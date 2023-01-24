Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Giants QB Daniel Jones Signing to Commanders in 2023?
The Washington Commanders could look towards their division rival for a quarterback replacement this offseason.
Herald and News
Brock Purdy goes from 'Mr. Irrelevant' to brink of Super Bowl
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy's NFL career started with the moniker of “Mr. Irrelevant” and the weeklong trip to Newport Beach to celebrate the player picked last in the draft. With one more win, Purdy's rookie season in the NFL will end on the brightest stage...
Will Brock Purdy be able to handle the playoff atmosphere in Philadelphia?
Carl Dukes and Jason La Canfora of the Audacy Original Podcast “In The Huddle” talked about the NFC Championship Game and if San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is prepared for the atmosphere in Philadelphia.
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Announce Playing Career Decision
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several concussions during the 2022 season. Following a tumultuous season in which he missed a few games with serious head injuries, fans wondered if he'd be back in 2023. In a recent interview, his parents made it clear Tua will be the Dolphins ...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate
Jim Irsay will have the final say when the Indianapolis Colts decide on a new head coach, and that may be good news for one particular candidate. Jeff Saturday is among several candidates who will get a second interview for the Colts’ head coach job. According to Josina Anderson of USA Today, Irsay wants to... The post Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Said Joe Burrow Was The Smartest Person In The Room At LSU
Joe Shiesty, Joe Cool, Joe Burrrrrrow… Joey Big Brains?. Ok, I made the last one up, but according to Coach O, Joe Burrow was the smartest man in the room at LSU… and right there in that recruiting meeting, that’s when he knew Joe would be the quarterback to lead their team to the promised land.
NBC Sports
Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
NFL world reacts to major Dallas Cowboys news
The Dallas Cowboys could soon be in need of a new offensive coordinator. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Carolina Panthers would interview Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy. The #Panthers are interviewing #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for their head coaching job today, per source. — Tom Pelissero Read more... The post NFL world reacts to major Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'It (Not Dak) Sucks!' Says Cowboys CeeDee Lamb of Playoff Failure
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has revealed the frustration at seeing the season end on Sunday at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, while offering support to under-fire quarterback Dak Prescott.
NFL World Reacts To Surprise Sean Payton Announcement
For the past few weeks, Sean Payton has been heavily linked to the Broncos and Panthers. And yet, a deal has not yet materialized. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported on Tuesday that Payton will meet with the Cardinals later this week. His second meeting with the Broncos, meanwhile, has been ...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers to the Colts? Why one NFL exec thinks it could happen
That's a scenario one executive from an NFC team floated to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler as the Green Bay Packers quarterback's future hangs in the balance. "One NFC executive brought up an interesting team that's sort of random but would make some sense on paper: Indianapolis," Fowler wrote. "The Colts enter the offseason with $20.6 million in cap space. They absolutely need a quarterback. Despite a four-win season, the roster is not void of talent, especially on defense. And Indy owns the fourth overall pick, an easy dangling point in a potential deal with Green Bay.
Sean Payton trending toward surprising decision?
Sean Payton has spoken with multiple teams about head coach jobs, and he does not appear to be in a rush to make a decision. Perhaps that is because he is not quite ready for a career change. Payton interviewed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. He has a... The post Sean Payton trending toward surprising decision? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
NFL insider believes Bears will most likely trade down from No. 1 with these teams
The Chicago Bears are in a prime position to trade back from the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re sure to have no shortage of suitors. If GM Ryan Poles can find a trade partner, he’ll likely trade back. But who are the most likely candidates?
Look: NFL World Reacts To Disturbing 49ers Arrest
A San Francisco 49ers defensive player has been arrested on Tuesday. Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday afternoon on domestic violence charges, per The Mercury News. According to the report, police were called to Omenihu’s home just after 4:30 p.m. local time on ...
