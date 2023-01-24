Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
designboom.com
interview: friedman benda exhibits the radical architectural drawings of lebbeus woods in LA
In these works, Woods presents a cache of ideas so radical and prescient that even today, works that are over 30 years old, offer students, architects, and thinkers all over the world, a never-ending springboard for architectural imagination. Using a vast breadth of narrative, romantic, axiometric, schematic, or completely abstract visuals, Woods envisions an architecture that responds to society and within which society could engage in limitless possibilities. ‘The notion of architecture as a method with which to uncover and reorder society for the common good, runs throughout,’ Jennifer Olshin, partner of Friedman Benda and curator of the exhibition, tells designboom.
SheKnows
Donald Faison Buys Ultra-Private Los Angeles Home With Natural Rock Pool for $3.2 Million – See Photos!
Scrubs alum Donald Faison and his longtime wife CaCee Cobb just made a major real estate move together: they bought a new home! According to new records obtained by Dirt, the couple went slightly above the asking price at $3.2 million for a two-story family home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA.
theregistrysocal.com
Thrive Living Plans 800-Unit Mixed-Use Development in Los Angeles’ Baldwin Village Neighborhood
A recent permitting application submitted to the City of Los Angeles points to the potential for new apartments along Wilshire Boulevard in the city’s Baldwin Village neighborhood. The application, which was submitted by Thrive Living, would allow for the construction of an 800-unit mixed-use development. Located at 5035 W....
theroyaltourblog.com
The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles
Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles on Pico Boulevard, Home to the ‘Obama Special,’ Closes After 32 Years
Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, the American soul food restaurant chain with seven Los Angeles locations spanning from Pasadena to Hollywood, Long Beach and beyond, has officially closed its Mid-City location on Pico Boulevard after a 32-year run. First founded by Harlem native Herb Hudson in 1975 when he opened the original Long Beach outpost, Roscoe’s’ iconic location on Pico and La Brea Avenue welcomed countless high-profile guests over the years, including Snoop Dogg, Larry King, David Beckham and U.S. President Barack Obama, who ended up with his own “Obama Special” on the menu. Consisting of three wings with a choice...
foxla.com
Yelp ranks this LA restaurant 1st in its 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list
LOS ANGELES - California is no stranger to delicious foods from all different cultures. That's probably why it comes to no surprise that the Golden State dominated Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list. "From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list...
The Weather Channel
Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake
An earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. There were no immediate reports of...
Eater
LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka
Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
4.2 Earthquake, Multiple Aftershocks Rattle Los Angeles Area
4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Government Technology
Flurry of Aftershocks Off Malibu Coast Rocks Los Angeles
(TNS) - Los Angeles County was rattled early Wednesday morning after a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 10 miles off the coast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The initial quake was reported at 2 a.m. A magnitude 3.5 struck just three minutes later, followed by a magnitude 2.8...
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
KTLA.com
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter south of Malibu
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake followed by a strong aftershock rattled Southern California early Wednesday morning, awaking thousands of people. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2 a.m. and was centered offshore, 16 kilometers south of Malibu Beach and due west of Los Angeles, at...
Fred Roggin Leaving NBC4 After Four-Plus Decades
Local TV sportscaster Fred Roggin is leaving NBC4 after more than four decades. His final appearance on the Los Angeles affiliate is set for Thursday, Jan. 26. Roggin began at NBC4 in 1980 as a weekend sports anchor; two years later, he became the primary sports anchor/reporter at the station. Besides covering eight championships during his long tenure in L.A. –including those five NBA titles for the Lakers — Roggin created popular segments like the “Hall of Shame” and “Roggin’s Heroes.” Roggin’s Heroes was later turned into a nationally syndicated show in 1990. He also emceed Going Roggin, a 30-minute sports...
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
Hollywood Apartment Fire Leaves 3 Injured, 1 Critically
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: An upstairs unit in a two-story apartment building burned in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, sending three to… Read more "Hollywood Apartment Fire Leaves 3 Injured, 1 Critically"
The richest person in Orange County is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities.
Antelope Valley Press
‘Depraved’ vision of American troops and a public mural
I serve on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission, but these opinions are mine and personal. The commission is advisory, so commissioners enjoy no lofty powers, which is OK by me. Sometimes there is a lot of power in an idea. Art, for instance, visualizes ideas.
LA County flood-control dams at risk of overflowing after recent storms
The many dams that prevent flooding in Los Angeles are at risk of overflowing after recent storms unleashed record rainfall totals over the San Gabriel Valley Foothills."I live very close to the mountain so in the last month we got a lot of rain," said Arcadia resident Jin Yang. "I'm kind of worried."Sitting just above Yang's home, on the rolling hillsides of the San Gabriel Mountains, is the 96-year-old Santa Anita Dam. In the past two weeks, the recent rainfall has flooded the near-century old damn with a mixture of mud and debris that goes about eight feet deep. However, the...
Comments / 5