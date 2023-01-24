Read full article on original website
The Latest Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $43.75 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $23.00.
JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Maintains Focus On Cost Control
JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $2.42 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.20. Operating expenses increased 21.5% year-over-year to $2.37 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $43 million compared to a...
Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Boosts Dividend
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year to $26.23 billion, beating the consensus of $25.41 billion. Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 16.3% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 1.9%, and Nutrition climbed 7%. Gross profit increased 6.8% Y/Y to $1.7 billion with a margin of 6.7%.
Tractor Supply (TSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Tractor Supply (TSCO) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.93 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.85%. A quarter...
PACCAR Registers 22% Top-Line Growth In Q4
PACCAR Inc PCAR reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $8.13 billion. Net sales and revenues from Truck, Parts, and Other improved 22.8% to $7.7 billion. Revenues from Financial Services rose 1.1% to $394.8 million. Revenue from U.S. and Canada rose 24% Y/Y to $4.7 billion, and Europe...
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Lockheed Martin profit outlook disappoints as supply, labor squeeze persists
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) on Tuesday forecast annual profit below Street expectations, hurt by lingering supply bottlenecks and higher costs, though a generous defense budget helped it beat fourth-quarter estimates.
P&G sees shoppers reduce purchases amid price hikes
NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of such iconic household products as Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, is seeing shoppers cut back some of their purchases as they push back on price hikes. The company said Thursday that sales slipped 1% in the latest quarter ended Dec. 31, the first quarterly sales decline since mid-2017. Meanwhile, the number of products it sells globally fell 6% in the quarter — half of that was because shoppers reduced purchases, while the rest was due to cutbacks in Procter & Gamble’s portfolio in Russia and retailer inventory reductions in places like China, the company said. Profits also fell 7% in the quarter. Procter & Gamble, like many consumer product companies, enjoyed a sales surge during the height of the pandemic as shoppers stocked up on essentials. And even as consumers faced higher prices on everything from food to rent in recent months, they have remained fairly resilient when it came to essentials like laundry and shampoo compared to discretionary items like trendy clothing. P&G has also made sure to offer lower-priced versions in its portfolio to hold on to price-sensitive shoppers.
Tissue maker Essity sees bigger energy hit after earnings beat
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Essity (ESSITYa.ST) beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Thursday as price increases and government aid offset energy costs at the world's second-biggest maker of consumer tissue.
European shares gain on earnings optimism
Jan 26 (Reuters) - European shares marched higher on Thursday as upbeat quarterly results from STMicroelectronics, Sabadell and Nokia eased some worries about the impact of stubborn inflation and slowing economic growth on corporate profit. The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.4% in morning trade, with retail .SXRP and financial...
3M to cut 2,500 jobs, forecasts downbeat Q1 as demand weakens
Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs and forecast a gloomy first-quarter as the U.S. industrial conglomerate struggles with slowing demand for consumer and electronic items.
Norfolk Southern profit up 4% but expenses jump higher
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern delivered 4% more fourth-quarter profit but higher expenses driven by soaring fuel costs hurt the bottom line even as service improved across the railroad. The Atlanta-based railroad reported fourth-quarter profit of $790 million, or $3.42 per share, as volume slipped 1%. That’s up from $760 million, or $3.12 per share, a year earlier. The results fell just short of Wall Street expectations because the railroad’s expenses were up significantly. The average estimate of 27 analysts surveyed by FactSet was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad’s expenses were up 19% to $2.06 billion during the quarter as fuel costs jumped 62% and compensation costs grew 9% after the industry agreed to new contracts with employees that include 24% raises over the five-year deal.
Tieton Capital Management, LLC Increases Position in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS)
Fintel reports that Tieton Capital Management, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.48MM shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS). This represents 5.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 9, 2021 they reported 0.43MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase...
Nokia Clocks 16% Revenue Growth In Q4; Margin Expands Courtesy Nokia Tech; Boosts Dividend
Nokia Corp NOK reported a fourth-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 16% year-on-year (11% in constant currency) to €7.45 billion. Network Infrastructure sales grew 14% Y/Y in CC. Cloud and Network Services sales increased by 5% Y/Y in CC, while Nokia Tech rose 82% Y/Y as a long-term licensee exercised an option.
Dow posts dour quarterly results, plans to slash 2,000 jobs
Production costs have risen in recent quarters following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while China's Covid-led lockdowns have squeezed demand for Dow, which sells its chemicals to industries ranging from automobiles and food packaging to electronics that are also facing supply chain disruptions. Dow said it plans to achieve $1 billion...
Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17,084,445 shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD). This represents 9.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 25,061,389 shares and 12.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Comcast Sees Peacock Losses Peaking at $3 Billion in 2023
Despite surpassing 20 million subscribers, Peacock’s losses continued to climb in the fourth quarter of 2022. But executives are hopeful that the streaming service will start to find a path to profitability after 2023. “For 2023, we expect Peacock losses to be up modestly to around $3 billion,” Comcast...
IBM to Cut 3,900 Jobs - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp will cut 3,900 roles, or about 1.5% of its global workforce, its chief financial officer, James Kavanaugh, told Bloomberg News in an interview on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters. Comparative assessments and other editorial...
Bloomin' Brands Faces Downgrade By This Analyst Amid Concerns About Consumer Spending
BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik downgraded Bloomin’ Brands Inc BLMN from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $29 to $26. The analyst said BLMN is among several lower multiple casual dining stocks to meaningfully outperform thus far in 2023. Stronger shares coincide with acceleration in...
