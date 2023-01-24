(Clarinda) -- Calls for carbon pipeline regulations continue in Page County. During its regular meeting this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from a pair of residents who are continuing to urge the board to get the process started on establishing an ordinance that could regulate projects such as Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The nearly 700 miles project would cut through portions of Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Fremont counties. Marty Maher is a landowner near Imogene and has been a strong opponent to the proposed pipeline and says the county should look to a similar ordinance established in Shelby County, which was crafted with the assistance of Ahlers and Cooney. However, Maher attempted to clear the air on the intentions of a pipeline ordinance -- which he says is not to prevent the project from happening.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO