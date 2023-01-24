ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Herald and News

Brock Purdy goes from 'Mr. Irrelevant' to brink of Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy's NFL career started with the moniker of “Mr. Irrelevant” and the weeklong trip to Newport Beach to celebrate the player picked last in the draft. With one more win, Purdy's rookie season in the NFL will end on the brightest stage...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate

Jim Irsay will have the final say when the Indianapolis Colts decide on a new head coach, and that may be good news for one particular candidate. Jeff Saturday is among several candidates who will get a second interview for the Colts’ head coach job. According to Josina Anderson of USA Today, Irsay wants to... The post Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?

There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings

Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to major Dallas Cowboys news

The Dallas Cowboys could soon be in need of a new offensive coordinator. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Carolina Panthers would interview Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy. The #Panthers are interviewing #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for their head coaching job today, per source. — Tom Pelissero Read more... The post NFL world reacts to major Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprise Sean Payton Announcement

For the past few weeks, Sean Payton has been heavily linked to the Broncos and Panthers. And yet, a deal has not yet materialized.  Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported on Tuesday that Payton will meet with the Cardinals later this week. His second meeting with the Broncos, meanwhile, has been ...
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers to the Colts? Why one NFL exec thinks it could happen

That's a scenario one executive from an NFC team floated to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler as the Green Bay Packers quarterback's future hangs in the balance. "One NFC executive brought up an interesting team that's sort of random but would make some sense on paper: Indianapolis," Fowler wrote. "The Colts enter the offseason with $20.6 million in cap space. They absolutely need a quarterback. Despite a four-win season, the roster is not void of talent, especially on defense. And Indy owns the fourth overall pick, an easy dangling point in a potential deal with Green Bay.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton trending toward surprising decision?

Sean Payton has spoken with multiple teams about head coach jobs, and he does not appear to be in a rush to make a decision. Perhaps that is because he is not quite ready for a career change. Payton interviewed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. He has a... The post Sean Payton trending toward surprising decision? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Disturbing 49ers Arrest

A San Francisco 49ers defensive player has been arrested on Tuesday. Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday afternoon on domestic violence charges, per The Mercury News. According to the report, police were called to Omenihu’s home just after 4:30 p.m. local time on ...
