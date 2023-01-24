Read full article on original website
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
A 'housing collapse' will help bring inflation and real estate prices back to earth in 2023, J. P. Morgan analysts suggest
Housing is the largest measure of the Consumer Price Index, making it the single most influential component of inflation.
China tells US to fix its own debt problems after Yellen Africa remarks
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order.
CEOs around the world are bracing for a recession — but recent economic numbers leave some room for optimism
Several new surveys suggest corporate leaders have a gloomy outlook, despite fresh signs that the economic picture is brightening.
Stocks are about to crash as the 'perfect bull market cocktail' of the last 4 decades ends, veteran investment chief says
In an interview with Insider, Gateway Credit chief investment officer Tim Gramatovich said stock valuations will crater in 2023. Demographics and policy are becoming less favorable for productivity, and that could drag on markets, he explained. "We had the perfect bull market cocktail starting in the early 1980s, incredibly low...
Stocks are primed to rally 25% this year as investors still aren't pricing in falling inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Since 1950, the S&P 500 has seen at least a 20% rally more than half of the time after a year of negative returns, Fundstrat said.
JPMorgan Strategists Now See Lower Odds Of Recession, But Economists Disagree
As the markets launch into 2023 with an upward moment, a new analysis from Wall Street firm JPMorgan offers a bullish outlook for the year, concluding that a soft landing could be the most likely outcome. What Happened: Seven of nine asset classes ranging from high-grade bonds to European stocks...
Don't pile into stocks because there'll be a 10% correction in the S&P 500 by summer, JPMorgan hall-of-famer strategist says
Investors should avoid US stocks for the next six months, according to JPMorgan's top strategist. "Things have to get worse before they can get better," Marko Kolanovic said Tuesday. The strategist expects the S&P 500 to fall 10% – or even more – in the first half of this year....
Stocks Mixed, Tech Earnings, Salesforce, AMD, Debt Ceiling - Five Things To Know
Stock futures mixed as market eyes tech, dollar slides; Week Ahead: big earnings wave, PCE inflation data in focus; Salesforce shares leap as Elliott Management builds activist stake; AMD shares extend gains after Barclays upgrade and lawmakers move to tweak debt ceiling calculation.
Volatility will continue to hammer markets in 2023 and people are fretting over retirement savings. Here are 3 big takeaways from Allianz's latest markets survey.
Americans are increasingly anxious about their financial futures as they worry about market volatility, inflation, and a recession. 64% of survey respondents to an Allianz survey would rather hold cash rather ride out market swings. 40% said they're worried market volatility will lead their employers suspending matching contributions to their...
A pocket of the market sees inflation drifting close to Fed's goal by June - but BofA says don't count on that
A corner of the market is pricing in US headline inflation falling to 2.25% by June. But the CPI fixings market is seeing inflation falling too quickly, says Bank of America. BofA sees a pick-up in oil prices putting upward pressure on inflation readings. A small but historically accurate portion...
Wall Street tumbles on worries about corporate profits
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is tumbling Wednesday on worries about how badly corporate profits will get hit by a slowing economy following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower in morning trading, on pace...
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Investor optimism toward stocks is coming too soon, as the Fed is set to inflict damage on the economy before conditions improve, BlackRock says
Investors are too optimistic on stocks and aren't pricing in a recession, BlackRock said. The asset manager said the Fed would inflict damage on the economy in order to rein in inflation. That means market bulls are operating on "shaky ground" as signs of a downturn mount in the economy.
UN forecasts fall in global economic growth to 1.9% in 2023
UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations forecast Wednesday that global economic growth will fall significantly to 1.9% this year as a result of the food and energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, persistently high inflation and the climate emergency. Painting a gloomy...
Global 2023 economic view downgraded, at odds with market optimism
BENGALURU, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Global economic growth is forecast to barely clear 2% this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said the greater risk was a further downgrade to their view, at odds with widespread optimism in markets since the start of the year.
