BBC
American bully dog show cancelled after BBC investigation
An international dog show showcasing American bullies has been cancelled following a BBC investigation into the trading of the popular breed. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) UK event was due to be held at Coventry Building Society Arena on 11 February. Footage gathered by undercover journalists at an ABKC...
BBC
York Christmas market set for changes after overcrowding
Concerns about levels of overcrowding at York's Christmas market are likely to mean changes for the 2023 event, councillors have been told. The annual market ran from 17 November to 23 December and visitor numbers had been higher than expected. The numbers prompted some complaints about crowded streets and extra...
BBC
MPs told parts of eastern England are public transport desert
MPs have been told that parts of the East of England are a "public transport desert". Andrew Summers, the strategic director of Transport East, which oversees bus and rail services in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, gave evidence to the Transport Select Committee, external. He said problems with the accessibility of...
BBC
Euston Station: Mural celebrates pioneering female train driver
A mural celebrating one of the UK's first female train drivers has been unveiled in London. Avanti West Coast commissioned the image of Karen Harrison at Euston. Her sister said she hoped Ms Harrison, who was born in Glasgow and grew up in Finchley, north London, would continue to "inspire women to consider train driving".
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
BBC
Julian Sands: Brother of missing actor has said his goodbyes
The brother of British actor Julian Sands has said he has come to terms with the fact "he has gone". Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles. His brother Nick, who lives in Gargrave,...
BBC
Eight-year-old Indian diamond heiress who became a nun
Eight-year-old Devanshi Sanghvi could have grown up to run a multi-million dollar diamond business. But the daughter of a wealthy Indian diamond merchant is now living a spartan life - dressed in coarse white saris, barefoot and going door-to-door to seek alms. Because last week, Devanshi, the elder of the...
BBC
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
UK accused of abandoning 38 people adrift in Channel
French coastguards claim British rescue services said they would help people in dinghy but failed to do so
BBC
Maddi Neale-Shankster back home in Coventry after Thailand balcony fall
A woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand has returned home to Coventry after a huge fundraising effort by her family. Maddi Neale-Shankster was left paralysed from the waist down, after the fall on New Year's Eve. The beauty therapist, from Holbrooks, was on holiday...
Police should have got GP opinion before granting shotgun licence, inquest told
Police should have obtained a GP’s medical opinion before granting the shotgun licence which enabled Jake Davison to kill five people in Plymouth, an inquest has heard.Davison, 22, killed his mother, Maxine Davison, 51, after a row at their home in the Devon city on the evening of August 12 2021.He then shot dead Sophie Martyn, three, her father Lee Martyn, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, in the Keyham area of the city.Davison, an apprentice crane operator, turned the black Weatherby pump-action shotgun on himself before armed police officers reached him.Chief Superintendent Roy Linden, of Devon and...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: New landlords law to be introduced quickly, says minister
A proposed law in memory of a toddler who died after being exposed to mould in his flat will be tabled as soon as possible, the housing minister said. The family of Awaab Ishak, who died aged two in 2020 in Rochdale, want landlords to be compelled to quickly investigate and repair damp and mould.
BBC
Amazon strikes: Workers claim their toilet breaks are timed
BBC business reporter & BBC employment correspondent. Amazon workers are staging the first ever UK strike on Wednesday against the online giant in a protest over pay. Around 300 staff walked out at Amazon's Coventry warehouse, the GMB union said, over what they called a "derisory" 5% pay rise to £10.50 an hour.
Man wins lottery because he swapped a shift at work
A worker scooped £500,000 on the lottery after swapping to an early shift so he could attend a hospital appointment.Jeff Etherington, who works as a machine setter for the automotive industry, said he “can’t help thinking it’s fate”.The 65-year-old, from Harlow in Essex, bought his winning Thunderball lucky dip ticket at Sainsbury’s in Harlow on January 11, after attending a meeting about his knee replacement.He plans to continue working and will tie the knot with his fiancee Kim Read, 60.“I’ve always believed that one day I would win big,” said Mr Etherington.“It’s taken 28 years but here we are, I’m...
Time Out Global
South London could be getting new public spaces the size of 194 football pitches
South London is reclaiming its roadsides. In an exciting move, Lambeth Council has just launched a new ‘kerbside strategy’ to reclaim kerbsides as public spaces and ‘de-clutter’ its roadsides, Brixton Buzz has reported. Currently, 94 percent of the borough’s kerbsides (the bit of the road that...
Top geneticist warns UK is embarking on experiment that could ‘cause great harm’
A top geneticist has warned the UK Government’s plans for looser regulation around precision-bred animals and plants is a “massive experiment” that could “cause great harm” to the planet.Renowned broadcaster and fertility expert Lord Winston told Parliament he was “very concerned” that the use of this technology could have unintended consequences as the Bill passed its report stage in the House of Lords.He said: “Every single piece of technology that humans have ever produced has a downside that we don’t expect and that we don’t recognise and predict at the time.“And I would argue that this is one of...
