LG C3 OLED suddenly looks like a much more appealing TV
LG revealed its A3, B3, C3, G3 and Z3 OLED TVs – and the C3 OLED is the one I'd buy
Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away
Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs leak in full
Specs for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have leaked online two weeks ahead of their official unveiling. Samsung will announce its Galaxy S23 range at a special Unpacked event on February 1, but in truth we already have a very good idea what to expect. There have been countless leaks and well-sourced rumours in recent months.
Android Headlines
Samsung may have a unique Galaxy S23 case with NFC & LED
Samsung may be readying a unique clear case with an attached ring for the Galaxy S23 series. Allegedly called the “Clear Gadget Case” or “Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal,” this official protective cover for the new Galaxy flagships appears to have some sort of NFC connectivity. An LED is seemingly included too.
TechRadar
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
Android Headlines
Phones are like Cars, you don't need to upgrade every year
It happens every time. Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Apple, or another company announces an upcoming event and you hear people go “but I just got” so and so smartphone. And now their smartphone is about to be replaced by something newer and better. But who cares? You don’t need to upgrade your smartphone every year.
Android Headlines
The Moto G13 and G23 are the company's newest budget phones
Motorola is unveiling several new phones targeted at price-conscious people. The newly-announced Motorola Moto G13 and Moto G23 are the company’s newest budget handsets. They promise to bring a nice user experience at a good price. The company also introduced another pair of phones that offer a mid-range experience....
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Samsung UK reveals early Galaxy S23 deal
Samsung has accidentally tipped us off to an early Galaxy S23 deal for UK customers. We weren’t massively thrilled to learn that non-US customers were likely to receive a significant price bump when the Galaxy S23 range is finally announced on February 1. However, Samsung looks set to offer an olive branch, at least to UK customers.
Android Headlines
The entire Galaxy S23 family poses for the camera
The entire Samsung Galaxy S23 family has just surfaced in yet another image. Evan Blass, a well-known tipster, has shared a new image via Twitter. You can check it out below the article, in its entirety. The entire Galaxy S23 family poses for the camera prior to launch. You will...
All Samsung Galaxy S23 models tipped for big display brightness boost to 1,750 nits
The three models tipped for the Galaxy S23 series could all get an increase in display brightness, a new leak claims.
Apple Cuts SSD Performance for Entry-level 2023 MacBook Pro, M2 Mac Mini
Both the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) and the Mac mini (M2) see SSD performance reductions.
Digital Trends
This is the OnePlus Pad — the OnePlus tablet we’ve waited years for
OnePlus will be launching its long-awaited first Android tablet pretty soon, and new renders bring our initial look at the upcoming device. The new renders come from the reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks) in partnership with the folks over at MySmartPrice. Shortly after that reveal, OnePlus itself uploaded a teaser of its upcoming tablet before subsequently sharing a render of its own to TechRadar.
Android Headlines
LTE model of Samsung's Galaxy A13 gets Android 13 in the US
Android 13 is available for Samsung’s Galaxy A13 LTE in the US. The big Android update for the budget smartphone comes a month after the 5G model picked it up. Both models have already received the new Android version in most international markets. The update brings One UI 5.0, which is the latest iteration of the Korean firm’s custom software.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro selfie cameras compared
Over the past few days, plenty of new details about the Galaxy S23 Ultra‘s camera system have emerged. We even saw a few low-light and zoom camera samples from the phone. All of those samples came from the same source, Twitter user Edwards Urbina. While it’s a mystery how they manage to get the new Samsung flagship ahead of next week’s launch, they continue to share camera samples from the device. Recently, Edwards posted a selfie taken from the Galaxy S23 Ultra and compared it with the Pixel 7 Pro. Here’s how the two pictures stack up.
Android Headlines
Check out these official protective cases for Galaxy S23
Yesterday, we reported about a unique clear case for Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 series. The cover featured a ring, LED, and potentially NFC connectivity. But it wasn’t “clear” if the accessory is an official offering from Samsung or a third-party solution. Turns out the Korean firm is readying this unusual case itself. German publication WinFuture has provided more visuals of the new Galaxy S23 cover. The publication has also given us images of a couple of other official protective cases for the new Samsung flagships.
Android Headlines
Samsung reveals Odyssey Neo G7 43, a flat Mini-LED gaming monitor
Samsung makes a wide range of gaming monitors and today has revealed the latest model to join the Odyssey lineup, the Odyssey Neo G7 43. This is the company’s first flat Mini-LED gaming monitor designed to “immerse gamers in the world they play in.” Samsung also says that the large screen will allow gamers a more comprehensive range of vision and details.
