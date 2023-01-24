ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Markets Insider

Volatility will continue to hammer markets in 2023 and people are fretting over retirement savings. Here are 3 big takeaways from Allianz's latest markets survey.

Americans are increasingly anxious about their financial futures as they worry about market volatility, inflation, and a recession. 64% of survey respondents to an Allianz survey would rather hold cash rather ride out market swings. 40% said they're worried market volatility will lead their employers suspending matching contributions to their...
Action News Jax

Wall Street tumbles on worries about corporate profits

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is tumbling Wednesday on worries about how badly corporate profits will get hit by a slowing economy following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower in morning trading, on pace...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
ABC News

UN forecasts fall in global economic growth to 1.9% in 2023

UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations forecast Wednesday that global economic growth will fall significantly to 1.9% this year as a result of the food and energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, persistently high inflation and the climate emergency. Painting a gloomy...
Reuters

Global 2023 economic view downgraded, at odds with market optimism

BENGALURU, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Global economic growth is forecast to barely clear 2% this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said the greater risk was a further downgrade to their view, at odds with widespread optimism in markets since the start of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy