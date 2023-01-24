This happens to all of us all the time, right? You’re sitting in a restaurant and you’re looking around, people watching. Someone catches your eye and you turn to your table companions and say, “You know what, that guy/girl looks just like (fill in the celebrity’s name here). Then, in turn everyone casually turns to sneak a subtle gaze and pass judgement as to whether you’re on to something or just crazy. Here’s the catch. When it happens to you and me, 99.9999% of the time, it’s just someone who happens to slightly resemble someone famous. It’s never someone famous. Unless you happened to be eating at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar on Sunday. According to their Facebook page, if you thought you saw Jurassic World star, Chris Pratt dining in, you were correct!

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO