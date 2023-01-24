Read full article on original website
Murdaugh Murder Trial: Listen to the original 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — It was June 7, 2021 when Alex Murdaugh called 911, reporting he had found the bodies of his wife and son on the family's property. With the disbarred South Carolina attorney now on trial for the double murders, listen to that original 911 call in the video above.
Biggest Moments in SC v. Alex Murdaugh Opening Statements
VIDEO: Prosecutor Creighton Waters began his opening statement in the trial of Alex Murdaugh with three minutes of graphic description of the scene where the bodies of Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh were found shot. (1/25/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Arguably, The highest profile murder trial in South Carolina’s history is underway in the Low Country. Once a power brokering attorney, now turned Murder suspect Alex Murdaugh has been in court this week.
A judge ordered the removal of a portrait of Alex Murdaugh's grandfather from the courtroom at the start of his trial on charges of murdering his wife and son
Murdaugh has claimed that he found his family members dead, but prosecutors alleged that he killed his son with a shotgun and his wife with a rifle.
These are the names to know in the double murder trial against Alex Murdaugh
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Above video: Opening statements set stage for Murdaugh trial. (CNN) -- The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles east of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
Snapchat Might Be Key In Murdaugh Murder
A Snapchat video is critical evidence on the first day of a double-murder trial in South Carolina.
Snapchat video sent by Paul Murdaugh the night he was killed considered critical part of case, prosecutors say
Paul Murdaugh sent a Snapchat video to several friends just minutes before he was killed, according to a motion filed by the South Carolina state attorney prosecuting Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former lawyer standing trial starting this week in the…
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. South Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina
Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
Missing in Georgia: Investigators need your help finding 16-year-old boy
CONYERS, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage boy. Jackson Tabb, 16, was last seen at his home in Conyers the morning of January 24. Jackson, who attends Rockdale County High School, is described as 5 feet 8 inches,...
Woman shoots, kills intruder at apartment in Forest Acres, police say
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A man is dead after allegedly entering a woman's apartment Sunday night in Forest Acres, according to Forest Acres Police. Police say a resident of The Landings at Forest Acres apartments shot the man after he reportedly entered her apartment where she lived with her child.
Man recalls near tragic summer on Lake Moultrie, warns of dangers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men who had been fishing on Lake Moultrie were pulled from the water Tuesday afternoon after they were found floating on Lake Moultrie. But accidents on that lake in Berkeley County are not too uncommon. One man recalled just how dangerous the water on Lake Moultrie can be. “It […]
Prominent defense attorney Jack Swerling gives insight into Murdaugh trial
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jury selection is underway for the Alex Murdaugh murder trial and one of the most prominent defense attorneys in the state sat down with FOX Carolina’s Justin Dougherty to provide insight on the trial. Representing Alex Murdaugh is another powerful defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian...
South Carolina’s Most Popular, Favorite Dog Breed
Are you a dog lover? I know I am. I am currently wondering what type of dog breed I want to get when I get my dog this year. I love puppies and grew up with dogs and enjoy it all when it comes to a dog. Everyone has those specific dog breeds that they prefer, which is totally understandable. But, it is kind of cool that some states have their favorite dog breeds as well.
Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
South Carolina attorney: It's very possible Alex Murdaugh could get a hung jury at murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — "It's definitely going to go down as one of the most famous trials South Carolina's ever seen," said South Carolina attorney Eric Bland. It's a case that's garnered international attention. Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Lowcountry lawyer, will be tried in the courtroom where he...
Jurassic World Star Stops By South Carolina Restaurant For Lunch
This happens to all of us all the time, right? You’re sitting in a restaurant and you’re looking around, people watching. Someone catches your eye and you turn to your table companions and say, “You know what, that guy/girl looks just like (fill in the celebrity’s name here). Then, in turn everyone casually turns to sneak a subtle gaze and pass judgement as to whether you’re on to something or just crazy. Here’s the catch. When it happens to you and me, 99.9999% of the time, it’s just someone who happens to slightly resemble someone famous. It’s never someone famous. Unless you happened to be eating at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar on Sunday. According to their Facebook page, if you thought you saw Jurassic World star, Chris Pratt dining in, you were correct!
