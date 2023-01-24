Read full article on original website
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ To Open In Orlando
The Orlando location will join 5 other Florida Crave locations
407area.com
Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma
Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
fox35orlando.com
Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home
WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
Orlando hosts Sick Week kickoff!
SICK WEEK 2023 is announced!Photo byOverdrive Gear Vendors. If you live in the central Florida area it is likely you have been enjoying the best weather of the year so far! When the weather is favorable, without the rain and humidity of summer, it makes you want to get outside and enjoy it. For people who love Motorsports, this is one of the best times of the year to see and experience car events, with Orlando kicking off one of the newest and most exciting out there!
WDW News Today
Guest Already Trespassed from Disney World Sneaks Back Into Magic Kingdom Without Tickets, Steals Cellphones and More
A man was arrested for stealing a visitor’s iPhone in what Disney suspected was connected to a pickpocketing ring after a small group of people snuck into the Magic Kingdom without buying tickets, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. Victor Alfonso Diaz was arrested and charged with...
Disney on Ice returns to Amway for 2023 with magic of Frozen and Encanto
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney On Ice returns to the Amway Center for 2023 with an all-new magical adventure featuring two of Disney’s most famous films, Frozen and Encanto. This May, audiences can enjoy world-class ice skating and aerial acrobatics as they sing along to their favorite songs from the movies.
mynews13.com
Orlando physical education teacher turns video game into real-life workout
ORLANDO, Fla. — A school principal nominated A+ Teacher Sean Paino, saying he's an amazing physical education instructor who makes learning fun and creates opportunities for students to thrive. What You Need To Know. Sean Paino is a teacher at Baldwin Park Elementary in Orlando. His physical education course...
mynews13.com
Disney sets opening date for Toy Story Land’s BBQ restaurant
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney World has set an opening date for Roundup Rodeo BBQ, the new “Toy Story”inspired restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on March 23. The restaurant is located in Toy Story Land and...
SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to feature concerts by En Vogue, Ludacris and more
SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off next week, and besides hundreds of tastes from around the world on offer, there will be plenty of live music from big headliners. The likes of En Vogue, Ludacris, Collective Soul, Don "American Pie" McLean and boy-bander Joey Fatone are among the first batch of weekend headliners announced. Here's the lineup so far, and the theme park promises more acts will be added in the coming weeks: Saturday, Feb. 4: En Vogue Sunday, Feb. 5: REO Speedwagon ...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport exploring new ways to move passengers through Terminal C
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Significant renovations may come to Orlando International Airport's Terminal C after travelers say the walking is too much to bear. Moving walkways have been suggested, but the airport says the corridors may not be wide enough to accommodate such improvements. Until then, airport officials say they...
Orlando City Council votes on new rules and restrictions on downtown nightlife
The majority of the bar owners and workers present for public comment were squarely against the proposed measures
Inside the Magic
Universal Guest Suffers “Embarrassing” Injury on Ride
Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions that bring in millions of Guests. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure house attractions like Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Revenge of the Mummy, The Flight of the Hippogriff, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, all of which can be experienced in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
WESH
Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
Orlando nonprofit provides housing to help newly released felons transition back into society
ORLANDO, Fla. — A local nonprofit now has a sixth home to help recently released felons transition back into society. S&D Enterprises opened a men-only home in the Parramore neighborhood near Orange Blossom Trail. The CEO told Channel 9 that the house was abandoned and used by squatters and...
businessobserverfl.com
Orlando builder buys 25 acres in region, plans 242-unit community
An Orlando-based homebuilder with an office in Tampa, Park Square Homes, has acquired 25 acres in Babcock Ranch, a solar-powered master-planned community northeast of Fort Myers. The sale price for the site wasn’t disclosed. Park Square Homes, according to a statement, plans to build 242 town homes on the...
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando’s hottest new restaurants, according to Yelp
The foodies have spoken. Here's a list of the newest and hottest restaurants and cocktail bars now open in Orlando, according to Yelpers. From ramen to pizza to Filipino ice cream and more, there's a ton of great reasons to be hungry in Orlando right now. Sampaguita. 5 out of...
Bay News 9
Winter Garden baker manages big business success amid gripping inflation, staff shortage
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — On a busy day at Beneficial Breads in downtown Winter Garden, baker and business owner Colin Reichardt can scarcely be seen for all his bustling about. It almost seems as if he's in all places at once — he greets customers, works the register, checks the oven, tests the bread, and even manages the HVAC technician.
orlandoweekly.com
This Mediterranean-style home with a custom courtyard pool and spa is now on the market in Orlando
A Mediterranean-inspired home complete with a courtyard pool, spa and plenty of custom features is now for sale in Orlando. The home, located at 9809 Covent Garden Drive in Lake Nona Golf Country Club, is 4,006 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Being sold by Danielle Burr and Cristina Aguirre Colasanti of Acg Homes, the estate is listed at $1,850,000.
