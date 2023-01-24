Read full article on original website
Nick Viall Predicts ‘Bachelor’ Lead Zach Shallcross’ Will Have ‘an Emotional Journey’ Amid Season 27
Lots of tears and even more feelings of love! Bachelor lead Zach Shallcross has "an emotional journey" ahead, Nick Viall tells Life & Style exclusively ahead of the ABC show's 27th season premiere. "I haven’t had the chance to meet him in person, but I hear he’s a great guy," the "Viall Files" podcast host, 42, shares with Life...
CBS News
Brooks & Dunn bringing Reboot 2023 Tour to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the most popular country duos of all time has added Pittsburgh as a stop on their new tour. Brooks & Dunn will bring their Reboot 2023 Tour to PPG Paints Arena on May 12. The 17-city tour will also feature "American Idol" alum Scotty McCreery...
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Pa. radio host ‘pissed off’ by Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles are going the NFC Championship for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. And to do that, the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday in the divisional round. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory head bobs were captured on camera, which you can watch here.
Former Detroit Lions linebacker dead at age 25
On Thursday morning the Detroit Lions announced via their Twitter account that 25-year-old linebacker Jessie Lemonier passed away. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the tweet read. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone too far soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”
When will new episodes of ‘Chicago Med, Fire and P.D.’ return?
Fans of the three One Chicago dramas will have to wait a few more weeks for new episodes. On Wednesdays, Jan. 25, and Feb. 1, reruns will air on NBC. New episodes will return on Feb. 8. “Chicago Med” airs at 8 p.m. followed by “Chicago Fire” at 9 p.m....
Spencer Lee, one of Pa.’s all-time great wrestlers, will lead off Iowa’s lineup Friday night at Penn State
By now, there’s not a wrestling fan alive who doesn’t know Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee. Or his three NCAA titles and two Hodge Trophy awards. Or his history of injuries, most recently ACL surgeries on both knees. That history reverts all the way to 2016 when a dislocated...
Penn State lineman, All-American wrestler land NIL deal with WWE
Two Penn State University athletes have landed Name-Image-Likeness deals with WWE through its “Next In Line” program. WWE said this is its third class of 15 college athletes to join the program. This class includes Penn State athletes, two-time NCAA All-American wrestler Greg Kerkvliet and Nick Dawkins, a lineman for the Nittany Lions football team and son of the late NBA star Daryl Dawkins.
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles featured on her second Wheaties box
Simone Biles, called the greatest gymnast of all time, has landed her second Wheaties cereal box. The box was unveiled at a “Breakfast of Champions” hosted by Wheaties and Biles as an ambassador for Friends of the Children at the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas.
Carpet in dorm where Utah Little Leaguer fell must be preserved: judge
A Philadelphia judge has ordered Little League to preserve the carpet in the dormitory room where a Utah player was seriously injured in a fall from an upper bunk during the world series in August. The carpet may not be altered or cleaned and the section containing suspected bloodstains is...
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Eagles vs. 49ers and NBA
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this DraftKings promo code, new users betting on the Eagles vs. 49ers can get a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal...
Will Stabler and Benson kiss on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ tonight (1/26/23)?: Here’s how to watch.
Tonight is the night fans find out if the characters Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson actually do kiss on “Law & Order: SVU.”. A preview appears to show the characters getting ready for a kiss - leaning in very closely to each other with Benson cradling Stabler’s face. The actors - Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay - have been tight-lipped about the encounter.
FanDuel Ohio promo code unleashes Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal for the Cleveland Cavaliers
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, new customers in Ohio who bet on the Cavs vs. Rockets game this Thursday can earn a Bet...
bet365 Ohio bonus code dials up Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits for OH today
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our bet365 promo code, sports fans in Ohio gambling on any sporting event this month can receive a Bet $1, Get $200...
Philadelphia staple bringing Eagles fans together in San Francisco
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia staple is bringing Eagles fans together thousands of miles from home. Jake's Steaks in San Francisco is bleeding green.Philly cheesesteaks are bringing Birds fans together, even some 2,800 miles away.Welcome to Jake's Steaks in San Francisco.The cheesesteak shop was opened 17 years ago by a Philly native living in the Golden City.Brothers Naz and Wayne Mufarreh Jr., native Californians, now own it."Funny enough we took over in 2017 that summer before the Super Bowl," Naz Mufarreh said, "so it was a blessing in disguise for us."From krimpets to cheez whiz, the shop screams Philly,...
