Jeff Morgan and Friends, Sunday February 5, 2:30-5 p.m. NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. and BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Covenant Winery, which highlights appellation driven wines from California and Israel, kicks off its 20th anniversary celebration on Sunday, February 5th at City Winery from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in New York City with a jazz concert led by winery founder and proprietor, Jeff Morgan, and friends.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO