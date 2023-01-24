ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Who should win PNJ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21? Cast your vote!

By Patrick Bernadeau, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

Vote early and often for the Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week!

The polls are open until 11 a.m. Friday at PNJ.com. Each weekly winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind PNJ.com Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS. Winners will be contacted within the next two weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmSXS_0kPHzj3H00

Note: Is your team or sport missing from Athlete of the Week? Be sure to file statistics with the PNJ staff or keep your MaxPreps page up to date.

Patrick Bernadeau can be reached at pbernadeau@gannett.com or 850-503-3828.

This week in Pensacola-area prep sports: District soccer and basketball results for Jan. 23-28

PNJ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21

Boys Basketball: Brian Harris, Pensacola - The senior forward averaged 24.5 points and 10.5 rebounds during a pair of Tigers victories. Harris put up 36 points on 10-for-18 shooting and 13 boards during Pensacola’s win at West Florida.

Boys Soccer: Will Woodward, Gulf Breeze - The sophomore forward totaled four goals and two assists during the Dolphins victories. He scored once in every match, including a pair of goals and an assist in a win against Pensacola.

Boys Wrestling: Nathan Weber, Gulf Breeze - The senior earned first place at the 132-pound division of the Mulligan Memorial tournament. He won all five of his matches via pin, including a win over South Walton’s Gibson Moore in the first-place match.

Girls Basketball: Chamiah Francis, Booker T. Washington - The freshman center averaged 14.7 points, 14.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks to lead the Wildcats to a 2-1 mark. She put up 25 points and 26 rebounds in a loss at Pensacola .

Girls Soccer: Katie Ardoin and Madison Sloman, Gulf Breeze - The goalkeeping duo combined for 13 saves in a pair of shutout victories. They had their best effort against Niceville as each player collected five saves.

Girls Wrestling: Lahela Grady, Tate - The sophomore earned first place at the 120-pound division of the Mulligan Memorial tournament. She collected five pins in a combined time of 4 minutes, 36 seconds.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Who should win PNJ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21? Cast your vote!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

St. Paul Episcopal 6-foot-4 LB Anthony Jones recruitment in full gear

Anthony Jones has seen his recruitment kick into full gear this month. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal in Mobile, Alabama, and he currently holds eight D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, and the rising recruit plays multiple positions for the Saints. Auburn, Colorado,...
MOBILE, AL
wuwf.org

Tornado Watch issued for Pensacola area ahead of Wednesday morning severe potential

An approaching squall line Wednesday morning has resulted in the issuance of a Tornado Watch for several Panhandle counties. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa Counties until 5 AM CST Wednesday. Residents in these counties are encouraged to monitor the overnight progression of the approaching squall line and have more than one way to receive severe weather alerts, especially as this squall line will move from Pensacola to Panama City while many are asleep.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was recently selected as the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, the 51st woman in Florida history to hold the honor. Cheyann Smith joined the United States Air Force in 2012 and remains on active-duty status. Currently, she serves as a volunteer firefighter and runs a non-profit helping […]
PENSACOLA, FL
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida’s 2023 Homeless count expands, total expected to rise

Throughout this week, volunteers across Northwest Florida will be visiting camps, shelters and resource centers to assist with the annual count of people in our community who are homeless. The annual Point-in-Time Count is required each January by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and helps determine federal...
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Used furniture and small appliances on sale Saturday in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The CALM Furniture Resale Store in Niceville will be open on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shop for gently used furniture and small appliances at the store located at 201 Redwood Avenue in Niceville. Sales from the store benefit Crisis Aid for Littles and Moms, or CALM.
NICEVILLE, FL
malta

Buying Gold Bars in Pensacola, Shops, Prices

Pensacola, Florida, is a great place to buy gold bars, as the city has a number of reputable shops that sell high-quality gold bars at competitive prices. These shops offer a wide variety of gold bars, including those made from pure gold, as well as gold bars that are alloyed with other metals to make them more durable.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Escambia County woman safely located

UPDATE - TUESDAY. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies say Crystal Latrice Lawson has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 40-year-old woman. Deputies say Crystal Latrice Lawson was last seen on Saturday around 11 p.m. in the 4500...
WEAR

Car, body recovered from water after driving off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A car and body were recovered from the water Thursday afternoon after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach. Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle drove off the fishing pier. Callers reported that a part of the fishing dock was broken and it appeared that a vehicle went over it.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
alreporter.com

ADOC names new warden at Fountain Correctional Facility

Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama. The Alabama Department of Corrections has named Michael Wood as the interim facility head of Fountain Correctional Facility, according to a statement from a department spokesperson. In a statement provided to APR on Monday, a department spokesperson confirmed that Woods, formally Warden I at...
ATMORE, AL
wuwf.org

Be on the lookout: ceramic skulls hidden around Pensacola

If you happen to spot a ceramic skull in a bush or along a sidewalk, you are not the only one. Some are bright, some are dark. Some are hidden in plain sight, others are hard to find. But why are they there?. Support Local Stories. Donate Here. Inspired by...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Henderson Pippins

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Henderson Pippins, who Marshals said could be in the Mobile, Prichard or Mount Vernon area. Pippins is actively evading capture and […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

We now know the story behind Mobile Bay's little blue coffin

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box- one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box- found on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore. Inside, not hooks, nor lures nor...
DAPHNE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy