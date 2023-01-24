Read full article on original website
BBC
Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
BBC
Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes
Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...
Australia down South Africa to remain unbeaten and move into Quad Series final
Australia will meet New Zealand in the final of netball’s Quad Series in Cape Town, having continued their unbeaten run with a 65-48 win over hosts South Africa. The Diamonds had already qualified for Wednesday’s final (3am Thursday AEDT) courtesy of back-to-back victories over England and New Zealand.
Jamie Ritchie hopes Glasgow and Edinburgh form can boost Scotland’s chances
Jamie Ritchie hopes the recent form of both Edinburgh and Glasgow can help give Scotland an edge in the upcoming Six Nations.Glasgow have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions, while Ritchie watched on from the sidelines as his Edinburgh colleagues made it three wins on the spin with an impressive 20-14 Champions Cup win over Saracens on Sunday.“Certainly for the guys who played in that game, it will be a definite confidence boost knowing there were so many (England) internationals in that Saracens team and we dominated them for most of the game,” said Scotland captain...
Soccer-Southgate considered resigning as England manager before World Cup
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gareth Southgate contemplated resigning as England manager following criticism ahead of last year's World Cup despite leading his team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final.
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
BBC
Ben Youngs says rugby union has 'risks' and 'rewards' following tackle height changes
England's most-capped male player Ben Youngs insists the rewards of rugby union outweigh the risks as the debate over the tackle law rages on. The Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced last week the legal tackle height will be lowered to the waist. The law change affects all levels below the...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Bulls (Fri)
Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Friday, 27 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 29 January from 19:00 GMT and later on demand. Aaron Shingler takes over the Scarlets captaincy...
techvisibility.com
Gareth Southgate: The united kingdomt director takes obligations for Hungary losses; Harry Kane backs less than-flame boss
Southgate’s The united kingdomt had been thrashed cuatro-0 yourself in order to Hungary from the Molineux; England boss urged crazy fans to stay together with his group in the future of your own winter season Industry Cup; Harry Kane told you Southgate is “obviously” the best child for the job.
Gareth Southgate: Family persuaded me to stay on after England’s World Cup ended
Gareth Southgate has revealed he considered his future as England boss before the Qatar World Cup but now believes he has the chance to make history with the team after his family persuaded him to stay on.The 52-year-old spent a week pondering his future in the wake of England’s 2-1 defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals before it was announced that he intended to see out a contract that runs until December 2024.But Southgate was left to wonder if he was the right man for the job after the strong criticism that came after the 4-0 Nations League...
Nat Sciver resumes England Women's vice-captaincy
ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year takes next step in comeback after mental health break
BBC
Steve Phillips: WRU chief executive hopes for agreement in next month
Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips hopes a new financial agreement with the nation's four regions will be secured in the next month. In December 2022, the four professional teams say they had reached "a new six-year framework" to resolve the game's financial issues. Nothing official has since...
Ben Stokes wins ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award
Babar Azam claims Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, Nat Sciver named ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year
BBC
Harvey Cartwright: Wycombe Wanderers sign England Under-20 keeper on loan from Hull City
Wycombe have signed goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright on loan from Hull City for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old has made three appearances for the Tigers and is an England Under-20 international. He had a loan spell at Peterborough earlier in the season but injuries restricted him to one appearance.
South Africa’s desperation gives ODI series against England extra frisson
England’s cricketers may be gearing up to defend their 50-over World Cup title in India in October but their opposition on Friday in the first of three ODIs have a more pressing matter at hand: just being at the tournament. South Africa need to win this series and then...
BBC
Rory Best and Tommy Bowe express concerns about RFU's tackle changes in community game
Former Ireland stars Rory Best and Tommy Bowe have voiced their concerns about the new laws on tackle height set to be introduced to community rugby in England. From July, players will only be able to tackle from the waist down. The Rugby Football Union's (RFU) new laws aim to...
FOX Sports
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
'Bailey Wright is going to stay at Sunderland,' reveals Portsmouth boss
Looks like Sunderland have decided not to risk allowing Bailey Wright to leave this month - much to Portsmouth's disappointment.
BBC
Tottenham 1-3 Chelsea: Blues reach Continental League Cup semi-finals with routine win
Sam Kerr scored twice as Chelsea overcame Tottenham to book a place in the Continental League Cup semi-finals. Last year's runners-up took the lead seven minutes before half-time when Erin Cuthbert's shot was turned in by Kerr from close range. Substitute Fran Kirby coolly flicked in Chelsea's second after the...
