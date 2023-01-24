ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

ABC6.com

Proposal to have Medicaid fund housing in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — To help with the homelessness crisis in Rhode Island, a bill is being proposed that would have Medicaid fund housing. The bill, proposed by Sen. Josh Miller and Rep. David Bennett, would have the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to “commission Medicaid waiver funds for a pilot program covering supportive housing services to people suffering from chronic homelessness.”
iheart.com

Two Nebraska Inmate Deaths This Week Investigated

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 72-year old John Epting died at a Lincoln hospital. He was an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. He was serving a 25 to 40 year sentence on charges out of Lincoln County that included manslaughter and first degree assault. While the...
NEBRASKA STATE
GoLocalProv

Legislation Introduced in RI to Raise Minimum Wage for Teens

Rhode Island State Representative Enrique Sanchez has introduced legislation (2023 H-5181) that would require workers under 18 years of age to be paid the state’s minimum wage. “A lot of young people in our community are working not because they want to, but because they have to,” Sanchez (D-Dist....
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Indiana woman indicted for romance scam on Coventry widower

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said an Indiana woman was indicted by a R.I. federal grand jury for her role in an online romance scam. According to court documents, Brittany Lasley, 32, of Anderson Indiana allegedly defrauded a 96-year-old Coventry widower of $80,000. The indictment alleged...
COVENTRY, RI
iheart.com

WSBS

One Adult, Two Teens Arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl, Illegal Guns in Western Massachusetts

The Massachusetts State Police arrested three suspects accused of trafficking drugs and carrying illegal firearms in Massachusetts last week. According to reports from Massachusetts State Troopers, at approximately 10 p.m. on January 16, Trooper Anthony Levigne, assigned to Shelburne Falls barracks, was patrolling Route 91 in Greenfield when he observed a gray Subaru Impreza with a defective license plate light. Trooper Levigne activated his blue lights and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.
GREENFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise

(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

New program provides financial assistance for first-time homebuyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new program has launched to provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Gov. Dan McKee announced Wednesday the RI Statewide Down payment assistance program, which “addresses significant financial barriers to homeownership amplified by rising housing costs throughout the state.”. Through this program, first-time...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges

The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
CRANSTON, RI
capeandislands.org

Proposed septic upgrade rules trigger sharp responses, pro and con

Newly proposed septic rules that could require thousands of Cape Cod homeowners to upgrade or replace their septic systems in the next five years sparked heated debate last night at a virtual public meeting. More than two dozen people weighed via Zoom in on the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College

Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Death Toll Rises In Northern California Shootings; Suspect In Custody

---- At least four people have died in relation to separate shootings in Northern California on Monday (January 23), California state Senator Josh Becker announced citing the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. "According to the @SMCSheriff, at least 4 people are dead following separate shootings in @CityofHMB, "Becker tweeted. "Deputies...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

