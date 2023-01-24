ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Court TV

Biggest Moments in SC v. Alex Murdaugh Opening Statements

VIDEO: Prosecutor Creighton Waters began his opening statement in the trial of Alex Murdaugh with three minutes of graphic description of the scene where the bodies of Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh were found shot. (1/25/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
WJCL

These are the names to know in the double murder trial against Alex Murdaugh

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Above video: Opening statements set stage for Murdaugh trial. (CNN) -- The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles east of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
kiss951.com

South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store

If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
Advocate

Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina

Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
power98fm.com

South Carolina’s Most Popular, Favorite Dog Breed

Are you a dog lover? I know I am. I am currently wondering what type of dog breed I want to get when I get my dog this year. I love puppies and grew up with dogs and enjoy it all when it comes to a dog. Everyone has those specific dog breeds that they prefer, which is totally understandable. But, it is kind of cool that some states have their favorite dog breeds as well.
WCBD Count on 2

Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
country1037fm.com

Jurassic World Star Stops By South Carolina Restaurant For Lunch

This happens to all of us all the time, right? You’re sitting in a restaurant and you’re looking around, people watching. Someone catches your eye and you turn to your table companions and say, “You know what, that guy/girl looks just like (fill in the celebrity’s name here). Then, in turn everyone casually turns to sneak a subtle gaze and pass judgement as to whether you’re on to something or just crazy. Here’s the catch. When it happens to you and me, 99.9999% of the time, it’s just someone who happens to slightly resemble someone famous. It’s never someone famous. Unless you happened to be eating at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar on Sunday. According to their Facebook page, if you thought you saw Jurassic World star, Chris Pratt dining in, you were correct!
