San Joaquin County, CA

San Joaquin County residents can now apply for storm-related FEMA relief: Here's how

By Ben Irwin, The Record
The Stockton Record
 2 days ago

San Joaquin County residents can now apply for storm relief assistance directly to the Federal Emergency Agency (FEMA).

"This is the news we have been waiting to receive," Tiffany Heyer, Director of the County Office of Emergency Services said in a news release. "Individuals who have experienced storm damaged caused by flooding, wind and other storm-related causes may now qualify for much needed Individual Assistance."

Residents who experienced storm damage can apply for aid at FEMA disaster recovery centers — 600 Chabolla Ave. in Galt or 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Merced — online at DisasterAssistance.gov , through the FEMA mobile app or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

FEMA officials said the evacuation order for Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo has been lifted. FEMA expanded the eligibility requirements for disaster relief assistance in 2021 to better serve underserved communities.

Funding is also available for individuals and families where disaster damage did not make their home unlivable, but cleaning and sanitizing is needed to prevent additional losses.

For more information on the process, visit FEMA Apply for Assistance .

San Joaquin County was added Jan. 18 to President Joe Biden's California disaster declaration issued for Sacramento, Merced and Santa Cruz counties Jan. 14. The president visited California's central coast last week to survey storm damage and assess what the federal government could do to help.

This article originally appeared on The Record: San Joaquin County residents can now apply for storm-related FEMA relief: Here's how

Related
GV Wire

Disaster Recovery Center for Storm Victims Opens in Merced County

A mobile Disaster Recovery Center to help storm victims is open in the Merced County community of Planada at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Planada is where residents experienced flooding during the recent wave of intense storms. At the center, those affected by the storms can update their FEMA applications and learn about state and community programs and other available assistance.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Governor's Budget Cuts could Affect some Flood Protections

SACRAMENTO - Governor Newsom's proposed budget cuts are taking aim at some flood control projects. Some $40 Million in floodplain restoration projects in the San Joaquin Valley are on the chopping block. The projects are similar to one completed in Modesto, which allows rivers to flood in designated places upstream to reduce the risks of flooding and damage in more populated areas. But such projects could still get funding from the state's Sustainable Groundwater Management Program and the Wildlife Conservation Board.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Salon

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River

(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Valley Citizen

Homeless — where your money goes, Part I: The Black Hole of Rehab

No one should have been surprised when the Stanislaus County Civil Grand Jury found that local attempts to manage homelessness lacked focus, accountability, and positive results, despite the expenditure of millions of dollars. Like efforts to reduce homelessness most everywhere, Stanislaus County’s bewildering array of nonprofits, government agencies, and volunteer efforts fails for many reasons, but among the most common is the mistaken notion that rehabilitation should be the first option for people experiencing homelessness.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews bring in chopper for compromised trees after recent California storms

SACRAMENTO – It takes a team to take down the old cedars, some centuries old, before they topple after the recent storms. On Tuesday morning, Bill Burley and his team got ready to climb two Deodar cedar trees at Oddfellows Cemetery. The trees, deemed dangerous after recent storms, stood around 100 feet tall and 70 feet wide. Access was extremely limited due to power lines above and historical gravesites below."You don't want to damage those. Some are from the early 1800s," Burley said. To make it all happen, streets were closed and lines de-energized.Then it's time, training and teamwork.  "We...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison

(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
FOLSOM, CA
PLANetizen

Pre-Approved ADUs Now Available in Sacramento

Sacramento is the latest U.S. city to spur the development of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) by releasing a collection of pre-approved designs—permit ready and cheaper to build than starting from scratch with a custom design. The city's free ADU plans now come in three versions: a studio, one-bedroom, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

People impersonating fire inspectors in Stockton

(KTXL) — In Stockton, there is a possibility that people are impersonating fire inspectors, the Stockton Fire Department said in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures two The fire department said that city fire inspectors will have a city identification badge as well as be in uniform. They will also […]
STOCKTON, CA
The Stockton Record

