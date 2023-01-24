Pensacola-area preps: District soccer, District weightlifting and basketball results for Jan. 23-28

Note: Is your team missing from the roundup? Be sure to update your MaxPreps page regularly or file stats to the PNJ via email or phone .

Patrick Bernadeau can be reached at pbernadeau@gannett.com or 850-503-3828.

Here's a roundup of the high school sports results reported for the week of Jan 23-28, 2023:

SATURDAY

Boys Soccer

District 1-6A semifinals

No. 1 Gulf Breeze 4, No. 4 Pace 0

Scoring two goals in each half, the Dolphins cruised to a shutout win against the Patriots from Ashton Brosnaham Park.

Carson Dahlem posted two goals while Peyton Tatro and Will Woodward each had a goal and an assist for Gulf Breeze (17-2-1), who has captured its last eight matches. Colin Troxell added an assist. Sam Linkous needed just one save to record a clean sheet.

Pace finishes the season at 6-11-2.

No. 2 Tate 8, No. 3 Navarre 1

Caleb Wise exploded for six goals while Jace Fryman and Levi Penfold each added a score to lift the Aggies to a blowout win against the Raiders.

Tyler Clarker posted four assists for the victors. Stats were unavailable for Navarre, who ended the season at 2-12-4.

Tate (10-2-3) faces No. 1 Gulf Breeze at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the District 1-6A title.

District Girls Soccer: Pace squeezes past haunting foe Navarre on the road, moves to 1-6A Final

Boys Basketball

Florida High 68, Gulf Breeze 60

It took one of the best teams in the state to take down the Dolphins as they had their 11-game winning streak snapped to the Seminoles in Tallahassee.

Gulf Breeze (18-2) held a one-point lead with 1 minutes, 8 seconds left in regulation, but could not hold on.

Anthony Robinson poured in 28 points to lead Florida High, who is ranked 13th overall in the state. Jack Banks led the Dolphins with 17 points.

Gulf Breeze is host to Fairhope (Ala.) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

West Florida 75, Pensacola Catholic 48

The Jaguars snapped a four-game skid following a dominant performance at home against the Crusaders. Stats were unavailable.

West Florida (10-13) plays at 6 p.m. Monday at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy. Pensacola Catholic (8-14) visits Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

L.E.A.D. Academy 72, Central 42

The Lions outscored the Jaguars by 12 points in both the second and fourth quarters en route to a road win.

Kyle Shirley had 30 points to pace L.E.A.D. Academy (11-12). Additionally for the visitors, Matthew Meyn put in his 1,000th career point. Stats were unavailable for Central (5-17), who plays at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Pensacola Christian Academy. On the same day, the Lions look to get to the .500 mark at home against Paxton.

Girls Weightlifting: Booker T. Washington’s Audiffred, Miller win titles at District 1-2A meet

Destin 54, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 50

The Stingrays suffered its second loss in their last three games following a road defeat to the Sharks. Stats were unavailable.

LPCA dropped to 12-3 this season.

Girls Basketball

Central 57, L.E.A.D. Academy 46

Alternating between wins and losses through their last nine games, the Jaguars returned to the win column following a home victory against the Lions.

The hosts established control in the contest with a 20-9 third quarter.

Autumn Boutwell (18 points), Lakin Mathews (16 points) and Alexandra Hatcher (14 points) each scored in double figures for Central (12-10). Stats were unavailable for L.E.A.D. Academy, who closed the regular season at 16-7.

The Jaguars are host to Laurel Hill in a District 1-1A quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

FRIDAY

Girls Soccer

District 1-6A semifinals

No. 1 Gulf Breeze 2, No. 4 Tate 0

The Dolphins’ quest for a district three-peat is still alive following a shutout win against the Aggies at Bennett C. Russell Stadium.

Gulf Breeze received goals from Meredith Pugh and Ava Matherne. Pugh also had an assist, as did Lena McDonald.

Tate marched until district unbeaten in its last six matches, but the team ended the season at 6-8-3. With wins in their last four matches, the Dolphins (14-2-1) will place No. 2 Pace for the district title at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Navarre.

District 1-5A semifinal

No. 5 Fort Walton Beach 0, No. 1 Escambia 0 (FWB wins in PKs 4-2)

High aspirations were met with cruel disappointment as the Gators were downed at home to the Vikings in penalties. Stats were unavailable.

For the first time in program history, Escambia (13-4-1) now turns its attention to state playoffs as the team is in line for an at-large bid. The team is ranked fourth in Region 1-5A.

District 1-3A semifinal

No. 1 Pensacola Catholic 3, No. 4 Walton 1

Yana Penzone, Jordan Bartlinski and Ella Cage each scored to lift the host Crusaders past the Braves at Gorecki-LeBeau Stadium. Bartlinski added two assists while Bartlinski had one of her own.

Lily Rodriguez posted five saves in net to collect the victory.

Pensacola Catholic (13-3-3) now has a chance for payback. The top-seed will face No. 2 North Bay Haven Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the district title. The Buccaneers defeated the Crusaders in last season’s District 1-3A Final.

Boys Basketball

Pine Forest 74, Booker T. Washington 66

The Eagles capped their regular season with possibly their finest performance to this point after defeating the Wildcats on the road.

Pine Forest (12-11) got 27 points, five rebounds and six steals from senior guard Joshua Whitehurst. Ozell Purifoy added 21 points. Jordyn Buchanan had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Booker T. Washington.

Next up for the Eagles is the District 1-5A tournament, which begins in the second week of February. The Wildcats play at 7 p.m. Monday at Choctaw.

Milton 58, Escambia 47

Outscoring the visitors 25-12 in the second and third quarters, the Panthers picked up a home win against the Gators. Stats were unavailable.

Escambia (7-9) plays at 7 p.m. Monday at Pace. Milton (6-15) next takes the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Niceville.

Navarre 36, Pace 34

The Raiders used a 16-12 fourth quarter to escape with a slim road victory against the Patriots. Stats were unavailable.

With wins in its last three games, Navarre (9-13) is host to Pensacola at 7 p.m. Monday. Pace (10-11) has dropped its last games.

Jay 63, Central 19

After pulling away late in their last meeting, the Royals blasted the Jaguars at home in the rematch. Stats were unavailable.

Central’s (5-16) three-game winning streak came to an end. Riding a 10-game winning streak, Jay (16-3) is host to Chipley in a matchup of teams ranked in the top eight of Class 1R.

Pensacola Christian Academy 76, East Hill Christian 66

The Warriors rebounded from a loss on Thursday with a 10-point win at home against the Eagles. Stats were unavailable.

PCA (15-6) is host to Central at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. On the same day, East Hill Christian (1-14) plays at Calvary Christian Academy.

West Florida Baptist Academy 67, Aletheia Christian Academy 12

The Conquerors rolled to their third win in four games after walloping the Lions at home. Stats were unavailable.

West Florida Baptist Academy (15-7) plays at 6:30 p.m. Monday at home against Central Christian (Ala.). On the same day, Aletheia Christian Academy visits Gulf Pointe Latin.

Baker 66, Northview 39

The Chiefs struggled to keep pace with the Gators on the road. Stats were unavailable.

Northview (0-15) plays its regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Tuesday at W.S. Neal (Ala.).

Girls Basketball

Pensacola 51, Gulf Breeze 49

The Tigers ended their regular season with wins in three of its final four games following a narrow road win against the Dolphins. Stats were unavailable.

Pensacola (10-11) is host to Bay at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a District 1-4A quarterfinal. With losses in its last four games, Gulf Breeze (11-11) also plays on Tuesday in a District 1-6A quarterfinal at Pace.

Rocky Bayou Christian 54, Tate 10

The Aggies winless this season following a road loss to the Knights. Taylor Malone had eight points to lead Tate (0-11), who plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a District 1-6A quarterfinal at Niceville.

THURSDAY

Boys Soccer

District 1-6A quarterfinal

No. 4 Pace 1, No. 5 Milton 0

Defeating their third victory against the Panthers this season, the Patriots moved on with a shutout home win. Pace outscored Milton 5-0 in their three matchups.

Stats were unavailable.

Improving their record to 6-10-2 this season, the Patriots play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gulf Breeze, the top seed in the tournament. The Panthers end the season at 2-11-4.

District Soccer Preview: Breaking down each district as the postseason begins Wednesday

District 1-5A quarterfinals

No. 4 Booker T. Washington 1, No. 5 Escambia 0

Eight days prior to their quarterfinal tilt, the Wildcats hammered the Gators 6-0 in what proved to be a district preview. The rematch was significantly closer, but Booker T. Washington maintained the upper hand with a shutout win from Emmitt Smith Field.

Assisted by Evan McManus, Kyle Hunnicutt scored the match’s only goal in the first half. Ethan Koivu made eight saves to collect the clean sheet.

The Wildcats (8-5-3) will face top-seeded Arnold 7:30 p.m. Monday. Escambia ends the season at 9-6-4.

No. 3 Choctaw 8, No. 6 Pine Forest 0

The Eagles capped its 2022-23 campaign following a shutout loss to the Indians from Escambia High School. Stats were unavailable.

Pine Forest finished the season at 0-11.

District 1-4A quarterfinals

No. 3 West Florida 7, No. 6 Gadsden County 4

With four players putting balls in the back of the net, West Florida put up a season-high scoring output during a home win over Gadsden County.

Viktor Tran and Jackson Clarke led the way for the higher-seeded Jaguars. Tran posted a hat trick while Clarke notched seven points thanks to two goals and three assists. Tyrin Joiner and Cody Carmody each added a goal. Reynaldo Portugal contributed two assists while Dakota Vann added another.

West Florida takes on No. 2 South Walton in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 4 Bay 2, No. 5 Pensacola 1

The Tigers were eliminated from the postseason after falling to the Tornadoes from Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City.

Cooper Nolen put Pensacola on the board after finishing a pass from Clayton Nolen in the first half. Ever Argueta-Matute and Ahmed Abdelhai each scored for Bay.

Zachary Peterson had seven saves in goal for the Tigers, who finished the season at 5-8-3.

District 1-3A quarterfinal

No. 3 Pensacola Catholic 8, No. 6 Bozeman 0

The Crusaders had zero trouble in a home win against the Bucks. Stats were unavailable.

Pensacola Catholic moves on to play No. 2 North Bay Haven Academy at 6 p.m. Monday in Panama City.

Boys Basketball

Tate 68, Pine Forest 59

The Aggies captured their third win in a row following a home triumph against the Eagles. Tate trailed 34-29 at halftime before outscoring Pine Forest 39-25 in the second half.

Stats were unavailable.

PNJ's Basketball Leaderboard: Escambia, Santa Rosa county stat leaders approaching February

After dropping back-to-back games, the Eagles (11-11) play their regular-season finale at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Booker T. Washington. The Aggies (14-4) face Escambia at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of a three-game homestand.

Gulf Breeze 61, Pace 39

Winning every quarter against their Santa Rosa County foe, the Dolphins extended their winning streak to 11 games following a home win against the Patriots.

Gulf Breeze (18-1) was up six points at the end of the first quarter before seizing control with a 16-5 second quarter. Stats were unavailable.

Dropping its last two games, Pace (10-10) is host to Navarre at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Gulf Breeze plays at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Florida High.

Booker T. Washington 53, Niceville 29

The Wildcats cruised to a home win over the Eagles. Jordyn Buchanan led the home team with 26 points, including a 10-for-10 night from the free-throw line.

Leading 10-8 at the end of the first quarter, Booker T. Washington (15-4) widened its cushion thanks to a 16-3 second quarter. The hosts later won the fourth by a 15-6 margin.

Escambia 66, West Florida 57

Spearheaded by Tyquan Gilchrist’s offensive outburst, the Gators avoided a three-game skid with a home win over the Jaguars.

Gilchrist scorched the nets to the tune of 30 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field. He was 3 of 6 from three-point territory and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Malachi Johnson added 12 points.

Stats were unavailable for West Florida (9-13), who looks to end a four-game slide at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy. Later that night, Escambia (7-8) plays at Milton.

Navarre 57, Milton 51

Despite losing the fourth quarter 22-19, the Raiders hung on for a tight road victory against the Panthers. Stats were unavailable.

Navarre (8-13) has won three of its last four games while Milton (5-15) has dropped its last four.

Jay 70, Northview 21

The Royals cruised to their ninth-straight win after pounding the Chiefs at home. Stats were unavailable.

Jay (15-3) is host to Central at 7 p.m. Friday. Earlier on that day, Northview (0-13) plays at Baker.

Central 46, Baker 36

Lifted by a huge fourth quarter, the host Jaguars sprinted past the Gators to claim their third consecutive victory. Central (5-15) outscored Baker 19-9 in the final eight minutes.

Stats were unavailable.

Crestview 56, Pensacola 41

Held to 11 points in the first half, the Tigers struggled to keep pace with the Bulldogs. Stats were unavailable.

Pensacola (5-17) plays at 7 p.m. Monday at Navarre.

L.E.A.D. Academy 64, East Hill Christian 37

The Lions made seven wins in their last eight games after crushing the Eagles at home. Stats were unavailable.

L.E.A.D. Academy (10-12) plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Central. East Hill Christian (1-13) returns to the road at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Calvary Christian Academy.

Girls Basketball

Navarre 42, Milton 36

The Raiders closed the regular season with a home win against the Panthers. Stats were unavailable.

The two teams will meet again in a District 1-6A quarterfinal at Navarre (14-8). Milton (9-12) is host to Escambia at 6 p.m. Friday in its regular-season finale.

Pine Forest 53, Crestview 50

The Eagles finished the regular season with wins in seven of their last nine games following a narrow home victory against the Bulldogs. Despite being outscored in each of the final three quarters, the home team held on after winning the first quarter 16-9.

Stats were unavailable.

Pine Forest (14-10) next prepares for the District 1-5A tournament. The team will receive a quarterfinal bye as the No. 2 seed.

Pensacola Christian Academy 39, Central 28

The Warriors jumped out of the gates en route to a double-digit home victory over the Jaguars. PCA led 24-11 at the end of the first half. Stats were unavailable.

Central (11-9) is host to L.E.A.D. Academy at 6 p.m. Saturday. Pensacola Christian Academy ends the regular season at 11-6.

WEDNESDAY

Girls Soccer

District 1-4A quarterfinals

No. 2 West Florida 12, No. 7 Godby 0

The Jaguars set a program record for most goals in a match in a home clobbering of the Cougars. Stats were unavailable.

West Florida (9-4-3) moves to play No. 3 Bay at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

No. 5 Wakulla 2, No. 4 Pensacola 0

The Tigers’ season came to an end after a shutout to the Tornadoes.

The visitors scored both of their goals in the second half. Stats were unavailable.

Bay moves on to face No. 1 South Walton at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Pensacola closes its 2022-23 campaign at 1-11.

PNJ's Soccer Leaderboard: Escambia, Santa Rosa county stat leaders entering districts

District 1-5A quarterfinal

No. 5 Fort Walton Beach 2, No. 4 Booker T. Washington 0

The Wildcats’ postseason hopes took a damaging blow after they were upset by the Vikings at Emmitt Smith Field.

Senior goalkeeper Emma Wilmoth had five saves in the loss.

Booker T. Washington entered the week ranked eighth in Region 1-5A, but on the outside looking in for an at-large bid. Meanwhile, after capturing its second win of the season, Fort Walton Beach plays top-seeded Escambia at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Shutout in their last two games, the Wildcats’ record dropped to 10-6-1 this season.

District 1-6A quarterfinal

No. 4 Tate 8, No. 5 Milton 1

Behind six second-half goals, the Aggies advanced to the semifinals following a home win against the Panthers. Stats were unavailable.

Tate is unbeaten in its last six matches and improved its record to 6-7-3 this season. Entering the tournament ranked 14th in Region 1-6A, the Aggies face No. 1 Gulf Breeze at 7 p.m. Friday from Navarre High School.

Milton finished the season at 2-11-3.

Girls Weightlifting

District 1-3A meet

With six different girls winning their respective weight class, Pace captured district titles in both traditional and Olympic competition from Niceville High School.

The Patriots won the traditional portion of the day with a total score of 75 points. They followed that with a 76-point effort in Olympic action. Navarre was the district runner-up as the Raiders put up 65 points in each event.

Leading the way for Pace was Madison Misleh at the 183-pound weight class. Setting a personal record with 210-pound lift in the bench press, the senior was one of five Patriots to sweep wins in both events. She was joined by Dyamond Dixon (unlimited), Shannon Bryan (129), Kalia Corbridge (101) and Kendall Wise (169) in that regard. Additionally, Lani Bennett (110) captured the district title in Olympic.

Elsewhere, in its first district meet in Class 3A, Milton fourth in both traditional (26) and Olympic (29).

Dana Tolleson (199) claimed a district title in the Olympic event while Lily Priddy (119) took home the traditional crown.

Boys Basketball

Tate 70, West Florida 59

Earning separation early, the Aggies knocked off the Jaguars on the road for their third straight victory.

Tate (13-4) enjoyed an 18-11 at the end of the first quarter. The margin stayed at seven entering halftime before the visitors opened up a 48-38 cushion after three quarters. Stats were unavailable.

Dropping its last three contests, West Florida (9-12) plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Escambia. Thirty minutes prior, the Aggies tip off at home against Pine Forest.

Jay 64, Destin 51

The Royals used a 24-17 third quarter en route to a home victory against the Sharks.

The hosts were up 26-19 at halftime before doubling their advantage eight minutes later.

With wins in its last eight games, Jay (14-3) is host to Northview at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Girls Basketball

Pensacola Catholic 48, Northview 17

Adyson Adams poured in 26 points and Serenity Cundiff had 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the Crusaders to a blowout home win against Chiefs.

Stats were unavailable for Northview (1-11), who plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Jay. At the same time, Pensacola Catholic plays at Pace.

TUESDAY

Pensacola Christian Academy 82, West Florida Baptist Academy 64

Opening up a large advantage from the start, the Warriors rolled to a road win against the Conquerors. PCA jumped out to a 24-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and enjoyed a 66-43 cushion entering the fourth.

Three players scored in double figures for the visitors, led by Quincy Williams’ 27 points. The sophomore connected on 13 of 21 shots from the field. Matthew Johnson and Ethan Jarrell scored 19 and 16 points, respectively. Andrew Johnson added six points, eight rebounds, 13 assists and five steals.

Meanwhile, Joseph Fournier put up 16 points to lead the home team. Stewart Brown and Adin Fleming each had 14 points while Jayden Riley chipped in 10 points.

Pensacola Christian Academy (14-5 plays at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Walton. West Florida Baptist Academy is host to Aletheia Christian Academy at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Girls Basketball

Pensacola Christian Academy 42, West Florida Baptist Academy 31

The Warriors used a second-half surge to earn a road win against the Conquerors.

PCA outscored the home team 13-5 in the third quarter before winning the fourth by a 12-9 margin.

Tiana Mumphery had 12 points to lead West Florida Baptist Academy (11-11), who plays at 5 p.m. Monday at home against Central Christian (Ala.). Stats were unavailable for Pensacola Christian Academy. The Warriors are host to Central at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

MONDAY

Girls Basketball

Central 54, Gulf Breeze 51

Autumn Boutwell poured in 22 points to lead the Jaguars to a road win against the Dolphins. The sophomore guard went 8-for-12 shooting from the field, including a 4-for-8 mark from three-point range. Lakin Mathews and Lily Mathews each added 12 points.

Cast your vote: Who should win PNJ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21?

Stats were unavailable for Gulf Breeze (11-9), who is host to Navarre at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Jaguars return home to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against L.E.A.D. Academy.

Jay 46, Pensacola Catholic 35

The Royals used a 13-5 second quarter to come away with a home victory over the Crusaders. Stats were unavailable.

Winners of its last three games, Jay improved its record to 15-3 this season. The team ends its regular season at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Northview. With losses of three of their last four games, the Crusaders (9-10) are host to the Chiefs at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Niceville 45, Pace 39

The Patriots are 2-4 in their last six games after losing on the road against the Eagles. Stats were unavailable.

Pace (15-7) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Milton.

Boys Basketball

Bay 66, Pensacola 45

Held to four points in the second quarter, the Tigers could not make it three wins in a row following a home defeat to the Tornadoes.

Brian Harris had a team-best 23 points for Pensacola (5-16). Jakobe Fountain added 12 points.

The Tigers are host to Milton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

L.E.A.D. Academy 56, Calvary Christian Academy 22

The Lions have won six of their last seven games after hammering the Patriots at home. Stats were unavailable.

L.E.A.D. Academy (9-12) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola-area preps: District soccer, District weightlifting and basketball results for Jan. 23-28