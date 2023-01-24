That's a scenario one executive from an NFC team floated to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler as the Green Bay Packers quarterback's future hangs in the balance. "One NFC executive brought up an interesting team that's sort of random but would make some sense on paper: Indianapolis," Fowler wrote. "The Colts enter the offseason with $20.6 million in cap space. They absolutely need a quarterback. Despite a four-win season, the roster is not void of talent, especially on defense. And Indy owns the fourth overall pick, an easy dangling point in a potential deal with Green Bay.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO