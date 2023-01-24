Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Proposal to have Medicaid fund housing in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — To help with the homelessness crisis in Rhode Island, a bill is being proposed that would have Medicaid fund housing. The bill, proposed by Sen. Josh Miller and Rep. David Bennett, would have the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to “commission Medicaid waiver funds for a pilot program covering supportive housing services to people suffering from chronic homelessness.”
Bill seeks to ban smoking in RI casinos
Rep. Teresa Tanzi introduced the legislation last spring and casino workers rallied behind it, but the bill failed to make it out of committee.
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
iheart.com
Two Nebraska Inmate Deaths This Week Investigated
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 72-year old John Epting died at a Lincoln hospital. He was an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. He was serving a 25 to 40 year sentence on charges out of Lincoln County that included manslaughter and first degree assault. While the...
GoLocalProv
Legislation Introduced in RI to Raise Minimum Wage for Teens
Rhode Island State Representative Enrique Sanchez has introduced legislation (2023 H-5181) that would require workers under 18 years of age to be paid the state’s minimum wage. “A lot of young people in our community are working not because they want to, but because they have to,” Sanchez (D-Dist....
ABC6.com
Indiana woman indicted for romance scam on Coventry widower
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said an Indiana woman was indicted by a R.I. federal grand jury for her role in an online romance scam. According to court documents, Brittany Lasley, 32, of Anderson Indiana allegedly defrauded a 96-year-old Coventry widower of $80,000. The indictment alleged...
Local doctors, patients feeling strain of national physician shortage
Patients told 12 News they are having trouble finding doctors, while physicians said they can't keep up with the demand.
iheart.com
Racist Katie Hobbs Calls For Security When Asked About Election Fraud
As if you needed more evidence that racist Katie Hobbs is as stupid as a stick and the democrats are tyrants because they throw out anyone that dares to ask a question of a public servant. She doesn’t call the shots. She does what she is told. .
One Adult, Two Teens Arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl, Illegal Guns in Western Massachusetts
The Massachusetts State Police arrested three suspects accused of trafficking drugs and carrying illegal firearms in Massachusetts last week. According to reports from Massachusetts State Troopers, at approximately 10 p.m. on January 16, Trooper Anthony Levigne, assigned to Shelburne Falls barracks, was patrolling Route 91 in Greenfield when he observed a gray Subaru Impreza with a defective license plate light. Trooper Levigne activated his blue lights and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.
GoLocalProv
Time to Change #TheRhodeIslandWay to #TheRightWay - Raymond Two Hawks Watson
“New year, new me.” I’ve always found the phrase peculiar. Not because I’m averse to choosing a particular time of year to turn over a new leaf. Rather because so often, such passionate proclamations result in nothing more than temporary showmanship that eventually reverts to the same bad habits.
Turnto10.com
Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
ABC6.com
New program provides financial assistance for first-time homebuyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new program has launched to provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Gov. Dan McKee announced Wednesday the RI Statewide Down payment assistance program, which “addresses significant financial barriers to homeownership amplified by rising housing costs throughout the state.”. Through this program, first-time...
Why Massachusetts Residents Might Never Need Chronically Delayed REAL ID
You may have heard the deadline to get your REAL ID has been delayed yet again and now I'm wondering if technology will beat it. Yes, the deadline for REAL ID (which will be a requirement for domestic flights) was postponed to May 7, 2025. This delay follows the delay implemented early last year that would have required REAL IDs, well, now.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges
The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Dr. Newton Takes Over GI Group and DiSanto, Priest & Co. Promotes Three
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. University Gastroenterology - Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group - announced that it has named gastroenterologist Eric B. Newton, MD, as...
McKee: Eligible first-time homebuyers can receive $17,500 in assistance
Gov. Dan McKee is looking to help first-time homebuyers break into the state's competitive housing market.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announces third planned Sobriety Checkpoint for January
A third January Sobriety Checkpoint has been announced for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. According to Colonel...
capeandislands.org
Proposed septic upgrade rules trigger sharp responses, pro and con
Newly proposed septic rules that could require thousands of Cape Cod homeowners to upgrade or replace their septic systems in the next five years sparked heated debate last night at a virtual public meeting. More than two dozen people weighed via Zoom in on the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College
Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
iheart.com
Death Toll Rises In Northern California Shootings; Suspect In Custody
---- At least four people have died in relation to separate shootings in Northern California on Monday (January 23), California state Senator Josh Becker announced citing the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. "According to the @SMCSheriff, at least 4 people are dead following separate shootings in @CityofHMB, "Becker tweeted. "Deputies...
