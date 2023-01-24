Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry said he received a 'horrible reaction' from the royal family on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry opened up about what it was like to reunite with the royal family after the Queen died, and at her funeral service in September.
Author Explains Meghan Markle’s ‘Astonishing’ Expectation of Seeing Dying Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral
Meghan Markle expected to go to Balmoral Castle hours before Queen Elizabeth's death in what an author called an 'astonishing' move given Meghan Markle previously rejected invites to the estate.
Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’
A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
Mother missing with newborn baby is part of aristocratic family with links to the Queen Mother
A mother missing with her partner and newborn baby belongs to an aristocratic family which used to own a sprawling country estate and has close links to the royal family. Constance Marten, 35, is the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, a British Museum trustee whose godmother was the late Queen Mother, and who used to own the Crichel estate in Dorset.Ms Marten, her partner Mark Gordon and their child were last seen on Thursday evening after their car broke down on the M61 motorway, at which point they left the road safely and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge, near...
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding
Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had...
People can’t get over the Queen’s reaction the minute she realised she’d just become Queen
A video of the late Queen's reaction to the minute she realised she'd just become Queen of Britain has been doing the rounds online. TikTok user @alexa.universe shared the clip last week and it's already racked up a whopping 2.6 million views. There are also hundreds of comments from people...
Prince Harry reveals how he sent fighter jet after Charles' car while training for Afghanistan
The Duke of Sussex writes in Spare of how hard he worked to prepare himself for the military, including 'steering jets over marshy flats at ungodly speeds' near the Sandringham residence.
Inside royal home ranked higher than Buckingham Palace where Meghan Markle was baptised – but Queen never lived there
It's been revealed that the world-famous Buckingham Palace is not in fact the highest ranked British royal residence. Despite it's impressive 775 rooms and host of incredible artefacts, the honour is reserved for St James' Palace, which is just a few metres away from its much grander counterpart. It was...
Watch the world’s biggest plane, the Stratolaunch Roc, land after a test flight
You know the Airbus A380 — maybe even the Antonov AN-225 (RIP). Now it’s time to say hello to the newest, biggest bird in the skies: the Stratolaunch Roc. The Roc made headlines with its longest test flight to date on Jan. 13. The plane, with its two fuselages and 385-foot wingspan, soared for six hours straight, reaching an altitude of 22,500 feet.
Buckingham Palace reveals details of three-day celebration to mark King Charles III's coronation
Buckingham Palace on Saturday revealed details of King Charles III's coronation, set to be less extravagant than his mother's ceremony 70 years ago, in a reflection of the cost-of-living crisis many Britons are enduring.
Couple's Joke Invitation to Queen Elizabeth Lead to a Royal Surprise at Their Wedding Day
Frances and John Canning of Manchester, England, had no idea that Queen Elizabeth II would be attending their wedding at the town hall when they scheduled it there. However, as luck would have it, the British monarch would also be there that day.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Probably Won’t Be on the Buckingham Palace Balcony at King Charles’ Coronation
Many aspects of King Charles’ Coronation plans—released just this weekend—mirror the Platinum Jubilee from last summer: A big concert with a star-studded lineup. Communities across the U.K. taking part in The Big Lunch. And, most likely, no non-working members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony. (The royal family took to the iconic locale after Trooping the Colour during the Jubilee, and the family will do so again on Saturday, May 6, following the Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.)
Prince Andrew Reportedly Evicted From Buckingham Palace By King Charles After Epstein Scandal
Prince Andrew, the disgraced younger brother of King Charles and associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein, has reportedly been told that he can no longer stay at Buckingham Palace. The Sun reports that though Andrew, 62, had his royal patronages and military affiliations stripped from him in 2022 — the same year he avoided a civil trial with his sexual assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre, by settling out of court – Charles’s brother still resided in the British Royal home. Charles “has made it clear that Bucking Palace is no place for Prince Andrew,” reports The Sun.
A Year of Tragedies: Exploring Queen Elizabeth II's 'Annus Horribilis'
It's been called the Queen's "Annus Horribilis." 1992 was an especially trying year for Queen Elizabeth II, who faced several personal and public tragedies. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of this dark year, we're exploring some of the events that led to the Queen calling 1992 her "Annus Horribilis." Join us as we take a closer look at some of the most difficult moments of the year, and see how the Queen soldier on in the face of adversity.
owlcation.com
Princess Feodora of Leiningen: Queen Victoria's Half Sister
Feodora was born Princess Anna Feodora Auguste Charlotte Wilhemina of Leiningen on the 7th December 1807 in Amorbach, then in Leiningen and now in Bavaria, Germany. She was the only daughter of Emich Karl, 2nd Prince of Leiningen and his second wife, Victoire of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld. Her brother Karl was three...
King Charles III's Coronation: Everything to Know About the Ceremony and Celebration
At the May 6 ceremony, Camilla will be the first Queen Consort crowned in Westminster Abbey in nearly a century The coronation of King Charles III is approaching. Although King Charles, 74, became the U.K.'s new monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022, he will be officially crowned in a ceremony steeped in tradition. "Charles became King Charles the moment his mother died, but the coronation is to do with the job and being the monarch in the eyes of all...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Commemorative tree planted in Weymouth
A tree has been planted in a country park to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Alder tree was planted by Lord-Lieutenant of Dorset Angus Campbell at Lodmoor Country Park in Weymouth. Mr Campbell said: "This tree provides a lasting memory of the Queen, and the Queens' life. "Last...
Virgin Atlantic Dedicates Newest $259 Million Airbus A330neo in Honour of Queen Elizabeth II
Virgin Atlantic has named its newest Airbus A330neo aircraft in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 as Britain’s longest-ever Monarch at the age of 96. The $259 million aircraft is set to enter service in April and has appropriated the ‘Queen of the Skies’ moniker in dedication to the late Monarch. The title is normally reserved as a nickname for the Boeing 747 jumbojet, but Virgin Atlantic has emblazoned the name on the side of its newest aircraft.
Comments / 0