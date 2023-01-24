ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma

Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
fox35orlando.com

Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home

WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Orlando hosts Sick Week kickoff!

SICK WEEK 2023 is announced!Photo byOverdrive Gear Vendors. If you live in the central Florida area it is likely you have been enjoying the best weather of the year so far! When the weather is favorable, without the rain and humidity of summer, it makes you want to get outside and enjoy it. For people who love Motorsports, this is one of the best times of the year to see and experience car events, with Orlando kicking off one of the newest and most exciting out there!
mynews13.com

Orlando physical education teacher turns video game into real-life workout

ORLANDO, Fla. — A school principal nominated A+ Teacher Sean Paino, saying he's an amazing physical education instructor who makes learning fun and creates opportunities for students to thrive. What You Need To Know. Sean Paino is a teacher at Baldwin Park Elementary in Orlando. His physical education course...
Orlando Weekly

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to feature concerts by En Vogue, Ludacris and more

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off next week, and besides hundreds of tastes from around the world on offer, there will be plenty of live music from big headliners. The likes of En Vogue, Ludacris, Collective Soul, Don "American Pie" McLean and boy-bander Joey Fatone are among the first batch of weekend headliners announced. Here's the lineup so far, and the theme park promises more acts will be added in the coming weeks: Saturday, Feb. 4: En Vogue Sunday, Feb. 5: REO Speedwagon ...
Inside the Magic

Universal Guest Suffers “Embarrassing” Injury on Ride

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions that bring in millions of Guests. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure house attractions like Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Revenge of the Mummy, The Flight of the Hippogriff, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, all of which can be experienced in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
Evan Crosby

10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
WESH

Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
businessobserverfl.com

Orlando builder buys 25 acres in region, plans 242-unit community

An Orlando-based homebuilder with an office in Tampa, Park Square Homes, has acquired 25 acres in Babcock Ranch, a solar-powered master-planned community northeast of Fort Myers. The sale price for the site wasn’t disclosed. Park Square Homes, according to a statement, plans to build 242 town homes on the...
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando’s hottest new restaurants, according to Yelp

The foodies have spoken. Here's a list of the newest and hottest restaurants and cocktail bars now open in Orlando, according to Yelpers. From ramen to pizza to Filipino ice cream and more, there's a ton of great reasons to be hungry in Orlando right now. Sampaguita. 5 out of...
orlandoweekly.com

This Mediterranean-style home with a custom courtyard pool and spa is now on the market in Orlando

A Mediterranean-inspired home complete with a courtyard pool, spa and plenty of custom features is now for sale in Orlando. The home, located at 9809 Covent Garden Drive in Lake Nona Golf Country Club, is 4,006 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Being sold by Danielle Burr and Cristina Aguirre Colasanti of Acg Homes, the estate is listed at $1,850,000.
