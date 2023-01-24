Local TV sportscaster Fred Roggin is leaving NBC4 after more than four decades. His final appearance on the Los Angeles affiliate is set for Thursday, Jan. 26. Roggin began at NBC4 in 1980 as a weekend sports anchor; two years later, he became the primary sports anchor/reporter at the station. Besides covering eight championships during his long tenure in L.A. –including those five NBA titles for the Lakers — Roggin created popular segments like the “Hall of Shame” and “Roggin’s Heroes.” Roggin’s Heroes was later turned into a nationally syndicated show in 1990. He also emceed Going Roggin, a 30-minute sports...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO