers, FINN said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Traditional B2B providers in the...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Axios

Walmart's plan to build trust through its cybersecurity operations

Walmart has launched a concerted effort to share more about its extensive cybersecurity strategy as it continues to evolve from a big-box retailer to a big-tech competitor. Driving the news: The retail giant hosted its first-ever cybersecurity media day with six reporters earlier this week at its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.
ARKANSAS STATE
TechCrunch

Spatial Labs, a web3 infrastructure and hardware company, closes $10M seed round

“The metaverse to us is not a virtual space that people go to spend time in. It’s a world in which we can add more context to your real world and make your real world more enjoyable,” Sandu told TechCrunch. “We’re going to be responsible for catalyzing a completely new generation to be more conscious of their environment; more conscious of how they spend and how they buy.”
monitordaily.com

Main Street Alliance and Biz2Credit Partner to Expand Small Business Financing

Main Street Alliance, a nonprofit organization that works with small businesses across the United States to create an equitable economy, is partnering with Biz2Credit to provide working capital and other commercial financing solutions to its business owner members. “We are excited about partnering with Biz2Credit to support our members nationwide...
monitordaily.com

AV AirFinance Appoints Rubinett SVP – Loan Origination Americas

AV AirFinance Limited, a global commercial aviation loan servicer, appointed Michael Rubinett senior vice president of loan origination for the Americas at its U.S. affiliate, AV AirFinance. Rubinett will be responsible for sourcing loan opportunities and developing customer relationships in the Americas. Rubinett more than five years of experience in...
monitordaily.com

CCES Promotes Forward to VP of Remarketing, Strategic & National Accounts

Corcentric Capital Equipment Solutions (CCES), a business of Corcentric and provider of capital equipment, fleet procurement, supply management and remarketing services, promoted Jason Forward to vice president of remarketing, strategic and national accounts for CCES. In this expanded role, Forward will be responsible for forging strategic relationships that have resulted in the expansion of remarketing services and acquisition of new lenders that enable sales of used equipment.

