Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away
Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leak Suggests Updated Front-Facing Camera Sensors And 4K Resolution
Though the Galaxy S23 launch is only days away, leaks keep pouring in. The latest suggests the S23 Ultra model may get some key camera changes.
This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs leak in full
Specs for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have leaked online two weeks ahead of their official unveiling. Samsung will announce its Galaxy S23 range at a special Unpacked event on February 1, but in truth we already have a very good idea what to expect. There have been countless leaks and well-sourced rumours in recent months.
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Phones are like Cars, you don't need to upgrade every year
It happens every time. Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Apple, or another company announces an upcoming event and you hear people go “but I just got” so and so smartphone. And now their smartphone is about to be replaced by something newer and better. But who cares? You don’t need to upgrade your smartphone every year.
Samsung may have a unique Galaxy S23 case with NFC & LED
Samsung may be readying a unique clear case with an attached ring for the Galaxy S23 series. Allegedly called the “Clear Gadget Case” or “Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal,” this official protective cover for the new Galaxy flagships appears to have some sort of NFC connectivity. An LED is seemingly included too.
Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 be launched at Unpacked?
Will a surprise reveal see the new smartwatch land on 1 February?
The Moto G13 and G23 are the company's newest budget phones
Motorola is unveiling several new phones targeted at price-conscious people. The newly-announced Motorola Moto G13 and Moto G23 are the company’s newest budget handsets. They promise to bring a nice user experience at a good price. The company also introduced another pair of phones that offer a mid-range experience....
Leaked photos show how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will look like in stores
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’re less than two weeks away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, marking the arrivals of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. In line with previous Samsung smartphone releases, there are barely any secrets left about the new flagships in terms of their hardware at this point, while leaks have also given us an excellent idea about the cases/covers that may be sold alongside the Galaxy S23 trio. We’re now being treated to yet another leak pertaining to Samsung’s upcoming high-end phones, this time from Nicaragua, where a retailer has supposedly received inventory of the Galaxy S23 Ultra well ahead of the device’s official unveiling.
Meet the rugged Ulefone Power Armor 19 handset: video
The Ulefone Power Armor 19 is one of the company’s newest handsets, and Ulefone just released a new video for the device. It’s an introduction video for the device, and it has a duration of around 2 minutes. Get to know the Ulefone Power Armor 19 via a...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with epic zoom, but again?
The market-leading manufacturer launched a strong publicity campaign over the last few days and highlighted the potential expansion of the Samsung Galaxy S23. In other words, a powerful zoom is a must to accompany his next smartphone. The marketing materials that’ve already been released confirm a strong certainty. Samsungs next...
Phone Comparisons: Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+
Both Apple and Samsung announced their ‘Plus’ phones in 2022. I guess we can refer to them as flagship-grade devices, even though the iPhone 14 Plus is technically a vanilla model, and neither of the two devices are the most powerful offerings from the companies. In either case, both of these phones are compelling, and that’s why we’re focusing on them in this article. We’ll compare the Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets unboxed a week ahead of its official launch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S23 unveiling is all set for February 1, 2023. Ahead of that, though, the Korean giant's upcoming flagship has been all but detailed in a plethora of leaks over the last few weeks. With just over a week left for Samsung to officially announce its flagship smartphone lineup of 2023, the flood of leaks continues. This time around, someone managed to get their hands on a retail unit of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, posting its unboxing video along with some camera samples.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Everything we know so far
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumor mill is already in overdrive. Samsung usually launches new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices just in time for the fall season. The foldable phones are currently in their fourth generation and have comfortably replaced the once-reigning Galaxy Note series. Needless to say, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be next in line for the title of this year’s most premium Samsung phone, following the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung will use special Snapdragon chip in Galaxy S24 as well
After years of disappointment with Exynos processors, Samsung is going all-in with Snapdragon this year. The Galaxy S23 series will debut next week powered by a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset globally. Rumors are that this may be a long-term plan from the Korean behemoth. Next year’s Galaxy S24 could also get an exclusive Qualcomm chip that won’t be available to any other OEM.
Top New Phones Forecast for 2023: Galaxy S23, iPhone 15 and More
The year has barely begun, but there are already plenty of rumors, reports and leaks about new phones that are expected to debut throughout 2023. Samsung and OnePlus will be among the first to release new devices. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 on Feb. 1, while the OnePlus 11 5G will launch globally on Feb. 7.
Samsung hypes Galaxy S23 series announcement with amazing 3D projection (VIDEO)
Samsung's next Unpacked event is creeping ever so closer with the festivities set to kick off on February 1st at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Galaxy S23 series pre-orders will start being accepted by Samsung at the same time and the phones will be released on February 17th. In Milan, Italy, on a building known as Samsung District, the company has put up a cool-looking 3D projection that promotes the camera array on the new phones, Space Zoom, and Night Mode.
