ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

An introduction to Minnesota Valley Action Council and how they’re helping our community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC) is a community action agency helping those in need secure affordable housing, viable transportation, employment and training for employment, as well as creating educational opportunities for children. Established in 1965 under the Equal Opportunity Act, MVAC serves the people of Region Nine in Southern Minnesota.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

‘State of Ag’ survey available until Feb. 17

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the Agriculture Industry in Southern Minnesota are asked to take a survey on the state of ag. GreenSeam and Minnesota State University, Mankato have partnered to get a better understanding of the community. Survey facilitators say anyone directly or indirectly working near the...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Visit Mankato is preparing for the Governor’s Fishing Opener to be held in the area this May

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While the lakes may not look like it now, in just a few short months the ice will give way and countless hopeful anglers will fill the open waters. Last August, Governor Tim Walz announced that Madison Lake and the greater Mankato area would play host to the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener, and local organizations are already hard at work preparing for a slate of events to welcome anglers once the weather warms up.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

State-run COVID-19 testing sites to close

A new study released by Minnesota State University, Mankato showed the university’s economic impact on the region is just shy of a $1 billion. KEYC News Now Tuesday night forecast. KEYC News Now Tuesday Night Forecast 1/24/2023. Updated: 19 hours ago. KEYC News Now at 5 Recording. Fairmont city...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

This week’s Golden Apple recipient: Nicole Lecy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Golden Apple Award recipient is an Art teacher from Nicollet Public School. For the Last 14 years, Nicole Lecy has been teaching art at Nicollet Public Schools. She sees students from kindergarten all the way to 12th grade. “In a small school, we...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Decluttering 101: Learn to make life easier

Fairmont’s Community Center has been a long developing project in the community, and the project has remained at the forefront for seven years. Many area pharmacies are no longer open 24 hours a day, leaving a gap for those needing to fill their prescription. Updated: 9 hours ago. Just...
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

A downed light pole briefly impacts traffic on Madison Ave.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Public Works says a vehicle struck and knocked down a light pole on Madison Avenue near Long St. around 3 p.m. this afternoon. First responders and public works quickly cleaned up the scene, removing the pole and covering up exposed wires. No word on any injuries.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

A way we can all make a difference, donating blood

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - January is National Blood Donation Month, and as most of us know, and officials say the beginning of the year is the most challenging time to recruit blood donors. One in seven patients that go to a hospital will need a blood transfusion, but only 3% of the public gives blood.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Focusing on wellness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Wellness Collective is a nonprofit dedicated to the belief that “wellness” should not be a luxury available to only a few. It is fundamental to human health and happiness. As such, it should be widely accessible. The Wellness Collective service providers...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Portion of East Cherry St. to close temporarily for sewer repairs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here’s a heads-up for motorists traveling along East Cherry Street. Starting at 10 a.m., today, a portion of E. Cherry St., between S. 4th St. and S. Broad St., will be temporarily closed for a sanitary sewer repair. The road is expected to reopen by...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Drummers partners with Mending Spirits for adoption event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Winter can be a difficult time for many, but it can be exceptionally difficult for our furry friends. Animal shelters and rescue organizations said that the cold winter months can be hard on animals in need of a home, and that their constant need for volunteers and resources only accelerates in the winter months.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

BENCHS looking for future kitten fosters

A new study released by Minnesota State University, Mankato showed the university’s economic impact on the region is just shy of a $1 billion. As the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a slow close, testing sites across Minnesota are planning on closing this week. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MCHS to fill pharmacy gap

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many area pharmacies are no longer open 24 hours a day, leaving a gap for those needing to fill their prescription. In response, the Mayo Clinic Health System has installed InstyMed machines in all their regional hospitals to access their prescriptions 24/7. These machines hold the...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

West wins Big Nine Conference Meet

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mount Kato was home to the Big Nine Alpine Ski Meet Monday afternoon. Mankato West won the boys team title for the 12th straight year.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy