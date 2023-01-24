Read full article on original website
BofA promotes 360 employees to managing directors in diversity push - source
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) has promoted 360 employees to managing directors, with more than 50% of them representing women and people of color, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Davos 2023: BlackRock U.S. inflows dwarf $4 billion lost in ESG backlash -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, lost around $4 billion in assets under management as a result of a political backlash against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the United States, its chief executive said.
Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking
NEW YORK — (AP) — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
Hedge against recession with bonds while piling cash into these 3 stock sectors as markets stay flat in 2023, says Northwestern Mutual's investment chief
Northwestern Mutual chief investment officer Brent Schutte explained how investors can best position themselves in a mild, brief recession.
Elliott Management's Jesse Cohn just picked his next target for an activist campaign: an ailing software giant
Elliott Management's Jesse Cohn is leading the hedge fund's latest activist campaign against tech giant Salesforce.
Zacks.com
3 Top Rated Short-Term Government Bonds for Steady Growth
Mutual funds investing in debt securities are among the most secure investment options, which provide regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to ones portfolio with a large proportion of equity, while providing dividends more frequently than individual bonds.
Salesforce Leaps On Possible Board Changes Following Activist Stake
Salesforce is said to be mulling big board changes following news that activists have taken stakes in the enterprise software group.
crowdfundinsider.com
Germany: Robo-Advisor Ginman Looks to Expand into Digital Assets
Ginman, a Germany-based Robo-advisor, is looking to expand into digital assets, according to a note from the firm. Ginman historically has focused on equities – more specifically, ETFs or exchange-traded funds. As it seeks to add digital assets as an investment option, Ginman has added Markus Pertlwieser to its...
Salesforce under siege from top activist hedge fund
Software giant Salesforce, one of the 30 stocks in the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, had a miserable 2022. Now the company is under attack from a big hedge fund that wants to shake things up at the company that owns Slack.
CoinDesk
Founders of Gemini-Owned NFT Marketplace Nifty Exchange Are Leaving the Company
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The co-founders of Gemini-ownednon-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Nifty Gateway are stepping down and leaving the crypto exchange to eventually start another company. Duncan Cock Foster, who founded Nifty Gateway with his twin brother Griffin...
Retirement Strategy: 4 More ETFs For Adding A 10% Yield To Your Portfolio
Last time, I focused on more conservative high yield strategies. Now, let's take a look at the ones that come with a little more risk.
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
streetwisereports.com
Former Investment Officer of One of the World's Largest Sovereign Wealth Funds Shares His Current Focus
While some investment companies focus solely on the bottom line, some have a much brighter goal in mind. And while money is still important to TD Veen, it is not the mission. Instead, TD Veen is a family-centered investment company with one goal in mind: to invest only in that which benefits society. We at Streetwise Reports were intrigued by TD Veen's premise, so we sat down with its chief investment officer Øyvind Schanke to learn more about TD Veen and the companies it invests in.
Blackstone (BX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BX earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
thediwire.com
LPL Expands Investor and Investment Solutions Leadership Team with Two New Hires
LPL Financial LLC, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, announced the addition of two executives to the firm’s “investor and investment solutions leadership team.“. Cory Triolo joins as executive vice president, user experience & research and Tim Checko joins as executive vice president, advisor experience. “LPL is continuing...
ambcrypto.com
Here’s why Ark Invest CEO sees potential crypto rebound
According to the CEO of cryptocurrency and technology investment firm Ark Invest, 2023 will be a defining moment for crypto assets. As financial limitations loosen and the macroeconomic outlook improves, risk-on assets such as cryptocurrencies will benefit. If the CEO of cryptocurrency and technology investment firm Ark Invest is to...
assetservicingtimes.com
BNY Mellon launches outsourced trading solution for buy-side institutions
BNY Mellon launches outsourced trading solution for buy-side institutions. BNY Mellon has launched an outsourced trading solution for buy-side institutions. This is tailored to help its clients improve trading outcomes and reduce their spending on data analytics and reporting. The offering, launched by BNY Mellon Capital Markets, will be powered...
Binance's banking partner is backing away from crypto — Signature Bank won't service digital-asset transactions below $100,000
Binance's bank transfer partner, Signature Bank, will only handle cryptocurrency transactions over $100,000 starting February, according to Bloomberg.
Latin America stocks in reversal of fortune, start year with gains in renewables, ESG shares
Oil and gas are early laggards after a strong 2022.
