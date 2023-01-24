Read full article on original website
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these families
The new year might be a little bit brighter for some families thanks to a recently announced guaranteed income program. The program has three primary goals: to provide cash assistance to low-income families, provide career and job training opportunities for young people, and expand access to health care.
Tri-City Herald
Home care provider owes $3.8 million after cheating 433 workers out of pay, feds say
A home care provider cheated hundreds of workers out of fair compensation for their labor, and now the company must pay $3.8 million, federal officials said. TriMED Healthcare LLC and its owner, Beverly Jordan, “intentionally denied” overtime pay to at least 433 employees over several years, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a Jan. 10 news release.
New law regarding homelessness receives push back
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – House Bill 545 went into effect at the beginning of 2023 and there’s already some pushback from lawmakers and organizations. Representative Crystal Quade filed to repeal the bill on Jan. 3. The bill which is now law makes it a crime for homeless people to sleep or camp on state-owned property. “It’s […]
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Secures More Than $66 Million for Local Community Projects
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17), a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, cast her final vote as a Member of Congress to deliver more than $66 million for local projects in communities across Northwest and Central Illinois. In a major funding package for Fiscal Year 2023, Bustos built on her track record of delivering for the district by securing significant investments in health, workforce development, rural communities and more.
NY Gov Kathy Hochul on rehiring unvaccinated healthcare workers: Not the 'right answer'
Democrat New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared that she does not think rehiring unvaccinated healthcare workers is the right answer, despite the state facing massive shortages and the mandates being overturned.
Lincoln Park Restoration Project Receives $3.55M in Federal Funding
NEWARK, NJ — The Lincoln Park restoration project is receiving an infusion of $3.55 million in funding from the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved last year. “I am personally grateful for Senators (Cory) Booker and (Bob) Menendez’s commitment to Newark’s ongoing revitalization and redevelopment, and to our shared vision of ensuring that the City’s long-time population will still have a place as change occurs,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. Booker and Menendez secured the funding for the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District, which is overseeing the much-needed facelift to Lincoln Park, a National Historic Register landmark that has served a wide array of the city’s residents for...
Bill would boost minimum amount low-income families get for food assistance
A Union County legislator wants to expand the monthly minimum SNAP food assistance benefit from $50 to $95. The post Bill would boost minimum amount low-income families get for food assistance appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
White House launches plan to expand affordable housing, prevent evictions
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced several steps meant to ensure access to affordable housing and protect renters from eviction. The measures unveiled Wednesday are part of the White House’s broader attack on the national affordable housing crisis, which has left millions of Americans struggling to find safe and secure housing within their budgets. The…
Bill would expand access to long-term care for seniors, people with disabilities
WASHINTON, D.C. (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI-6) are introducing legislation to expand access to home and community-based services for older adults, people with disabilities, and injured workers while increasing pay and improving benefits for the caregivers who provide this […]
Calls by Tennessee veterans double after expansion of VA healthcare benefits
More than 100,000 veterans in Tennessee may have been exposed to toxic substances during their military service and could be eligible for newly expanded healthcare benefits, according to the state’s department of veteran’s services. In August, President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law, expanding Veterans Administration benefits for men and women who were […] The post Calls by Tennessee veterans double after expansion of VA healthcare benefits appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MilitaryTimes
New VA initiative helped house more than 40K vets last year
Veterans Affairs staffers helped move more than 40,000 veterans into permanent housing last year, surpassing their goal and establishing new pathways to help individuals in need, officials announced today. Eleven months ago, VA Secretary Denis McDonough announced plans to place 38,000 veterans facing significant financial hardship and housing problems into...
Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report shows increase in health disparities
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The latest Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report, which was released on Thursday, showed disparities between white and Black outcomes for new mothers. According to the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH), the Mississippi Mortality Review Committee (MMRC) is statutorily tasked with investigating maternal deaths to identify opportunities for improvement and make recommendations for […]
qhubonews.com
The Biden-Harris Administration is expanding access to capital and providing additional aid to small businesses
From its first day in office, the Biden-Harris Administration has focused on helping the nation’s businesses recover from the economic impact of the pandemic and grow. Last week, the Census Bureau released data that showed that over the last two years Americans have applied to start 10.5 million new businesses, making 2021 and 2022 the strongest two years on record for new business applications. With unemployment at a record low and the two strongest years of job creation in our history, this is just the latest confirmation that the President’s economic plan is working to build our economy from the bottom up and middle out.
Record 16.3 million seek health coverage through 'Obamacare'
WASHINGTON (AP) — A record 16.3 million people sought health insurance through the Affordable Care Act this year, double the number covered when the marketplaces first launched nearly a decade ago, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. More than 3 million new members joined the marketplace, also known as “Obamacare,” according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The government worked with nonprofit groups and invested in program specialists who helped to sign people up in low-income, immigrant, Black and Latino communities to enroll more people, said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “We made unprecedented investments to expand our enrollment organization footprint into nearly every county in the country and targeted the hardest to reach communities,” she said.
Essence
Apprenticeships Are The Answer To Advancing Black Workforce, New Data Says
For those without four-year college degrees, skilled trade work is a key pathway to family sustaining careers according to a new report from OneTen Coalition. Many may not realize it, but trade work can lead to incredibly lucrative careers and new data says the sector is the way to economic prosperity.
Ocean County Leader Wants More Federal Aid From Washington
OCEAN COUNTY – This year’s Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners wants more federal aid from Washington and so he wrote to President Joseph Biden to request it. Commissioner Joseph H. Vicari, who is the longest serving county commissioner in the state, was recently sworn in...
waste360.com
New Federal Food Donation Law Seen as Welcome and Overdue
Food manufacturers, retailers, restaurants, farmers, and schools now have reason to let go of a fear many of them have long harbored: a fear of litigation if they donate their surplus food. The Food Donation Improvement Act (FDIA), signed into law December 2022, amends the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act, which was intended to encourage food donation, but had some glitches. A big one was ambiguous language explaining the rules around donation.
Housing justice advocates weigh in on White House plan to bolster tenant protections
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Amid rising rents nationally and people still struggling to maintain housing, the White House released a series of non-binding guidelines Wednesday in an effort to connect renters to affordable housing and direct agencies to bolster tenant protections. In the “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights,” the Biden-Harris Administration outlined efforts to address fair leasing, […] The post Housing justice advocates weigh in on White House plan to bolster tenant protections appeared first on Nevada Current.
MedicalXpress
New study provides comprehensive overview of US public health workforce
After a decades-long decline—both in terms of financial investment and the overall size of the workforce—the COVID-19 pandemic prompted increased attention and funding for America's public health systems. This response is typical of the "neglect, panic, repeat" approach to public health that has been occurring for over a century, according to a new report from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health (SPH) and several collaborators.
