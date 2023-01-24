Read full article on original website
KEYC
An introduction to Minnesota Valley Action Council and how they’re helping our community
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC) is a community action agency helping those in need secure affordable housing, viable transportation, employment and training for employment, as well as creating educational opportunities for children. Established in 1965 under the Equal Opportunity Act, MVAC serves the people of Region Nine in Southern Minnesota.
KEYC
‘State of Ag’ survey available until Feb. 17
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the Agriculture Industry in Southern Minnesota are asked to take a survey on the state of ag. GreenSeam and Minnesota State University, Mankato have partnered to get a better understanding of the community. Survey facilitators say anyone directly or indirectly working near the...
KIMT
Accident involving Forest City teacher and students on the way to Mason City
FOREST CITY, Iowa – Forest City Community School District says no one was injured in a Wednesday morning accident involving a teacher and two students. The School District sys a high school teachers and two students were involved in an accident on the way from Forest City to Mason City.
KEYC
Minneopa State Park is preparing for its annual candlelight hike in February
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hikers will gather at the Group Camp in the park to embark on a nighttime hike lit by luminaries along the trail. The hike is less than a mile long and is meant to be accessible to any skill level. Staff at Minneopa Park says the annual hike is meant to create a winter-time tradition.
KEYC
School districts are coming together creating their 2023 legislative platforms for the upcoming session in Minnesota legislature
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Walz’ budget will include a more than $700 million general funding boost for public schools over the next two years. For area school districts, this means different things. “You know, here in St. Peter, we do have a slightly declining enrollment right now and...
KEYC
Visit Mankato is preparing for the Governor’s Fishing Opener to be held in the area this May
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While the lakes may not look like it now, in just a few short months the ice will give way and countless hopeful anglers will fill the open waters. Last August, Governor Tim Walz announced that Madison Lake and the greater Mankato area would play host to the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener, and local organizations are already hard at work preparing for a slate of events to welcome anglers once the weather warms up.
KEYC
The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is looking for foster families for their anticipated busy kitten season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BENCHS expects to have an uptick in need around the end of February, and are hoping to find volunteers to foster kittens and puppies when the time comes. ”We do have to take in those animals that come in from impound first. So if they go...
KEYC
State-run COVID-19 testing sites to close
A new study released by Minnesota State University, Mankato showed the university's economic impact on the region is just shy of a $1 billion.
KEYC
This week’s Golden Apple recipient: Nicole Lecy
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Golden Apple Award recipient is an Art teacher from Nicollet Public School. For the Last 14 years, Nicole Lecy has been teaching art at Nicollet Public Schools. She sees students from kindergarten all the way to 12th grade. “In a small school, we...
KEYC
Decluttering 101: Learn to make life easier
Fairmont's Community Center has been a long developing project in the community, and the project has remained at the forefront for seven years. Many area pharmacies are no longer open 24 hours a day, leaving a gap for those needing to fill their prescription.
KEYC
A downed light pole briefly impacts traffic on Madison Ave.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Public Works says a vehicle struck and knocked down a light pole on Madison Avenue near Long St. around 3 p.m. this afternoon. First responders and public works quickly cleaned up the scene, removing the pole and covering up exposed wires. No word on any injuries.
KEYC
City of Mankato to residents - Help us help you: Garbage and recycling container tips
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the heavy snow, proper placement of garbage and recycling carts is important. Carts placed in the street can become road obstacles for motorists and also make it difficult for snowplows to clear roads of snow quickly and efficiently. When placing carts for garbage and recycling...
KEYC
A way we can all make a difference, donating blood
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - January is National Blood Donation Month, and as most of us know, and officials say the beginning of the year is the most challenging time to recruit blood donors. One in seven patients that go to a hospital will need a blood transfusion, but only 3% of the public gives blood.
KEYC
Focusing on wellness
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Wellness Collective is a nonprofit dedicated to the belief that “wellness” should not be a luxury available to only a few. It is fundamental to human health and happiness. As such, it should be widely accessible. The Wellness Collective service providers...
KEYC
Portion of East Cherry St. to close temporarily for sewer repairs
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here’s a heads-up for motorists traveling along East Cherry Street. Starting at 10 a.m., today, a portion of E. Cherry St., between S. 4th St. and S. Broad St., will be temporarily closed for a sanitary sewer repair. The road is expected to reopen by...
KEYC
Drummers partners with Mending Spirits for adoption event
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Winter can be a difficult time for many, but it can be exceptionally difficult for our furry friends. Animal shelters and rescue organizations said that the cold winter months can be hard on animals in need of a home, and that their constant need for volunteers and resources only accelerates in the winter months.
KEYC
MSU Mankato economic impact estimated at more than $827 million
Fairmont city council votes to kick-start community center project. Fairmont's Community Center has been a long developing project in the community, and the project has remained at the forefront for seven years.
KEYC
BENCHS looking for future kitten fosters
A new study released by Minnesota State University, Mankato showed the university's economic impact on the region is just shy of a $1 billion. As the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a slow close, testing sites across Minnesota are planning on closing this week.
KEYC
MCHS to fill pharmacy gap
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many area pharmacies are no longer open 24 hours a day, leaving a gap for those needing to fill their prescription. In response, the Mayo Clinic Health System has installed InstyMed machines in all their regional hospitals to access their prescriptions 24/7. These machines hold the...
KEYC
West wins Big Nine Conference Meet
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mount Kato was home to the Big Nine Alpine Ski Meet Monday afternoon. Mankato West won the boys team title for the 12th straight year.
