Over the past few days, plenty of new details about the Galaxy S23 Ultra‘s camera system have emerged. We even saw a few low-light and zoom camera samples from the phone. All of those samples came from the same source, Twitter user Edwards Urbina. While it’s a mystery how they manage to get the new Samsung flagship ahead of next week’s launch, they continue to share camera samples from the device. Recently, Edwards posted a selfie taken from the Galaxy S23 Ultra and compared it with the Pixel 7 Pro. Here’s how the two pictures stack up.

10 HOURS AGO