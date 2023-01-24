Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Griswold woman booked on Benton County warrant
(Red Oak) -- A Griswold woman was arrested on a warrant in Montgomery County Tuesday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Jessica Craddock was arrested around 6 p.m. on an active Benton County warrant for operation of a vehicle without owner's consent. Authorities say the arrest occurred in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 71.
Ringgold County Man arrested on Red Oak Police Department Warrant
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a Ringgold County man on a Red Oak Police Department Warrant on drug possession charges. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Monday evening near 4th and Valley Streets in Red Oak. During the stop, it was found that 50-year-old Darold Eugene Bredberg of Mount...
Cass County Woman arrested on Benton County Warrant
(Red Oak) On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Jessica Craddock of Griswold in the 2300 block of Highway 71. Deputies transported Craddock to the Montgomery County Jail on a Benton County Warrant for Operating a Vehicle without the owner’s consent. Craddock’s bond was set at $2,000.
nwestiowa.com
Creston man arrested for meth at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 50-year-old Creston man was arrested about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest Larchwood.
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 29-year-old Luke Sneed, of Pacific Junction, on Monday for OWI 1st Offense. Sneed posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 30-year-old Hannah Sneed, of Glenwood, on Tuesday for Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $300 cash or surety.
kttn.com
St. Joseph man arrested and accused of 8 allegations by Missouri State Highway Patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Harrison County on multiple allegations on Tuesday morning, January 24th. Thirty-year-old Jeremy Pullen was accused of felony fleeing creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to signal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, and failing to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights. He was also accused of three counts of exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.
Fatal accident in Page County
(Page Co) A Shenandoah man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Page County. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch was notified of a vehicle found in a ditch on the west side of E Avenue in the 2000 block at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Monday. An accident...
Omaha Police name person killed in crash near 38th and Cuming
One person was killed after a Wednesday afternoon crash that occurred near the area of 38th and Cuming Street.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Zachariah Matthew Boyd, 36, of Elk Horn, was arrested January 18th for Child Endangerment and OWI 1st Offense. Bond was set at $3,000. Dylan Ray Janssen, 22, of Council Bluffs, was arrested January 21st on a warrant for Violation...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man killed in single-vehicle accident in Page County
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was killed in a single vehicle accident east of Shenandoah Monday. The Page County Sherriff's Office says the PAGECOMM dispatch center was notified around 3:55 p.m. Monday of a vehicle found in the west ditch of E Avenue in the 2000 block, and a male, later identified as 25-year-old Levi Gary Glines-Racine, lying in the ditch near the vehicle.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy that distributed at least 11 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms. Gregory D. Robinson, 45, Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison...
Man found deceased in Council Bluffs structure fire
(Council Bluffs) A man was found deceased in a Council Bluffs structure fire. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 114 Blackhawk Street at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday. During the response, crews were given information that there was possibly a person trapped inside the home. Fire crews arrived finding smoke and fire coming from the house. Fire crews quickly made entry into the house to conduct search and rescue and fire extinguishment.
Adair County Arrest Report: Bridgewater woman arrested on warrant for Animal Neglect; Ames man arrested on drug charges
(Adair Co) A Bridgewater woman was arrested on two Adair County warrants with a total of ten charges of Animal Neglect with Serious Injury or Death. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Michelle Renee Evans was arrested on January 16th. She was held on $20,000 cash only bond.
kmaland.com
Fatal Council Bluffs fire under investigation
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating a deadly fire occurring Wednesday evening. Council Bluffs fire officials say firefighters were sent to a structure fire at 114 Blackhawk Street shortly before 8:50 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and fire coming from the house, and were informed that someone could be trapped inside. Firefighters quickly made entry into the house to conduct search and rescue and fire extinguishment, and found a male subject dead inside. A dog was also found dead.
Residential Fire Under Investigation in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce is asking anyone with information about a residential fire at 2439 Aspen Avenue in rural Montgomery County. In the press release, Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce stated that Fire Department personnel received a call on January 23 at around 7:00 p.m. from the owner Norman Hollesen saying he was contacted that the house burned down. Red Oak and Emerson firefighters responded to the scene and found the home destroyed.
kmaland.com
Rural Red Oak house fire under investigation
(Red Oak) -- Fire Department personnel are currently investigating a residential structure fire that occurred in rural Red Oak Monday evening. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the Red Oak Fire Department received a call around 7 p.m. from the property owner at 2439 Aspen Avenue, Norman Hollesen, stating he was advised that the house on the property had burned down. Bruce says personnel with the Red Oak and Emerson fire departments and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and found the house completely burned down.
kmaland.com
Residents continue push for Page County to adopt pipeline ordinance
(Clarinda) -- Calls for carbon pipeline regulations continue in Page County. During its regular meeting this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from a pair of residents who are continuing to urge the board to get the process started on establishing an ordinance that could regulate projects such as Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The nearly 700 miles project would cut through portions of Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Fremont counties. Marty Maher is a landowner near Imogene and has been a strong opponent to the proposed pipeline and says the county should look to a similar ordinance established in Shelby County, which was crafted with the assistance of Ahlers and Cooney. However, Maher attempted to clear the air on the intentions of a pipeline ordinance -- which he says is not to prevent the project from happening.
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas mother indicted on Capital Murder charge in 8-year-old’s death
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The mother of an eight-year-old boy who died last November has been indicted by a grand jury on a Capital Murder charge, District Attorney Dusty Gallivan confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The boy’s stepfather has also been indicted on a lesser charge. According to court records, Megan...
kmaland.com
CB man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Friday afternoon on a theft warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Market Street. Pierce was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd degree theft.
Comments / 0