ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Yardbarker

Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie

Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest prediction, odds, start time: EFL Cup picks, best bets for Jan. 25

Nottingham Forest are seeking to snap a seven-game losing streak to Manchester United when they host their English League Cup matchup on Wednesday. It is the first leg of their semifinal tie, with the second leg set for next Wednesday at Old Trafford. The Tricky Trees haven't beaten Man United since 1994 (0-1-7) and have been outscored 14-1 in the past three meetings, including a 3-0 setback in late December. Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and are in 13th place after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday. The Red Devils are fourth in the EPL table after a disappointing 3-2 loss to league leader Arsenal on Sunday.
BBC

Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United: United take control of Carabao Cup semi

Marcus Rashford's sensational scoring streak continued at the City Ground as Manchester United closed in on an EFL Cup final appearance at Wembley next month with a three-goal victory over Nottingham Forest. Rashford's brilliant solo effort gave United the advantage six minutes into the first leg of the semi-final. Wout...
Yardbarker

Manchester United legend offers transfer advice to Arsenal

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to add two or three new men to their squad in this transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and have made two new additions to their squad in recent days. Reports continue to link them with some...
BBC

Bristol City 0-6 Manchester City: Holders City into last four with crushing success

Holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup with victory over Championship side Bristol City. Gareth Taylor's team were 5-0 up at half-time following a brace from Hayley Raso, while England winger Lauren Hemp scored either side of the break. Returning to her former club, Hemp...
BBC

Everton fan shouted racist abuse at Leicester City supporter

An Everton fan has been found guilty of shouting racist abuse at a rival Leicester City supporter during a Premier League game. Matthew Gillespie, 32, of Asterfield Avenue, Bebington, Wirral, was arrested inside Goodison Park on 5 November. He was handed a three-year banning order after he admitted a charge...
Yardbarker

Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run

Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
Yardbarker

‘So disrespected’ – Aaron Ramsdale full of praise for ‘properly underrated’ Liverpool star

Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that Jordan Henderson is ‘properly underrated’ and is ‘disrespected’ because of the things he doesn’t do on the pitch. The Liverpool captain may now be 32 years of age and beginning to show signs of ageing, but since his arrival from Sunderland back in 2011, the England international has lifted every major trophy possible for the Anfield outfit.
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich hold advantage over Manchester United in quest to sign Harry Kane

Signing Harry Kane won’t be a straight-forward task for Manchester United this summer. Tottenham Hotspur chairman will do everything in his power to make it difficult for Kane to join another Premier League club. That is why we are hearing of rekindled interest from Bayern Munich, a club the 29-year-old was linked with previously.
The Independent

Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run

The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer.They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United.Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, joked that he’s visited Sheffield and likes the people but “they of course are the enemy now and their tyrannical reign through the Championship must be stopped a la Goliath.”Wrexham is lowest-ranked team left in the world’s oldest soccer knockout competition, 71 places below its opponent in English soccer’s pyramid.The teams play on Sunday at Wrexham's sold-out...
chatsports.com

Newcastle target Anthony Gordon misses a THIRD consecutive day of Everton training - despite Toon still being stuck in talks over lowering Everton's £60m price tag

Everton attacker Anthony Gordon has reportedly missed his third consecutive day of training at Finch Farm. Gordon, subject of Newcastle United interest, has missed three days - a 'planned absence' earlier on Tuesday - in addition to the unexplained absences on Wednesday and Thursday. According to Sky Sports, Gordon did...

Comments / 0

Community Policy