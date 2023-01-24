Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool to fund massive rebuild with shock Mohamed Salah sale: report
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah only committed to a new contract last summer: now one report says he could be sold
Liverpool will let summer signing leave this month, as rebuild continues: report
Liverpool face plenty of upheaval in the coming weeks – and business isn't yet finished at Anfield
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
FOX Sports
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Sporting News
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
CBS Sports
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest prediction, odds, start time: EFL Cup picks, best bets for Jan. 25
Nottingham Forest are seeking to snap a seven-game losing streak to Manchester United when they host their English League Cup matchup on Wednesday. It is the first leg of their semifinal tie, with the second leg set for next Wednesday at Old Trafford. The Tricky Trees haven't beaten Man United since 1994 (0-1-7) and have been outscored 14-1 in the past three meetings, including a 3-0 setback in late December. Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and are in 13th place after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday. The Red Devils are fourth in the EPL table after a disappointing 3-2 loss to league leader Arsenal on Sunday.
BBC
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United: United take control of Carabao Cup semi
Marcus Rashford's sensational scoring streak continued at the City Ground as Manchester United closed in on an EFL Cup final appearance at Wembley next month with a three-goal victory over Nottingham Forest. Rashford's brilliant solo effort gave United the advantage six minutes into the first leg of the semi-final. Wout...
Man United and Liverpool fans demand action over club ownership
With both clubs currently up for sale, their biggest fan representative groups have urged government ministers to include a robust club owners and directors test in a forthcoming white paper.
Yardbarker
Manchester United legend offers transfer advice to Arsenal
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to add two or three new men to their squad in this transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and have made two new additions to their squad in recent days. Reports continue to link them with some...
BBC
Bristol City 0-6 Manchester City: Holders City into last four with crushing success
Holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup with victory over Championship side Bristol City. Gareth Taylor's team were 5-0 up at half-time following a brace from Hayley Raso, while England winger Lauren Hemp scored either side of the break. Returning to her former club, Hemp...
Transfer news LIVE: Tottenham COMPLETE Danjuma loan deal while closing in on Porro, Liverpool ‘lead’ Bellingham race
TOTTENHAM have successfully completed the loan deal of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal. The Dutchman was expected to sign for Everton until Spurs swooped in and hijacked the move. And the North London outfit don't seem to be finished just yet as they are closing in on the signing of Sporting...
BBC
Everton fan shouted racist abuse at Leicester City supporter
An Everton fan has been found guilty of shouting racist abuse at a rival Leicester City supporter during a Premier League game. Matthew Gillespie, 32, of Asterfield Avenue, Bebington, Wirral, was arrested inside Goodison Park on 5 November. He was handed a three-year banning order after he admitted a charge...
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
Transfer Talk: Liverpool keen on Wolves' Matheus Nunes but Chelsea also in the mix
Chelsea are set to rival Liverpool in their efforts to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Yardbarker
‘So disrespected’ – Aaron Ramsdale full of praise for ‘properly underrated’ Liverpool star
Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that Jordan Henderson is ‘properly underrated’ and is ‘disrespected’ because of the things he doesn’t do on the pitch. The Liverpool captain may now be 32 years of age and beginning to show signs of ageing, but since his arrival from Sunderland back in 2011, the England international has lifted every major trophy possible for the Anfield outfit.
Yardbarker
Bayern Munich hold advantage over Manchester United in quest to sign Harry Kane
Signing Harry Kane won’t be a straight-forward task for Manchester United this summer. Tottenham Hotspur chairman will do everything in his power to make it difficult for Kane to join another Premier League club. That is why we are hearing of rekindled interest from Bayern Munich, a club the 29-year-old was linked with previously.
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer.They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United.Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, joked that he’s visited Sheffield and likes the people but “they of course are the enemy now and their tyrannical reign through the Championship must be stopped a la Goliath.”Wrexham is lowest-ranked team left in the world’s oldest soccer knockout competition, 71 places below its opponent in English soccer’s pyramid.The teams play on Sunday at Wrexham's sold-out...
chatsports.com
Newcastle target Anthony Gordon misses a THIRD consecutive day of Everton training - despite Toon still being stuck in talks over lowering Everton's £60m price tag
Everton attacker Anthony Gordon has reportedly missed his third consecutive day of training at Finch Farm. Gordon, subject of Newcastle United interest, has missed three days - a 'planned absence' earlier on Tuesday - in addition to the unexplained absences on Wednesday and Thursday. According to Sky Sports, Gordon did...
Comments / 0