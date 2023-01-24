Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
California police identify gunman in attack that killed 10 people, injured 10 others in mass shooting
California authorities have identified the suspect who killed 10 people and injured 10 others during a Lunar New Year massacre in Monterey Park Saturday evening.
Monterey mass shooter who killed 10 people at California dance studio complained about students
Huu Can Tran, 72, who killed10 people at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, was remembered as being hostile toward his students and quick to get angry with his ex-wife.
Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say
A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources
The mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday that left at least 10 dead and as many as a dozen others wounded was likely an act of domestic violence committed by a 72-year-old man who was “looking for his wife,” at two separate dance halls where Lunar New Year festivities were underway, a law enforcement […] The post Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
msn.com
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school
A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
Newsom calls out Fox News — as his meeting with shooting victims is interrupted by another massacre
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday was pulled away to be briefed on the state's second mass killing in three days while meeting with victims of the first one. Newsom met with victims of a weekend mass shooting at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall, where police say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran killed 11 and injured nine others before he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newsom's meeting was interrupted by shootings in Half Moon Bay, where seven Chinese farmworkers were killed in two separate locations, according to NBC Bay Area. 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, who was a worker at one of the facilities and knew at least some of the victims, was arrested in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.
Horror injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son revealed
New details have been revealed regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Paul Murdaugh, the murdered son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh’s trial starts on Monday, after he was charged with two murders, that of his wife Maggie and his 22-year-old son, allegations he has rejected. The accused lawyer’s legal team included graphic details from a crime scene in a legal filing as they attempted to get some evidence disqualified from the trial before it begins, the New York Post reported. The filing included images from the dog kennels where Mr Murdaugh claims to have found...
Seven shot dead in another mass shooting in California
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said.
California Police Say Father Intentionally Drove Wife And Two Small Children Off Cliff
Dharmesh Patel, his wife, 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were all taken to the hospital, California Highway Patrol said. Patel is charged with attempted murder and child abuse. A California man is under arrest after the California Highway Patrol in San Francisco say they believe he intentionally drove his vehicle...
Complex
California Shooting Leaves 6 Dead, Including Teen Mother and 6-Month-Old Baby
A shooting in Tulare County, California has left six dead. 6 ABC reports that among the victims were a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby. The shooting took place at around 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning at a residence in Goshen. Two people were discovered dead in the street, and...
'Mass Chaos' as Shooting at MLK Day Event Sees Eight Gunned Down: Police
At least eight people were shot, while two others were "trampled" by a panicked crowd as shots rang out during an MLK Jr. Day celebration in Florida on Monday.
California man who says he disarmed Monterey Park mass shooter reveals he thought he was ‘going to die’
An employee at the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra who says he disarmed suspected mass shooter Huu Can Tran on Saturday night is now speaking out about the encounter.
Search teams find second lost hiker in area where actor Julian Sands went missing
Rescue personnel have found a hiker who was lost on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is reported to be missing.Jin Chung, 75, was reported missing on Sunday after he did not return from a hike on the 10,064-foot Mt Baldy in California.Authorities said he had carpooled with two others and planned to meet at the vehicle at 2pm but did not return.On Tuesday, images showed Mr Chung being put in an ambulance, reported NBC LA.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said he had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries, but was able to walk with assistance...
Explainer-What guns were used to attack a Lunar New Year party in California?
Jan 23 (Reuters) - A 72-year-old man fatally shot 11 people celebrating the Lunar New Year at a ballroom near Los Angeles on Saturday night, according to the county sheriff. Here is what is known so far about the weapons involved and the regulations that govern them:
Video shows dance ballroom manager disarm Monterey Park gunman
New surveillance video shows the violent struggle between the suspected Monterey Park gunman and the 26-year-old man who disarmed him at the Lai Lai Ballroom late Saturday night. Twenty to 30 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 people dead, authorities say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby […]
US News and World Report
Ten Dead in Shooting Outside Los Angeles; Suspect at Large
(Reuters) - A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue where people were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year late on Saturday in a city on the eastern edge of Los Angeles, and he was still at large after fleeing the scene, police said. Another 10 people...
Monterey Park shooting: Gun recovered from second scene in Alhambra where bystanders confronted armed man
Police believe an incident that occurred in the Los Angeles suburb of Alhambra may be connected to a mass shooting that left 10 dead and another 10 wounded in nearby Monterey Park.Police were seen clearing the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra shortly after officers were responding to the mass shooting in Monterey Park on early Sunday.Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed that the incident in Alhambra occurred approximately 20 to 30 minutes after the shooting in Monterey Park.Mr Luna said a man entered the studio with a gun, but was disarmed by patrons at the business.“A...
Comments / 0