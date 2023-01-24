ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BBC

Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player

Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
BBC

Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes

Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...
The Independent

Jamie Ritchie hopes Glasgow and Edinburgh form can boost Scotland’s chances

Jamie Ritchie hopes the recent form of both Edinburgh and Glasgow can help give Scotland an edge in the upcoming Six Nations.Glasgow have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions, while Ritchie watched on from the sidelines as his Edinburgh colleagues made it three wins on the spin with an impressive 20-14 Champions Cup win over Saracens on Sunday.“Certainly for the guys who played in that game, it will be a definite confidence boost knowing there were so many (England) internationals in that Saracens team and we dominated them for most of the game,” said Scotland captain...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run

LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Bulls (Fri)

Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Friday, 27 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 29 January from 19:00 GMT and later on demand. Aaron Shingler takes over the Scarlets captaincy...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate: Family persuaded me to stay on after England’s World Cup ended

Gareth Southgate has revealed he considered his future as England boss before the Qatar World Cup but now believes he has the chance to make history with the team after his family persuaded him to stay on.The 52-year-old spent a week pondering his future in the wake of England’s 2-1 defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals before it was announced that he intended to see out a contract that runs until December 2024.But Southgate was left to wonder if he was the right man for the job after the strong criticism that came after the 4-0 Nations League...
BBC

Steve Phillips: WRU chief executive hopes for agreement in next month

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips hopes a new financial agreement with the nation's four regions will be secured in the next month. In December 2022, the four professional teams say they had reached "a new six-year framework" to resolve the game's financial issues. Nothing official has since...
FOX Sports

Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....

