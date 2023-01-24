ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
WHIO Dayton

Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking

NEW YORK — (AP) — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
WASHINGTON STATE
Zacks.com

3 Top Rated Short-Term Government Bonds for Steady Growth

Mutual funds investing in debt securities are among the most secure investment options, which provide regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to ones portfolio with a large proportion of equity, while providing dividends more frequently than individual bonds.
crowdfundinsider.com

Germany: Robo-Advisor Ginman Looks to Expand into Digital Assets

Ginman, a Germany-based Robo-advisor, is looking to expand into digital assets, according to a note from the firm. Ginman historically has focused on equities – more specifically, ETFs or exchange-traded funds. As it seeks to add digital assets as an investment option, Ginman has added Markus Pertlwieser to its...
CNN

Salesforce under siege from top activist hedge fund

Software giant Salesforce, one of the 30 stocks in the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, had a miserable 2022. Now the company is under attack from a big hedge fund that wants to shake things up at the company that owns Slack.
CoinDesk

Founders of Gemini-Owned NFT Marketplace Nifty Exchange Are Leaving the Company

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The co-founders of Gemini-ownednon-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Nifty Gateway are stepping down and leaving the crypto exchange to eventually start another company. Duncan Cock Foster, who founded Nifty Gateway with his twin brother Griffin...
AUSTIN, TX
Benzinga

Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
streetwisereports.com

Former Investment Officer of One of the World's Largest Sovereign Wealth Funds Shares His Current Focus

While some investment companies focus solely on the bottom line, some have a much brighter goal in mind. And while money is still important to TD Veen, it is not the mission. Instead, TD Veen is a family-centered investment company with one goal in mind: to invest only in that which benefits society. We at Streetwise Reports were intrigued by TD Veen's premise, so we sat down with its chief investment officer Øyvind Schanke to learn more about TD Veen and the companies it invests in.
thediwire.com

LPL Expands Investor and Investment Solutions Leadership Team with Two New Hires

LPL Financial LLC, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, announced the addition of two executives to the firm’s “investor and investment solutions leadership team.“. Cory Triolo joins as executive vice president, user experience & research and Tim Checko joins as executive vice president, advisor experience. “LPL is continuing...
ambcrypto.com

Here’s why Ark Invest CEO sees potential crypto rebound

According to the CEO of cryptocurrency and technology investment firm Ark Invest, 2023 will be a defining moment for crypto assets. As financial limitations loosen and the macroeconomic outlook improves, risk-on assets such as cryptocurrencies will benefit. If the CEO of cryptocurrency and technology investment firm Ark Invest is to...
assetservicingtimes.com

BNY Mellon launches outsourced trading solution for buy-side institutions

BNY Mellon launches outsourced trading solution for buy-side institutions. BNY Mellon has launched an outsourced trading solution for buy-side institutions. This is tailored to help its clients improve trading outcomes and reduce their spending on data analytics and reporting. The offering, launched by BNY Mellon Capital Markets, will be powered...

