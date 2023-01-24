Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Sheriff Supports Driver’s License For All Bill
(KNSI) — The top law enforcement official in Stearns County is throwing his support behind House File 4, the Driver’s Licenses for All Bill. The bill allows potential drivers to obtain a license or state ID card, regardless of immigration status. Sheriff Steve Soyka testified in favor of...
Officers shot in McLeod County, authorities report
WINSTED, Minn. -- Authorities report that a number of officers have been shot west of the Twin Cities.The shootings allegedly happened in Winsted Monday morning. The city is in McLeod County.According to authorities, two deputies were struck by gunfire in the incident. Their conditions were not immediately reported, but the sheriff said it does not appear their injuries were life-threatening.Police believe that they have a suspect inside the residence where deputies were deployed. They say that person is not responding to law enforcement officials.A nearby daycare was evacuated using an armored vehicle and a tactical team to get the children somewhere safe.Deputies are asking neighbors in the area to find somewhere else to stay for the night as the situation is ongoing.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notices – January 25, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL: QUIET TITLE. Clinton M. Olson and Karen E. Olson, as Trustees of the Clinton M. Olson Trust U/A/D January 13, 2015,. Plaintiffs,. Court File No.: 73-CV-22-6573. Judge Shan C. Wang. v. Judith L. Batzel-Hass, the...
knsiradio.com
Sartell Apartment Fire Investigated as Possible Murder Suicide
(KNSI) — Police have identified the man and baby who died in an apartment fire in Sartell and said it is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. Crews responded to the fire in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East at about 8:00 p.m. January 19th. When they went inside, 24-year-old Caleb Allen Clark was found dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Four-month-old Hazel Kaloni Clark was found unresponsive and was treated at the scene before she was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, and the cause of death is pending further testing.
WDIO-TV
2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
kvsc.org
A Man Suspected Of Shooting Two Deputies in Winsted Is Dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says officers sent a robot and drones inside the...
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Winsted
The man reportedly shot two McLeod County sheriff’s deputies earlier in the day, which led to the standoff. Police said the suspect was later found dead inside the home. The circumstances of his death are not yet known.
fox9.com
McLeod Co. sheriff gives update on standoff after 2 deputies were shot in Winsted
A standoff ensued in Winsted, Minnesota, on Jan. 23, after two deputies were shot while serving an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld held a news conference around 4 p.m. Monday to provide an update.
Police seek help identifying suspects in Sauk Rapids storage unit burglary
Officials in Benton County are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a burglary from a storage unit in Sauk Rapids. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a burglary at the Pikus Mini Storage in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday. The...
Benton County Fair Announces Dates for 2023
In the midst of a cold snap, the Benton County Fair has us thinking summer by announcing their dates for 2023. The Benton County Fair will be taking over Sauk Rapids from Tuesday, August 1st - Sunday, August 6th, 2023. I love county fairs, and Benton County has one of...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is dead following crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--One person is reportedly dead and four are injured after a head-on crash in Stearns County. The crash happened Saturday morning when a Toyota traveling east on Highway 23 near Richmond and collided head-on with a Chevy van. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Toyota driver Lana Tibodeau was killed in the crash. Her 15-year-old passenger, and the driver and two passengers of the van all suffered non-life threatening injuries.
kvsc.org
Two People Ejected From Vehicle in Crash South of Willmar
The Minnesota State Patrol is just now releasing information about a crash that happened last Friday where two passengers were ejected from a vehicle. The accident happened just west of Cosmos, which is south of Willmar around 4:45 p.m.on Highway 8. An SUV driven by 30-year-old David Urbina of Buffalo Lake was traveling westbound on Highway 7 when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with a semi tractor-trailer heading eastbound. It was driven by 41-year-old Justin Helmbrecht of Cosmos.
knsiradio.com
Sartell-St. Stephen School Have Nine Educators Up For Teacher of the Year
(KNSI) – Nine educators from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District are in the running for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award. Sartell St. Stephen was bested by only Bloomington Public Schools, with ten and tied with the Anoka Hennepin School District, which also had nine teachers chosen.
At least one dead in head-on crash in Stearns County
At least one person has died following a head-on crash in Stearns County Saturday morning. The crash happened at 8:20 a.m. on Hwy. 23 in Munson Township when an eastbound Toyota Sienna van collided head-on with a westbound Chevy Express van. The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed the crash was...
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
knsiradio.com
Area Lions Clubs Meet Fundraising Goal For Park Equipment
(KNSI) – Three area lions clubs have hit their fundraising goal for improvements to make the Sartell Lions Community Park more inclusive. The LeSauk Township Area, Sartell and St. Stephen chapters combined last year to begin raising approximately $340,000 to add equipment and a rubber surface at the playground, which is wheelchair and handicap accessible. The park was originally opened in 2004 but Sartell club president Stu Giffin says it remains a priority.
lptv.org
Student at Forestview Middle School in Baxter Dies Unexpectedly
A student at Forestview Middle School in the Brainerd School District has died unexpectedly. School officials sent a notice to parents Monday night informing them of the news and asking families to be sensitive to this information and the way that it is shared. No other information regarding the student’s death has been released at this time.
knsiradio.com
Sartell Schools Hosting Early Childhood Informational Sessions
(KNSI) – The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is hosting two informational sessions for parents of young children just entering the classroom. Both will be held at Oak Ridge Early Learning Center at 1111 27th Street North. The first is Tuesday, January 31st at 6:00 p.m. for preschool and early childhood programs to tour the classrooms and meet with Boys and Girls Clubs representatives about KIDSTART.
Maple Lake man killed by driver after crashing in ditch is identified
A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a Maple Lake man who died after he was struck by a motorist. Scott Hollencamp, 36, was standing on the right shoulder on Hwy. 24 in Clearwater Township on the evening of Jan. 3., having got out of his car when it became stuck in a ditch due to snowy and icy road conditions.
knsiradio.com
Marcus Parkwood Cinema to Offer Best Picture Passport
(KNSI) — Movie lovers in central Minnesota can see all of the year’s top films for one price with the Marcus Theaters’ Best Picture Passport. The passport allows viewers to take in all ten Best Picture nominees and nominees for Best Live Action Short and Best Animated Short at this year’s Academy Awards for $40. Customers get a digital code to access one ticket for each movie.
