Nick Viall Predicts ‘Bachelor’ Lead Zach Shallcross’ Will Have ‘an Emotional Journey’ Amid Season 27

Lots of tears and even more feelings of love! Bachelor lead Zach Shallcross has "an emotional journey" ahead, Nick Viall tells Life & Style exclusively ahead of the ABC show's 27th season premiere. "I haven’t had the chance to meet him in person, but I hear he’s a great guy," the "Viall Files" podcast host, 42, shares with Life...
Brooks & Dunn bringing Reboot 2023 Tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the most popular country duos of all time has added Pittsburgh as a stop on their new tour. Brooks & Dunn will bring their Reboot 2023 Tour to PPG Paints Arena on May 12. The 17-city tour will also feature "American Idol" alum Scotty McCreery...
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Former Detroit Lions linebacker dead at age 25

On Thursday morning the Detroit Lions announced via their Twitter account that 25-year-old linebacker Jessie Lemonier passed away. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the tweet read. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone too far soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Penn State lineman, All-American wrestler land NIL deal with WWE

Two Penn State University athletes have landed Name-Image-Likeness deals with WWE through its “Next In Line” program. WWE said this is its third class of 15 college athletes to join the program. This class includes Penn State athletes, two-time NCAA All-American wrestler Greg Kerkvliet and Nick Dawkins, a lineman for the Nittany Lions football team and son of the late NBA star Daryl Dawkins.
Will Stabler and Benson kiss on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ tonight (1/26/23)?: Here’s how to watch.

Tonight is the night fans find out if the characters Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson actually do kiss on “Law & Order: SVU.”. A preview appears to show the characters getting ready for a kiss - leaning in very closely to each other with Benson cradling Stabler’s face. The actors - Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay - have been tight-lipped about the encounter.
Philadelphia staple bringing Eagles fans together in San Francisco

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia staple is bringing Eagles fans together thousands of miles from home. Jake's Steaks in San Francisco is bleeding green.Philly cheesesteaks are bringing Birds fans together, even some 2,800 miles away.Welcome to Jake's Steaks in San Francisco.The cheesesteak shop was opened 17 years ago by a Philly native living in the Golden City.Brothers Naz and Wayne Mufarreh Jr., native Californians, now own it."Funny enough we took over in 2017 that summer before the Super Bowl," Naz Mufarreh said, "so it was a blessing in disguise for us."From krimpets to cheez whiz, the shop screams Philly,...
