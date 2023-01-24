Nottingham Forest are seeking to snap a seven-game losing streak to Manchester United when they host their English League Cup matchup on Wednesday. It is the first leg of their semifinal tie, with the second leg set for next Wednesday at Old Trafford. The Tricky Trees haven't beaten Man United since 1994 (0-1-7) and have been outscored 14-1 in the past three meetings, including a 3-0 setback in late December. Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and are in 13th place after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday. The Red Devils are fourth in the EPL table after a disappointing 3-2 loss to league leader Arsenal on Sunday.

2 DAYS AGO