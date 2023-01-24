ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

designboom.com

interview: friedman benda exhibits the radical architectural drawings of lebbeus woods in LA

In these works, Woods presents a cache of ideas so radical and prescient that even today, works that are over 30 years old, offer students, architects, and thinkers all over the world, a never-ending springboard for architectural imagination. Using a vast breadth of narrative, romantic, axiometric, schematic, or completely abstract visuals, Woods envisions an architecture that responds to society and within which society could engage in limitless possibilities. ‘The notion of architecture as a method with which to uncover and reorder society for the common good, runs throughout,’ Jennifer Olshin, partner of Friedman Benda and curator of the exhibition, tells designboom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theroyaltourblog.com

The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles

Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles on Pico Boulevard, Home to the ‘Obama Special,’ Closes After 32 Years

Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, the American soul food restaurant chain with seven Los Angeles locations spanning from Pasadena to Hollywood, Long Beach and beyond, has officially closed its Mid-City location on Pico Boulevard after a 32-year run. First founded by Harlem native Herb Hudson in 1975 when he opened the original Long Beach outpost, Roscoe’s’ iconic location on Pico and La Brea Avenue welcomed countless high-profile guests over the years, including Snoop Dogg, Larry King, David Beckham and U.S. President Barack Obama, who ended up with his own “Obama Special” on the menu. Consisting of three wings with a choice...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Weather Channel

Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake

A​n earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. T​he 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. T​here were no immediate reports of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka

Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Government Technology

Flurry of Aftershocks Off Malibu Coast Rocks Los Angeles

(TNS) - Los Angeles County was rattled early Wednesday morning after a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 10 miles off the coast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The initial quake was reported at 2 a.m. A magnitude 3.5 struck just three minutes later, followed by a magnitude 2.8...
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Fred Roggin Leaving NBC4 After Four-Plus Decades

Local TV sportscaster Fred Roggin is leaving NBC4 after more than four decades. His final appearance on the Los Angeles affiliate is set for Thursday, Jan. 26. Roggin began at NBC4 in 1980 as a weekend sports anchor; two years later, he became the primary sports anchor/reporter at the station. Besides covering eight championships during his long tenure in L.A. –including those five NBA titles for the Lakers — Roggin created popular segments like the “Hall of Shame” and “Roggin’s Heroes.” Roggin’s Heroes was later turned into a nationally syndicated show in 1990. He also emceed Going Roggin, a 30-minute sports...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County flood-control dams at risk of overflowing after recent storms

The many dams that prevent flooding in Los Angeles are at risk of overflowing after recent storms unleashed record rainfall totals over the San Gabriel Valley Foothills."I live very close to the mountain so in the last month we got a lot of rain," said Arcadia resident Jin Yang. "I'm kind of worried."Sitting just above Yang's home, on the rolling hillsides of the San Gabriel Mountains, is the 96-year-old Santa Anita Dam. In the past two weeks, the recent rainfall has flooded the near-century old damn with a mixture of mud and debris that goes about eight feet deep. However, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

